Wednesday 9 July 2025

3 Nations Tournament EGY v CRO v OMA (M)

Suez Canal



All times GMT +2



8 Jul 2025 18:00 OMA v CRO (RR) 2 - 1



9 Jul 2025 18:00 EGY v OMA (RR)



Indian A Men’s Hockey Team open their tour of Europe with a dominant 6-1 victory over Ireland



Uttam Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Aditya Lalage, Selvam Karthi and Boby Singh Dhami were the scorers for India







Eindhoven: The India A Men’s Hockey Team kickstarted their tour of Europe, with a dominant 6-1 victory over Ireland at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood, Eindhoven, Netherlands.







Craig Fulton on Indian Hockey: Lessons learned from Pro League disappointment, focus now on Asia Cup



The Indian coach admitted the seven-match losing streak was frustrating, and accepted responsibility for ‘not prepping the boys’ as required but preferred to focus on the learnings.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO - Craig Fulton, chief coach Indian field hockey team, during training at Sports Authority of India, NS Southern Centre Bangalore. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu



The Indian men’s hockey team slipped to eighth in the world following a disappointing outing on the European leg of the FIH Pro League, finishing with just one win in eight games. However, coach Craig Fulton prefers building on the positives and staying focused on the Asia Cup in less than two months’ time.







"I take full responsibility" – Coach Craig Fulton on India's embarrassing FIH Pro League run



Indian men's hockey team had a disastrous European leg, finishing 8th in the 2024-25 FIH Pro League.





Indian men's hockey team coach Craig Fulton (Photo credit: Hockey India)



Craig Fulton, head coach of the Indian men's hockey team, accepted full responsibility for the team's poor performance during the European leg of the 2024-25 FIH Pro League season.







‘It’s difficult to replace Harmanpreet, not something you think about’: Ahead of hockey Asia Cup, India coach Fulton to audition drag-flickers who can ‘support’ the captain



Captain and drag-flicker has picked up an injury in each of the last three tournaments he has played. Whether he can play an entire tournament without having to worry about his body will be closely observed, even as coach Fulton says he has ‘recovered nicely’



by Mihir Vasavda





Harmanpreet was the player of the tournament at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy, scoring nearly one-third of India’s goals in the triumphant campaign. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)



A hamstring and lower back injury at the Asian Champions Trophy last year. An ankle injury during the Hockey India League, in addition to the strain caused by the earlier two niggles. A wrist injury in the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League. And last month, during the European swing of the league, a damaged finger tissue. Or, in the words of coach Craig Fulton, ‘smashed with the ball on the finger that split his whole finger open and couldn’t hold a stick.’ “He’s had a hard time,” Fulton adds. And so has India, without their MVP Harmanpreet Singh.







A Chance for PAK Hockey



Ijaz Chaudhry





Pakistan hockey team pose with their silver medals after the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup final in Kuala Lumpur, on June 21 | FIH



The Pakistan hockey team finished second at the recent FIH Nations Cup, played in Malaysia. It could be termed an encouraging result, but not an outstanding one.







U18 Asia Cup 2025

Dazhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



Men



8 Jul 2025 08:00 BAN v PAK (Pool A) 3 - 6

8 Jul 2025 08:30 UZB v KAZ (Pool B) 5 - 1

8 Jul 2025 17:30 INA v TPE (Pool B) 4 - 2



Women



8 Jul 2025 19:00 UZB v SRI (5-8th Place Pool) 2 - 1

8 Jul 2025 19:30 TPE v HKG (5-8th Place Pool) 3 - 1



Malaysia avoid embarrassing exit in Dazhou



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) against Uzbekistan at the Dazhou Stadium in China.- PIC COURTESY: MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Rafiq Raze's penalty goal in the dying minutes against Uzbekistan kept Malaysia alive in the Under-18 Asia Cup at the Dazhou Hockey Stadium in China today.







2025 US Junior & Senior Nexus Championship Preview







In just two days, the 2025 Junior and Senior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, will begin in Virginia Beach, Va.







2025 US Senior Nexus Championship Rosters & Schedule Announced







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - In less than two weeks the 2025 Senior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, will commence at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. With competition running from Friday, July 18 to Sunday, July 20, USA Field Hockey is pleased to reveal the rosters and schedule for the upcoming event.







MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup: Malaysian junior hockey team to arrive on July 10; Video referral introduced for all matches



The traditional inaugural match will be played between MCC and Mercara Downs Golf Club (Coorg) on July 9 at 6 p.m.





(From left) Olympians Mr Munir Sait and Mr BP Govinda, Mr Niranjan Mudaliar, Honorary Secretary of the MCC, Mr Arun Murugappan, Executive Chairman, Tube Investments of India Limited, Mr Vivek Kumar Reddy, President of the MCC, Mr S L Rajiv Reddy, Organising Secretary of the MCC, Olympians Mr V Baskaran and Mr Mohammed Riyaz. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The Malaysian national junior team will be arriving in Chennai on Thursday for the 96th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium from July 10 to 20.







Day-6 Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025







Ranchi, 08th July 2025: The first match today was played between Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Maharashtra in Division ‘A’ in which Hockey Association registered a 3-0 victory. Captain Kiro Sanjana (3’) started adding the numbers on the scoreboard for her side from the first quarter. Priyanka Minz (53’) and Sweety Kujur (58’) also scored one goal each to secure a comfortable win.







I broke my back in hockey – it inspired my waterproof cast for future of healing







There’s no denying the human and inspirational impact design student Jake Inglis has deployed since breaking his back while playing hockey — and developing a new generation of waterproof cast which can be moulded to a patient in seconds.



