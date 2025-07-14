Monday 14 July 2025

NZ Women complete USA tour







The Vantage Black Sticks Women have concluded a competitive tour of the United States, held from 3–11 July in Charlotte, North Carolina, as part of their preparation for the upcoming Oceania Cup and 2026 World Cup qualification series.







India A Men’s Hockey Team Reflects on Strong Start to European Tour, Eyes Consistency Ahead



New Delhi, 14 July 2025: The India A Men’s Hockey Team is off to a strong start in their tour of Europe, having won three of the four matches played so far. With high spirits and a clear focus, the team is now aiming to maintain their momentum in the remainder of the tour, which includes matches against England, Belgium, and the Netherlands.







U18 Asia Cup 2025

Dazhou (CHN)



Men



13 Jul 2025 08:30 BAN v MAS (3/4th Place) 2 - 5

13 Jul 2025 19:30 JPN v PAK (Final) 3 - 0



Women



13 Jul 2025 08:00 BAN v KAZ (3/4th Place) 6 - 2

13 Jul 2025 17:00 JPN v CHN (Final) 1 - 0



DAZHOU: Japan defeated Pakistan 3-0 to claim the Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2025 title at the National Hockey Training Centre on Sunday.







Malaysia win Under-18 Asia Cup bronze



By Aftar Singh





The Malaysian hockey team won bronze in the Under-18 Asia Cup. -- Pic from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia turned on the heat in the last quarter to beat Bangladesh 5-2 to finish third in the Under-18 Asia Cup at Dazhou Hockey Stadium in China today.







Bangladesh clinch bronze in U-18 Women’s Asia Cup Hockey





PHOTO: BANGLADESH HOCKEY FEDERATION



The Bangladesh Under-18 women’s hockey team secured a bronze medal in the U-18 Women’s Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, held in Dazhou, China.







The rise of women’s hockey in Bangladesh







Bangladesh Women’s hockey team returned home recently ending their six-nation Women’s Juniors (U-21) AHF Cup Hockey Qualifiers held in Singapore from September 9 to 15.







Action-packed day 1 at U18 Girls’ EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow



Scotland 5-0 Czechia







A sensational 5-0 win for Scotland over Czechia saw the host nation get off to a winning start to U18 Girls’ EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow.







Ireland U18 Girls and U16 Boys make superb starts to Summer Tours.







Ireland’s U16 & 18 Pathway Teams began their respective summer tours with the U18 girls picking up a huge win over Lithuania in their first Pool match of the EuroHockey U18 Championship II, and the U16 Boys managing to hold the Netherlands to a 3-3 draw in the Rabo 8 Nations, in Houten.







MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup 2025: Tamil Nadu and SAI-NCOE play out a thriller; Malaysia junior team edges out CBDT



Indian Navy also produced a strong performance to claim a 4-2 victory over Karnataka in a Pool-B clash



K. Keerthivasan





Tamil Nadu and SAI-NCOE played out a 4-4 thriller in the 96th MCC-Murugappa Cup on Sunday | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B/The Hindu



The 96th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup invitation hockey tournament served up a wonderful treat to a modest gathering of spectators at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Sunday.







Athens Wins Gold to Kick Off 2025 US Junior Nexus Championship







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 2025 Junior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, got started with the U-14 age division last Thursday in Virginia Beach. The Junior Nexus Championship is a culmination of hard work, bringing together hundreds of athletes selected from regions across the country. The first three days showcased the U-14 division, with team Athens taking home gold.



