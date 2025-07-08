Tuesday 8 July 2025

3 Nations Tournament EGY v CRO v OMA (M)

Suez Canal



All times GMT +2



7 Jul 2025 18:00 CRO v EGY (RR) 0 - 3



8 Jul 2025 18:00 OMA v CRO (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



U18 Asia Cup 2025

Dazhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



7 Jul 2025 17:30 HKG v CHN (Pool A) 0 - 8

7 Jul 2025 19:00 JPN v MAS (Pool B) 3 - 1



Pool standings



Women



7 Jul 2025 08:00 JPN v UZB (Pool A) 12 - 0

7 Jul 2025 08:30 SRI v TPE (5-8th Place Pool, Pool B) 0 - 3

7 Jul 2025 17:00 BAN v HKG (Pool A) 3 - 0

7 Jul 2025 19:30 CHN v KAZ (Top 4 Pool, Pool B) 11 - 0



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Malaysia's hockey boys beaten by Japan



By Aftar Singh





The Malaysia and Japan teams at the Under-18 Asia Cup in Dazhou, China. Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia lost 3-1 to Japan in a boys' Group B match at the Under-18 Asia Cup at Dazhou Hockey Stadium, China, today.







Real Club de Polo confirmed to host EHL Men’s KO16 in October







Real Club de Polo de Barcelona will host the ABN AMRO EHL Men’s KO16 at Camp Eduardo Dualde from October 9th to 12th, kickstarting the 19th season of the world’s premier club competition.







German international Henrik Mertgens joins Oranje-Roo



Ramon Min|





Mertgens and De Mol Foto: Willem Vernes



Oranje-Rood has signed German international Henrik Mertgens for next season. The 26-year-old striker signed a one-year contract with an option for another season.







Double Finalist Honour for 2024 WMH Masters Hockey World Cup at NZEA Event Awards







Hockey New Zealand is proud to share that the 2024 WMH Masters Hockey World Cup has been named a finalist in two categories at the upcoming NZEA New Zealand Event Awards:







Bedford Hockey Club members compete in the International Grand Masters festival





Five of the six players: (l-r) Chris Townson, Steve Bilham, Dave Sharples, Clive Whittle and Jon Ratcliffe Image: Steve Bilham



Bedford Hockey Club boasted six participants in the International Grand Masters Hockey Festival, which took place in Nottingham, starting with an opening ceremony on Sunday 29 June and concluding on Sunday 6 July, after a rigorous week of play, in baking temperatures.







Champions Crowned at the 2025 U18 Men’s & Women’s National Tournaments







The 2025 NZ U18 National Hockey Tournament came to a close last week, delivering a full schedule of regional rivalries and closely contested matches.







Day-5 Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025







Ranchi: The fifth day of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium saw Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand secure victories in their Division ‘A’ fixtures while Manipur Hockey emerged victorious in Division ‘B’ fixtures.







Nigeria Hockey Federation sets sights on brighter future



Looking ahead to the 2025 Africa Hockey Nations Cup in Egypt, Mr Nkom said the federation aims to surpass previous achievements





President of the Nigeria Hockey Federation, Simon Nkom



President of the Nigeria Hockey Federation, Simon Nkom, has expressed optimism about the future of hockey in Nigeria, highlighting steady growth and remarkable strides made over the past four years.







Expect a Bigger, Better Super Hockey League – Nkom



Joel Ajayi



The President of the Hockey Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Engr. Obadiah Simon Nkom, has assured stakeholders and fans of a more exciting and innovative edition of the 2025 Hockey Super League.



