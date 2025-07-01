Tuesday 1 July 2025

IRL Women’s Hockey Team promoted to FIH Pro League for 2025/26 Season







Dublin: The IRL Women’s Hockey team have officially accepted the invitation from the International Hockey Federation to join Season 7 of the FIH Pro League for 2025/26.







Ireland women take up FIH Hockey Pro League ticket





Ireland will use Pro League for World Cup bid PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS /RODRIGO JARAMILLO



Ireland women have taken up the FIH’s offer of a Pro League place for the first time.







India, Pakistan likely to renew rivalry as Green Shirts likely to be offered a spot next season



New Zealand haven’t yet confirmed their participation in the competition so far.





Pakistan will have to overcome world No 11 New Zealand in the final in what will be winner-take-all contest. (Image Credit: FIH Media)Pakistan had faced world No 11 New Zealand in the final of what was a winner-take-all contest. (Image Credit: FIH Media)



India and Pakistan could face each other in the next season of the hockey Pro League after the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said on Monday that the Green Shirts could be offered a spot in case New Zealand do not participate.







Asia Cup Hockey: Hockey India president reacts to Pakistan’s possible participation — ‘We are constantly in contact…’



Sporting ties are yet to resume between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. In such a scenario, there’s no guarantee Pakistan hockey team will be in India in August for Asia Cup 2025.





There's no guarantee Pakistan hockey team will take part in Asia Cup 2025 in India. Image: AFP



Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey has said that they will follow the Indian government’s instructions regarding Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup 2025. Relations between the two nations have worsened since the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack in April, which prompted retaliatory action from India under Operation Sindoor.







Hockey India Announces India A Men’s Squad for Europe Tour



The tour is part of Hockey India’s long-term vision to bolster the talent pipeline







New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday announced the India A Men’s Hockey Team squad for its upcoming tour of Europe, scheduled to take place from 8th to 20th July 2025. The tour will feature a total of eight matches against some of the top European sides and is aimed at providing valuable international exposure to a mix of emerging and experienced players.







Coach PR Sreejesh shares his insights on India's campaign for FIH Junior Hockey World Cup, 2025



This will the first time that 24 teams will be fighting for FIH Junior Hockey World Cup







Bangalore: India Junior Men's Hockey Team coach PR Sreejesh on Monday shared his thoughts on the recently announced Pools for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, 2025 and said, "Our Pool B presents a good challenge, with Pakistan, Chile, and Switzerland. While I expect the match against Pakistan will be interesting, the tournament will really start from the Quarterfinals. Therefore, we will take each game as it comes, one step at a time and grab as many points as we can to secure the best spot in the Quarterfinals."







Coach Sreejesh says real tournament will start from quarterfinal



In the last edition of the Junior World Cup in 2023, India had missed the podium and finished fourth. The team’s best results came back in 2001 and 2016 when it won the title.





PR Sreejesh’s India will take on Pakistan, Chile and Switzerland in Group B of the Hockey Junior World Cup. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



India Junior Men’s Hockey Team coach PR Sreejesh on Monday shared his thoughts on the recently announced pools for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025.







No target for Malaysia in Madurai and Chennai



By Aftar Singh





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said that is because there is no long term training programme to prepare the current national junior team for this. BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) has not set any target for the Junior World Cup (JWC) in Madurai and Chennai, India, from Nov 29-Dec 10.







2025 New Zealand Indoor Wider Squads Announced







NZ Indoor Hockey has ratified the squads for the 2025 season. With the continued growth of the sport selectors have seen more players emerge and compete for positions alongside an experienced group of players.







U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Staff Named







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce a new staff to lead the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team. Joep Van Der Coelen has been named the head coach and Maddy Sposito the associate head coach.







2025 US National Club Championship Continues, WC Eagles Clinch U-16 Gold







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Action at the 2025 National Club Championship, presented by Team IP, continued over the weekend with the U-16 Girls division at the Regional Training Center (RTC) in Virginia Beach, Va. The top 24 teams from around the country battled for three days, with WC Eagles claiming another gold medal finish.







USA Field Hockey Announces 2025 Tom Harris Boys Play Field Hockey Grant Program







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey, in partnership with the U.S. Men’s Field Hockey Foundation and the Grewal Family Foundation, is thrilled to launch the 2025 Tom Harris Boys Play Field Hockey Grant Program. Named in honor of field hockey pioneer and USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Tom Harris, this initiative aims to create sustainable “Boys Field Hockey Hot Spots” across the United States, fostering opportunities for boys to play, coach, umpire, and engage as fans of the sport.







Scottish club sign ex Australian hockey star Glenn Turner







Uddingston have signed Australian Glenn Turner in a coup for the Scottish club.



