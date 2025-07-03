Thursday 3 July 2025

After an intense month of June for international hockey that included half of the FIH Hockey Pro League season, the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup and the inaugural FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2, here’s a snapshot of the current world rankings (outdoor) as we’ve reached the half of the year:







Parmod Shares Inspiring Journey Upon India A Call-Up Ahead of Europe Tour



India A are set to play against Ireland, France, the Netherlands, England, and Belgium from 8 to 20 July







New Delhi: Hockey India has announced the India A squad for the upcoming European tour, and among the selected players is 25-year-old Parmod, a defender from the small town of Narwana, Haryana. This marks his first time donning Indian colours in an international setting, a milestone achieved through sheer hard work, and consistent domestic performances.







Three USA Umpires and One Umpire Manager Appointed to 2025 Junior Pan American Games







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is excited to share that three umpires and one umpire manager have been selected to represent USA at the upcoming 2025 Junior Pan American Games, set to take place August 10 to 19 in Asuncion, Paraguay.







2025 Hall of Fame Inductee: Jen Schillingford







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Over the next few weeks, USA Field Hockey will be celebrating and honoring the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees. This class honors five individuals who have played a significant role in the development and support of the sport in the United States during their long careers and are all being inducted as Contributors.







USA Field Hockey Announces New Partnership with Playerdash







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Streamlining communication for sports teams and organizations is the mission of Playerdash. Since last year, USA Field Hockey’s Junior U.S. Women’s National Teams are benefiting from this App which was created by two Olympic field hockey coaches.







Scotland Emerging squads announced for 8 Nations tournaments



The Scotland emerging squads will compete at the Summer Rabobank 8 Nations Tournament in The Netherlands on 11th July – 19th July.







The tragic decline of Hockey in Pakistan – Who is to blame?



Pakistan’s national sport, hockey, once a source of immense pride, is now on life support—not due to a lack of talent or passion, but because of criminal negligence by those in power. The recent decision by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to increase the fee of Naseer Bunda Hockey Ground in Islamabad by 300 times is the latest blow to the dying sport. The move has rendered the ground deserted, as local clubs and players cannot afford the exorbitant charges. Meanwhile, the national team’s participation in the Pro League hangs in the balance due to a funding crisis. The question is: Why is the government, including the Prime Minister—who is the Patron-in-Chief of hockey—allowing this disgraceful downfall?







Preview: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 Ranchi, Jharkhand



28 teams are set to participate across three divisions from 3rd July to 14th July



New Delhi: The 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 is set to begin on 3rd July at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The tournament will run until 14th July and will follow the newly-introduced division-based format—first implemented earlier this year during the Senior Men and Women’s National Championships.







England Hockey appoints Rich Beer as new CEO







England Hockey is pleased to announce the appointment of Rich Beer as its new Chief Executive Officer. Beer will step up from his current role as Sport and Development Director and will take on his new role from 1 September 2025. Alongside this, Beer will also become Chief Operating Officer of Great Britain Hockey.







