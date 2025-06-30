Monday 30 June 2025

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League



All times GMT +2



Men



Antwerp



28 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v ENG (RR) 3 - 1



29 Jun 2025 13:00 BEL v ENG (RR) 4 - 4 (SO 3 - 0)



Berlin



28 Jun 2025 19:00 GER v ESP (RR) 1 - 1 (S) 0 - 3)



29 Jun 2025 19:00 GER v ESP (RR) 0 - 2



Pool standings



Women



Antwerp



28 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v NED (RR) 0 - 2



29 Jun 2025 15:30 BEL v NED (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 0 - 2)



Berlin



28 Jun 2025 14:00 CHN v IND (RR) 3 - 0

28 Jun 2025 16:30 GER v ENG (RR) 0 - 1



29 Jun 2025 14:00 GER v ENG (RR) 4 - 2

29 Jun 2025 16:30 IND v CHN (RR) 2 - 3



Pool standings

Dutch women cap off stellar season with shootout win as Spanish men clinch World Cup spot





The Netherlands women lifted the FIH Hockey Pro League trophy for a fifth time after sealing a superb campaign with a shootout win over Belgium in Antwerp on Sunday.







Indian Women's Hockey Team lose 2-3 to China



Salima Tete-led India relegated from Pro League as they finish 9th this season; to play FIH Nations Cup to earn berth for Pro League again







Berlin: Indian Women's Hockey Team ended their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 campaign with a 2-3 loss against China here in Berlin on Sunday. Though it was an inspired performance by India today, it was simply not enough to get the better of China. It was goals by Ying Zhang (19', 30') and Xu Wenyu (53') that helped China win while Sunelita Toppo (9') and Rujuta Dadaso Pisal (38') scored for India.







Already relegated from FIH Pro League, India women slump to 2-3 defeat to China to finish bottom of the table



The result meant India went winless in the European Leg of the tournament, and are headed down to the lower-rung FIH Nations Cup.



by Pritish Raj





The team, coached by Harendra Singh, failed to win any match in the European League of the tournament and ended the tournament with only 10 points to receive the wooden spoon. (Image Credit: Hockey India)



Before the Indian women’s hockey team’s final match of the FIH Pro League started, their analytical coach, Dave Smolenaars, said the team need to work on both sides of the pitch. The advice was implemented only in the first quarter as the team lost 2-3 to Paris Olympics silver medallists China and were relegated to the FIH Nations Cup after finishing last in the points table.







Indian women’s hockey team relegated from FIH Pro League



India will play in the FIH Nations Cup next season where the winner will be guaranteed a spot in the 2026-27 season of the FIH Pro League.





FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s hockey team will be forced to compete in the FIH Nations Cup next season. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU



Indian women’s hockey team’s relegation from the FIH Pro League was confirmed on Sunday even before its last match of the season against China as Germany beat England 4-2.







Spain men qualify for World Cup, India relegated





Spain men qualify for 2026 World Cup PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Spain men qualified for the FIH World Cup next year after a 2-0 win over Germany as the months-long FIH Pro League ended on Sunday.







England Women avoid Pro League relegation



Tom Mallows





Elizabeth Neal's goal helped England secure the win they needed to avoid relegation. Image source, Getty Images



England Women's hockey team avoided relegation from the Pro League with a victory over Germany on the final weekend of the season.







Ireland women promoted to FIH Hockey Pro League







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) can confirm that the “Green Army” – Ireland’s national hockey team nickname – will join the FIH Hockey Pro League for the 2025-26 season. It will be the first time that the finalists of the 2018 FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup will join the “League of the Best”.







Ireland’s women promoted to Pro League for first time



Nigel Ringland





Ireland’s women will play in the Pro League for the first time. Image source, Inpho



Ireland’s women will play in the FIH Pro League for the first time later this year after accepting an invitation from the world governing body.







FIH confirms Ireland’s entry into women’s Pro league after NZ pull-out



New Zealand’s participation in men’s FIH Pro League is also uncertain





Ireland women's hockey team. X/@irishhockey



New Zealand’s women’s hockey team on Monday officially withdrawn from the upcoming season of the FIH Pro League, paving the way for Ireland to participate in the marquee event.







Pro League struggles expose deeper woes in Indian hockey



A difficult European leg for Indian hockey in the FIH Pro League 2024–25 ends with the men barely surviving and the women facing relegation.



Uthra Ganesan





Directionless descent: Despite experience and expectation, the Indian women’s team faltered across the European leg of the FIH Pro League — lacking leadership, structure, and spark. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



A month is a long time in sport. Before the men and women left for the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024–25, Indian hockey appeared to be on the right track for the bigger, tougher challenges looming over the next 18 months. By the time they wrapped up a forgettable tour, however, both players and coaches were left grappling with more questions than answers.







True Colours.



By Ashley Morrison



One of the problems with many sporting organisations these days is that they have no idea what their product is worth.







Asia Cup 2025: Uncertainty around Pakistan’s participation continues with two months to go



As a 2026 World Cup qualifying event, the Asia Cup in Rajgir holds importance for continental teams, but ongoing tensions between the two countries mean Pakistan is unlikely to travel to India.



Uthra Ganesan





File photo: Recent reports in Pakistan have claimed that PHF officials said that they would be participating and are preparing accordingly. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu



The draw for the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup on Saturday placed India and Pakistan together in the same Pool, but the latter’s participation remains doubtful. While the tournament is scheduled to be held in November-December, the Asia Cup in August-September will give a clearer indication of how things might pan out.







Calvin Price takes helm of SA women’s indoor hockey team following World Cup success



Rowan Callaghan





Cailynn den Bakker scores for South Africa in their FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025 Group B opener against Thailand. The team will enter a new era under head coach Calvin Price. Image: World Sport Pics for FIH



South African Hockey confirmed the appointment of Calvin Price as head coach of women’s national indoor hockey team, after he had led Namibia to a surprise top-six finish at the 2025 FIH Indoor World Cup in Croatia.







Namibia hockey team drawn in tough group …coach optimistic



By Maurice Kambukwe







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Saturday released the draw for this year’s FIH Men’s Junior World Cup, which will see Namibia’s junior men’s team facing serious competition from some of the world’s hockey powerhouses.

Read more: Namibia hockey team drawn in tough group …coach optimistic







Hockey launches new National Integrity Management Platform and reporting hotline







Hockey Australia, together with all Member Associations, has launched a new national integrity management platform and reporting hotline aligned with the National Integrity Framework. This marks a significant step in the sport’s commitment to providing safe, fair and inclusive environments for everyone involved in hockey.







Revered coach Dennis Hay had a ‘whisper that could travel width of the hockey pitch’



By Rupert Barker







The world of hockey is mourning the loss of one of the great contributors to the sport, both on and off the field. Dennis Hay, former Scotland and Great Britain player, GB women’s coach was an inspiration to many.



