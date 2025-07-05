Saturday 5 July 2025

Field Hockey Canada announces Pan American Cup Rosters



Canada’s Men’s and Women’s National Teams Set for Pan American Cup in Uruguay







Canada’s women’s and men’s national teams are primed for action as they head to Montevideo, Uruguay, for the 2025 Pan American Cup, running from July 24 to August 3. With continental bragging rights and automatic qualification to the 2026 FIH World Cups on the line, both teams are ready to make their mark.







PHF welcomes reports of India allowing Pak for Asia Cup



Govt clearance awaited for tournament at Rajgir, Bihar





Pakistan has expressed hope that sporting ties with India could begin to improve very soon. PHOTO: AFP



Pakistan hockey officials and team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt have welcomed reports from India suggesting their national team will be allowed to compete in the upcoming Asia Cup, but stressed that any participation will hinge on approval from Islamabad.







IRL Masters teams continue fine form in Masters European Championships in Valencia







Valencia: Last week, our Ireland O35 Men, O40 Men, and O40 Women continued the fine form of our Masters teams in Europe as they competed in the 2025 Masters European Championships in Valencia.







Europe tour will create bench strength, says India ‘A’ hockey captain Sanjay



While India ‘A’ will play two matches each against Ireland, France, and the Netherlands in Eindhoven, it will play one match each against England and Belgium in Amstelveen and Antwerpen, respectively.





FILE PHOTO: | Photo Credit: AP



India ‘A’ men’s hockey team captain Sanjay feels the upcoming Europe tour will be a testing ground for the players and will help in creating good bench strength for the senior side.







3 Nations Tournament EGY v CRO v OMA (M)

Suez Canal



All times GMt +2



4 Jul 2025 18:00 EGY v CRO (RR) 5 - 2

5 Jul 2025 18:00 CRO v OMA (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



2025 Test Matches USA v NZL (W)

Charlotte, NC



All times GMT +4



5 Jul 2025 10:00 USA v NZL



6 Jul 2025 10:00 USA v NZL

Live scores



FIH Match Centre





U18 Asia Cup 2025

Dazhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



Men



4 Jul 2025 17:30 MAS v INA (Pool B) 10 - 0

4 Jul 2025 19:00 JPN v UZB (Pool B) 6 - 2



Pool standings



Women



4 Jul 2025 08:00 JPN v BAN (Pool A) 11 - 0

4 Jul 2025 19:30 CHN v SRI (Pool B) 13 - 0



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Malaysia put 10 past Indonesia in U-18 Asia Cup rout



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia captain Iman Faris Fazio was named man of the match following Friday’s Under-18 Asia Cup win against Indonesia at Dazhou Stadium in China. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia hammered Indonesia 10-0 to secure their second straight win in Group B of the Under-18 Asia Cup at Dazhou Stadium in China on Friday.







Day-2 Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025







Ranchi: The second day of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium saw Hockey Himachal dominate Le Puducherry Hockey 9-0, followed by Assam Hockey defeating Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 3-2. Meanwhile, Telangana Hockey and Goans Hockey played out a goalless draw in Division 'C' matches.



