Thursday 10 July 2025

India A Men's Hockey Team continues dominant run, wins 6-0 against Ireland



Uttam Singh, Sanjay, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Amandeep Lakra and Varun Kumar were goal scorers for India







Eindhoven: The India A Men's Hockey Team continued its impressive run in the second match of the ongoing Euro tour, securing a convincing 6-0 victory over Ireland in Eindhoven, Netherlands.







‘Not blaming players’ Disheartened about relegation from Pro League, but India coach Harendra Singh lists areas to improve for Asia Cup



The Indian women's hockey team, after a poor run of results in Europe, finished last in the Pro League which means relegation. But coach Harendra looks at the positives, identifies what needs to change as the team targets Asia Cup.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





India Women's Team harendra Singh Asia Cup(From left) India vs Belgium at the FIH Pro League; India coach Harendra Singh



The high of finishing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics four years ago seems to be in the distant past for Indian women’s hockey team. The first major setback came in January last year, as they failed to even qualify for the Paris Olympics. A year and a half later, they have finished last in the 2024-’25 edition of FIH Pro League, which sees them getting relegated out of the top international tournament outside the World Cups and Olympics. The present is distressing, and the future outlook isn’t great – especially with the rapid rise of China that potentially makes even Asian success tough.







Indian women’s hockey team coach Harendra: Team needs to work on time and game management



India lost seven matches out of eight in the European leg of the Pro League to finish at the bottom and was relegated to the FIH Nation’s Cup.





FILE PHOTO: Harendra said the Indians also need to work on their penalty corner defending. | Photo Credit: RV Moorthy/The Hindu



India’s under-fire chief coach Harendra Singh on Wednesday blamed the absence of senior players for the women’s hockey team’s horrendous performance at the FIH Pro League and said the young players need to get better at decision-making to develop into world beaters.







Hockey India Announces 33-Member Core Group for Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp Ahead of Crucial International Assignments



The camp is scheduled to take place from 14th July to 7th August at SAI Bengaluru







Bengaluru: Hockey India on Thursday named a 33-member core probable group for the Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp, which will take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from 14th July to 7th August.







Germany vs Ireland to launch Rising Stars festival







The FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup Chile 2025 will see two European sides, namely Germany and Ireland, opening the show on 1 December in Santiago.







Francis pleased with U-21s men hockey prep



by Nigel Simon





FILE: Teague Marcano of Trinidad and Tobago plays the ball against Tariq Marcano Peru in field hockey during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, on November 3, 2023. FELIPE POGA/SANTIAGO 2023 via PHOTOSPORT



T&T under-21 men’s hockey coach Glen ‘Fido’ Francis says he is pleased so far with the preparation of his charges for the Junior Pan American Championship in Asuncion, Paraguay, from August 9 to 23.







3 Nations Tournament EGY v CRO v OMA (M)

Suez Canal



All times GMT +2



9 Jul 2025 18:00 EGY v OMA (RR) 5 - 2



10 Jul 2025 18:00 EGY v OMA (Final)



Final Pool standings

U18 Asia Cup 2025

Dazhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



Men



9 Jul 2025 08:00 SRI v HKG (Pool A) 2 - 0

9 Jul 2025 08:30 TPE v JPN (Pool B) 2 - 5

9 Jul 2025 10:00 MAS v UZB (Pool B) 2 - 2

9 Jul 2025 17:00 INA v KAZ (Pool B) 5 - 1

9 Jul 2025 17:30 CHN v PAK (Pool A) 1 - 2



Final Pool standings



Women



9 Jul 2025 19:00 JPN v KAZ (Top 4 Pool) 13 - 0

9 Jul 2025 19:30 CHN v BAN (Top 4 Pool) 9 - 0



Final Pool standings



Pakistan thump China to reach U18 Hockey Asia Cup semi-finals



Pakistan top Group A standings with 12 points in four matches





Pakistan team sing their national anthem ahead of their Men's U18 Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh at the Dazhou National Hockey Training Centre in Dazhou on July 8, 2025. — Asian Hockey Federation



DAZHOU: Pakistan continued their unbeaten run in the Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2025 with a commanding 2-1 victory over China here at the Dazhou National Hockey Training Centre on Wednesday and qualified for the semi-finals.







Under 18 Asia Cup Hockey: Dar Academy Boys win 3 Man of Match Awards in four pool matches



By Ijaz Chaudhry







At the Under-18 Asia Cup Hockey in the Chinese city of Dozhou, Pakistan has qualified for the semifinals, winning all four pool matches.



Five players of Dar Hockey Academy are members of this Pakistan team. Remarkably, Dar Hockey Academy boys have been declared 'Man of Match' in three of the four pool matches.



Abdullah Awan (Pakistan vs Hong Kong)

Atif Ali (Pakistan v Sri Lanka)

Aisam Haider (Pakistan vs China)



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him & his work, visit http://www.sportscorrespondent.info







Expanding International Pathways for Officials through Strategic Relationships in Asia







Hockey New Zealand is actively building new partnerships in Asia to provide valuable opportunities for growth and international experience for its officials.







Convicted hockey coach back in SA faces new sexual accusations



by Aiden Daries





Brett Clay following his arrest in the US. Supplied/Somerset County Prosecutor's office (Pic from News24)



A disgraced South African hockey coach, recently deported from the United States following a sex crime conviction, is now facing explosive new allegations from former players he coached as teenagers in KwaZulu-Natal.



