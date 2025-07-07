Monday 7 July 2025

2025 Test Matches USA v NZL (W)

Charlotte, NC



All times GMT-4



5 Jul 2025 10:00 USA v NZL 3 - 0



6 Jul 2025 10:00 USA v NZL 3 - 0

Live scores



FIH Match Centre





USWNT Sweeps Weekend Series with New Zealand







CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The No. 14 U.S. Women's National Team secured a second 3-0 shutout in this weekend's Cathy Bessant International Series against No. 10 New Zealand. The United Eagles' defense withstood a flurry of penalty corners from the Black Sticks and converted on their offensive chances in order to sweep the two-game series.







3 Nations Tournament EGY v CRO v OMA (M)

Suez Canal



All times GMT +2



6 Jul 2025 18:00 OMA v EGY (RR) 1 - 1



7 Jul 2025 18:00 CRO v EGY (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre





Led by Sanjay, India A Men’s Hockey Team Play Opening Game on Europe Tour Against Ireland



The India A Men’s Hockey Team will play a total of eight games while in Netherlands







New Delhi: The India A Men’s Hockey Team are all set to commence their tour of Europe, with the opening game against Ireland at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood, Eindhoven, Netherlands. The tour of Europe, organised by Hockey India will feature a total of eight matches against some of the top European sides and is aimed at providing valuable international exposure to a mix of emerging and experienced players.







U18 Asia Cup 2025

Dazhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



Men



6 Jul 2025 08:00 UZB v INA (Pool B) 7 - 2

6 Jul 2025 08:30 TPE v MAS (Pool B) 1 - 11

6 Jul 2025 17:30 KAZ v JPN (Pool B) 0 - 12

6 Jul 2025 19:00 PAK v SRI (Pool A) 9 - 0

6 Jul 2025 19:30 CHN v BAN (Pool A) 2 - 5



Pool standings



Women



6 Jul 2025 was a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Pakistan dominate Sri Lanka with 9-0 win in hockey’s U18 Asia Cup



Green jerseys maintain dominance by scoring four goals in first quarter



By Faizan Lakhani





Pakistan hockey team during the national anthem ahead of their U18 Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka in Dazhou on July 6, 2025. — Reporter



KARACHI: Pakistan’s under-18 men’s hockey team secured another emphatic victory in the Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2025, defeating Sri Lanka with a 9-0 score in their second Group A match at the Dazhou National Hockey Training Centre in Dazhou, China.







Pakistan crush Sri Lanka 9-0 in U18 Asia Cup



Green Shirts continued their dominant run at U18 Asia Cup 2025, hammering Sri Lanka for their second straight win





Photo: X



Pakistan’s Under-18 men’s hockey team continued their dominant run at the Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2025, crushing Sri Lanka 9-0 in their second group-stage match in Dazhou, China, on Sunday.







Bangladesh thrash China in 7-goal thriller in U18 Asia Cup hockey



Bangladesh have won its third consecutive pool stage win in the U18 Asia Cup hockey







Bangladesh have overpowered China 5-2 to claim their third straight victory in the U-18 Asia Cup Hockey, tightening their grip on the top spot in Pool A.







Day-4 Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025







Ranchi: The fourth day of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 saw Assam Hockey and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir register victories in their respective Division ‘C’ matches at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium. With their wins, Division ‘C’ matches of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025came to an end with Hockey Himachal from Pool A and Assam Hockey from Pool B being promoted to Division 'B' after topping their respective pools.







Decision to Allow Pakistan Hockey Divides India’s Sporting Community



Mufeed Rizvi



Despite heightened tensions after the June 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 24 Indian lives, the Indian government has granted Pakistan’s hockey teams permission to compete in two major tournaments on Indian soil later this year — the Asia Cup and the FIH Junior World Cup.







Programme launched to help former hockey stars with knee osteoarthritis





Ex rugby player Ugo Monye says he has been beneficiary of treatment



A new programme designed to help retired athletes treat knee osteoarthritis has been launched, with hockey players urged to get in touch with the founders.



