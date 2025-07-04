Friday 4 July 2025

Pakistan set to take part in Hockey Asia Cup in Bihar next month



While the Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, in the State of Bihar, from August 27 to September 7, the Junior World Cup will take place in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.





FILE PHOTO: India’s Karthi Selvam (R) and Pakistan‘s Muhammad Khan (L) fight for the ball during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey tournament in Chennai. | Photo Credit: AFP



Pakistan’s hockey teams will be allowed to compete in the Asia Cup and Junior World Cup—to be held in India next month—a source has confirmed to Sportstar.







Pakistan hockey teams cleared to travel to India for Men's Asia Cup, Junior World Cup despite recent tensions



Pakistan are scheduled to take part in the Men’s Asia Cup and the Men’s Junior World Cup, both tournaments taking place in India later this year. The development comes just two months after a military conflict broke out between the two nations due to the Pahalgam terror attack.





Pakistan are scheduled to compete at the Men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar in the months of August and September. PTI



Pakistani hockey teams will be allowed to travel to India for upcoming tournaments despite relations between the two nuclear-armed nations nosediving following the Pahalgam terror attack in April and the military conflict that broke out a couple of weeks later.







Dilip Tirkey on Pakistan getting nod for tournaments in India: Good for hockey







Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey welcomed the decision to allow Pakistan teams to take part in the upcoming multi-nation tournaments in India. A Sports Ministry source confirmed on Thursday to India Today that the Pakistan men's hockey teams will be allowed to travel to India for next month's Asia Cup and the Junior World Cup later this year.







Pakistan Hockey Team Must Play In India And India Should Reciprocate: Ex-Captain Rehan Butt



Former Pak captain Rehan Butt said the Indian team should also cross the border in future and play in his country.



Describing the sports ministry's decision, which has paved the way for the Pakistan hockey team's participation in two major multi-nation tournaments here, as a "positive step", former Pak captain Rehan Butt said the Indian team should also cross the border in future and play in his country. A source in the Indian sports ministry said on Thursday that Pakistani hockey teams will be allowed to compete in next month's Asia Cup and the subsequent Junior World Cup. While the Asia Cup is scheduled in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7, the Junior World Cup will be organised in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.







We won’t stop Pakistan hockey teams from travelling to India for the Asia Cup: Sports Ministry



Sports Ministry source says stopping any nation from participating in international tournaments violates the Olympic charter; Pakistan hockey team will also travel for the Junior World Cup.



by Pritish Raj





Pakistan Hockey Team Asia CupAfter Operation Sindoor and cross-border tension between the two neighbours, uncertainty loomed over the participation of Pakistan in the tournament hosted by India. (File)



Pakistan hockey teams have got the Indian government’s clearance to travel for the men’s Asia Cup in August and the Junior World Cup in November-December, a sports ministry source confirmed. The men’s Asia Cup will be held in Rajgir, Bihar, next month while the Junior World Cup will be held in Chennai and Madurai in November-December.







Pakistan likely to partake in India-hosted Hockey Asia Cup: Indian media



PHF says national men's team's participation subject to government's clearance



By Faizan Lakhani





Pakistan players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH



KARACHI: The Pakistan men’s hockey team is likely to be permitted to participate in next month’s Men’s Hockey Asia Cup, Indian media reported on Thursday.







Pakistan’s participation in hockey tournaments hosted by India undecided: PSB



Abdul Ghaffar





Pakistan plays against France in the 2025 FIH Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. — Instagram/@pakhockeyofficial



The Pakistan Sports Board said on Thursday that the hockey team’s participation in the 2025 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup and the Federation of International Hockey (FIH) Junior Men’s Cup — both hosted by India — remained unconfirmed.







For Varun Kumar, India 'A' call-up is a chance to find his way back in the Indian Men's Hockey Team



With the Asia Cup coming up in August, Varun believes a good show in Europe could earn him a place in the World Cup qualifier to be held in Bihar







Bengaluru: For Tokyo Olympics Bronze medallist Varun Kumar, a call-up in the India 'A' squad is an opportunity to be in the reckoning for the Senior India side which he has been out of for over a year.







Malaysia start strong in U-18 Asia Cup but lose Harith to head injury



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia goalkeeper Abid Amsyar Hanif was named man of match following Thursday’s Under-18 Asia Cup victory over Kazakhstan at Dazhou Stadium in China. Pic from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia opened their Under-18 Asia Cup campaign with a dominant 4-0 win over Kazakhstan, but the victory came at a cost after midfielder Harith Afi Rishaudin was rushed to hospital with a head injury.







Day-1 Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025







Ranchi: As the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 kicks off here at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, it was Hockey Himachal, Assam Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, Manipur Hockey and Hockey Gujarat who had a fruitful outing after winning their respective matches on Day-1. Also, Telangana Hockey drew 2-2 with Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.







2025 US National Club Championship Concludes, WC Eagles Garner Clean Sweep with U-19 Gold







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 2025 National Club Championship (NCC), presented by Team IP, concluded on Wednesday evening after the crowning of the U-19 Girls champions. It was a thrilling end to the total nine days of competition at the Regional Training Center (RTC) in Virginia Beach, Va.



