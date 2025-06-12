Saturday 12 June 2025

The Pakistan government is likely to reject a request from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to allow the national team to compete in two major hockey events in India, citing escalating political tensions between the two countries.







By Sohail Imran





Pakistan players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH



LAHORE: Pakistan’s hockey Olympians on Saturday called on the Asian Hockey Federation to relocate the upcoming Asia Cup Hockey Tournament from India, warning that if the tournament is not moved, Pakistan’s matches should be held at a neutral venue.







By Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai





Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File



ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has decided not to send the national hockey team to India for the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup Hockey Tournament, citing escalating political tensions and serious security concerns for the players, sources reported on Friday.







By Sohail Imran





Former Pakistan hockey team captain and Olympic gold medalist Hanif Khan during a recent interview with Geo News in Lahore on July 11, 2025. - Geo News



LAHORE: Former Pakistan hockey team captain and Olympic gold medalist Hanif Khan has called for the relocation of the upcoming Asia Cup Hockey tournament from India, citing serious security concerns and strained bilateral relations.







India's Abhishek (R) competes for the ball against Pakistan's Muhammad Imran (2R) during the preliminary men's pool hockey match between India and Pakistan at the 2022 Asian Games



Pakistan has reportedly blocked its national hockey teams from taking part in the Asia Cup and the Junior World Cup, which will be hosted by India, despite getting a go-ahead from the Indian government.







Passmore Names 2025 Pan American Cup Traveling Squad







MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay – Following the two recent series, U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach David Passmore and his staff have established the 20-athlete traveling squad for the 2025 Pan American Cup (PAC) taking place July 24 to August 3 in Montevideo, Uruguay. The winner qualifies for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







With Confidence High, Venkatesh Kenche Eyes Strong European Tour with India ‘A’







New Delhi: The India 'A' Men's Hockey Team is off to a flying start, registering back-to-back wins — 6-1 and 6-0 — against Ireland to open their eight-match European tour. Among the standout performers is forward Venkatesh Kenche, a rising talent known for his blistering ball speed and relentless attacking mindset, who is determined to make the most of this opportunity.







2025 Test Matches SUI v AUT (M)

Olten



Times GMT +2



11 Jul 2025 18:30 SUI v AUT 1 - 5

12 Jul 2025 12:30 SUI v AUT



FIH Match Centre







2025 Test Matches POL v CZE (M)

Poznań, Poland



Times GMT +2



12 Jul 2025 16:00 POL v CZE

13 Jul 2025 11:00 POL v CZE



FIH Match Centre







2025 Test Matches VIE v SGP (M)

Ho Chi Minh City (VIE)



Times GMT +7



12 Jul 2025 09:00 VIE v SGP 0 - 8

13 Jul 2025 09:00 VIE v SGP



FIH Match Centre







U18 Asia Cup 2025

Dazhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



Men



11 Jul 2025 08:00 HKG v KAZ (9-11th Place) 2 - 7

11 Jul 2025 17:00 JPN v BAN (Semi-Final) 6 - 4

11 Jul 2025 17:30 PAK v MAS (Semi-Final) 3 - 3 (4 - 3 SO)



Women



11 Jul 2025 19:15 KAZ v BAN (Top 4 Pool) 2 - 2

11 Jul 2025 19:45 CHN v JPN (Top 4 Pool) 2 - 2



FIH Match Centre







Malaysia miss U18 Asia Cup final after penalty shootout heartbreak



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) and Pakistan players ahead of their Under-18 Asia Cup semi-final at Dazhou Hockey Stadium in China on Friday.



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's junior hockey team will have to settle for a shot at bronze at the Under-18 Asia Cup after a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to Pakistan at the Dazhou Hockey Stadium in China on Friday.







Pakistan beat Malaysia to reach Men's U18 Asia Cup 2025 final



Pakistan to face Japan in the Men's U18 Asia Cup 2025 final





Pakistan team sing their national anthem ahead of their Men's U18 Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh at the Dazhou National Hockey Training Centre in Dazhou on July 8, 2025. — Asian Hockey Federation



DAZHOU: Pakistan continued their impressive run in the Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2025, securing a nail-biting 4-3 victory over Malaysia in a dramatic semifinal decided by a penalty shootout at the National Hockey Training Centre on Friday.







Pakistan edge past Malaysia to reach Men’s U18 Asia Cup final







LAHORE - Pakistan stormed into the final of the Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2025 with a thrilling 4-3 win over Malaysia in a dramatic semifinal decided through penalty shootout at the National Hockey Training Centre on Friday.







MCC Murugappa Gold Cup 2025: Tamil Nadu stuns Indian Army, IOC battles past CBDT



TN, comprising seven players from the Centre of Excellence in Kovilpatti, created opportunities from the centre and the flanks, flummoxing the opponent to no end.



K. Keerthivasan





Manoj Kumar (Yellow Jersey No.25) of Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu scores a goal against Indian Army of Tamil during the 96th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2025. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B



In a huge upset at the MCC Murugappa Gold Cup invitation hockey tournament, Tamil Nadu scripted an authoritative 5-1 victory over former champion Indian Army in a Pool-A contest at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday.







Quarter-Final Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025







Ranchi: The Quarter-Finals of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 unfolded in dramatic fashion at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The day featured intense competition as Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Mizoram, and Hockey Jharkhand secured their spots in the Semi-Finals with commanding performances and high-pressure finishes.







Legacy in every stitch - How Hockey’s new RAP and First Nations strip are strengthening cultural connection







For the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos, there’s something deeply moving about wearing a uniform that tells a story, one woven with culture, pride, and the legacy of generations.



