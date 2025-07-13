Sunday 13 July 2025

India A Men’s Hockey Team Defeat France, Win Third Consecutive Game on Europe Tour



Aditya Arjun Lalge and Boby Singh Dhami scored the goals for India A Men’s Hockey Team







Eindhoven: The India A Men’s Hockey Team continued to show good form and registered yet another important win on their tour of Europe, as they defeated France 3-2, in their third game of the tour, at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood, in Eindhoven.







Pakistan won't send hockey teams to India due to 'security concerns': Report



Pakistan’s hockey teams will not travel to their neighbouring country for the upcoming events scheduled to take place in India. The decision however, could backfire for Pakistan as it could jeopardise their spot in next year’s World Cup.





Pakistan will not send field hockey teams to compete in tournaments in India over security concerns. AFP



Incessant tensions between India and Pakistan have consistently impacted sports between the two nations. The nuclear-armed neighbors were embroiled in the worst violence in decades during a four-day conflict in May. The action on the border was bound to have a deeper impact, and as a consequence, it has been established that Pakistan will not travel to India for the upcoming hockey tournaments over ‘security’ concerns, government sources told AFP on Saturday. The decision, however, could backfire for Pakistan, as skipping the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup could jeopardise their place in next year’s World Cup.







Former PHF president Akhtar calls for neutral venue for hockey Asia Cup amid Indo-Pak tensions



Mohammad Yaqoob







LAHORE: Former Olym­p­ian and twice-elected pres­i­dent of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Akhtar Rasool Chaudhary, who currently serves as an advisor to the Asian Hoc­key Federation (AHF), has suggested that the upcoming Asia Cup — scheduled to be held in India —should either be moved to a neutral venue or, at the very least, Pakistan’s matches should be staged at a neutral location.





2025 Test Matches SUI v AUT (M)

Olten



Times GMT +2



11 Jul 2025 18:30 SUI v AUT 1 - 5

12 Jul 2025 12:30 SUI v AUT 0 - 1



FIH Match Centre



2025 Test Matches VIE v SGP (M)

Ho Chi Minh City (VIE)



Times GMT +7



12 Jul 2025 09:00 VIE v SGP 0 - 8

13 Jul 2025 09:00 VIE v SGP 0 - 5



FIH Match Centre





U18 Asia Cup 2025

Dazhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



Men



12 Jul 2025 08:00 TPE v KAZ (9/10th Place) 3 - 2

12 Jul 2025 17:30 CHN v UZB (5/6th Place) 1 - 2

12 Jul 2025 19:15 SRI v INA (7/8th Place) 1 - 3



Women



12 Jul 2025 17:00 HKG v SRI (7/8th Place) 0 - 1

12 Jul 2025 19:45 TPE v UZB (5/6th Place) 4 - 4 (1 - 3 SO)



FIH Match Centre





MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup 2025: Indian Navy thrashes Malaysia junior team; IOC beats Karnataka



In the first match of the day, defending champion Indian Railways played a sub-par game but managed to defeat Indian Army 2-1 in a lacklustre Pool-A tie.



K. Keerthivasan





Indian Navy’s Selvaraj K (Black Jersey No 9) scores a goal against Malaysia Junior National during the 96th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B/The Hindu



The Malaysian National junior team started well, but couldn’t sustain the momentum and was roundly thrashed by Indian Navy 4-1 in their opening Pool-B match of the 96th-MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup invitation hockey tournament at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Saturday.







Semi-Final Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 - Division ‘A’







Ranchi, 12th July 2025: As the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 - Division ‘A’ reaches its final stage, we have the two finalists ready to fight their all for the top honour. Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand won their respective semi-final matches on Saturday here at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.







Hockey a lifelong love for Bryan



Bryan has his sights set on the 2026 World Masters Cup in the Netherlands.



Tayla Smit







Bryan Klopper from Impala Park is living proof that age is just a number, especially when it comes to doing what you love.



