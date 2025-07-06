Sunday 6 July 2025

2025 Test Matches USA v NZL (W)

Charlotte, NC



All times GMT-4



5 Jul 2025 10:00 USA v NZL 3 - 0



6 Jul 2025 10:00 USA v NZL

Live scores



FIH Match Centre





USWNT Starts Independence Day Weekend with Shutout Win Over New Zealand







CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In their first of two matches of the Cathy Bessant International Series against No. 10 New Zealand, the No. 14 U.S. Women’s National Team defeated the Black Sticks, 3-0, over Independence Day weekend.







3 Nations Tournament EGY v CRO v OMA (M)

Suez Canal



All times GMT+2



5 Jul 2025 18:00 CRO v OMA (RR) 2 - 5



6 Jul 2025 18:00 OMA v EGY (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre





Deepika’s brilliant field goal against the Netherlands nominated for Poligras Magic Skill Award







New Delhi: Indian Women’s Hockey Team forward Deepika has been nominated for the Poligras Magic Skill Award for her incredible solo field goal against World No.1, the Netherlands during the 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League season.







U18 Asia Cup 2025

Dazhou (CHN)



All times GMT+8



Men



5 Jul 2025 08:00 KAZ v TPE (Pool B) 2 - 6

5 Jul 2025 17:30 BAN v SRI (Pool A) 13 - 0

5 Jul 2025 21:00 PAK v HKG (Pool A) 8 - 0



Pool standings



Women



5 Jul 2025 08:30 HKG v JPN (Pool A) 0 - 20

5 Jul 2025 17:00 BAN v UZB (Pool A) 3 - 0

5 Jul 2025 19:00 SRI v KAZ (Pool B) 0 - 2

5 Jul 2025 19:30 TPE v CHN (Pool B) 0 - 11



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Malaysia crush Taiwan 11-1 for third straight U-18 Asia Cup win



By Aftar Singh





The national players pose for a photo before their Under-18 Asia Cup match against Taiwan at the Dazhou Stadium in China on Sunday. - Pic from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia hammered hapless Taiwan 11-1 to notch their third straight win in Group B of the Under-18 Asia Cup at the Dazhou Stadium in China on Sunday.







Pakistan off to winning start in Hockey U-18 Asia Cup



LAHORE: Pakistan launched their U-18 Asia Cup campaign with a crushing 8-0 win over Hong Kong in Dazhou, China on Saturday,







Day-3 Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025







Ranchi: The third day of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 saw Le Puducherry Hockey and Hockey Uttarakhand register victories in their respective fixtures at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium.







The day they killed an Olympic hockey champion: Prithipal Singh



by Sundeep Misra





Prithipal Singh



On the languid morning of May 20th, 1983, forty-one years ago, as Ludhiana awakened with its usual bustle of thickening traffic and hurried commuters, a different pace unfolded within the sprawling 1200-acre campus of Punjab Agricultural University. Adjacent to the then-developing Sarabha Nagar, the university grounds saw a gentler stirring, with some already engaged in their tasks and others just beginning their day.



