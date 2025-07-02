Wednesday 2 July 2025

U18 Asia Cup 2025

Dazhou (CHN)



All Times GMT +8



Men



3 Jul 2025 08:00 JPN v INA (Pool B)

3 Jul 2025 08:30 BAN v HKG (Pool A)

3 Jul 2025 17:00 TPE v UZB (Pool B)

3 Jul 2025 19:00 MAS v KAZ (Pool B)

3 Jul 2025 19:30 CHN v SRI (Pool A)



Pool standings



Women



3 Jul 2025 10:00 HKG v UZB (Pool A)

3 Jul 2025 17:30 TPE v KAZ (Pool B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Dar Hockey Academy's Five Star Representation in the Asia U-18 Cup



By Ijaz Chaudhry







Be it Pakistan's national team or an age group squad, Dar Hockey Academy players will always be there.







Former Indian hockey star Bimal Lakra hospitalised after collapsing in field 2002



Asian Games silver medallist rushed to Ranchi hospital with blood clot in brain





Bimal Lakra (front) during a match in 2004. (Photo credit: Getty Images)



Former Indian hockey player Bimal Lakra was hospitalised on Tuesday after being found unconscious in a field near his native village Tansar in Simdega district, Jharkhand. The 45-year-old ex-midfielder was immediately moved to Curesta Hospital in Ranchi after a CT scan revealed a blood clot in his brain.



