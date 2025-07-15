Tuesday 15 July 2025

LA28 Releases First Look at Competition Schedule in Celebration of Marking Three Years Out from the 2028 Olympic Games



The LA28 Games shares Olympic competition schedule for most ambitious sports lineup in history as PlayLA surpasses one million program enrollments to date



LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Three years from today, the Olympic Games will return to Los Angeles for the third time in history, a remarkable milestone for the iconic Host City. To celebrate the Road to 2028, LA28 today released the first look at the Olympic competition schedule. Additionally, LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover will join Los Angeles’ Recreation and Parks and PlayLA later today to commemorate a major pre-Games legacy achievement of one million program enrollments in PlayLA programming.







Day 2 of U18 Girls’ EuroHockey Championship II sees wins for Ireland and Turkey







A dramatic late winner gave Turkey a 2-1 win over Lithuania in U18 Girls’ EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow.







IRL U18 Girls storm to second Euro win with victory over Austria







The IRL U18 Girls picked up their second win of the EuroHockey U18 Championship II pool stages as they beat Austria 5-0 to continue their perfect start. In Houten, The U16 Boys & Girls both suffered defeat to England and Spain respectively, despite massive efforts from both squads.







Scotland loses to France U18 Boys’ EuroHockey Championship in Lille







Host nation France defeated Scotland 6-1 at the U18 Boys’ EuroHockey Championship in Lille.







USA Field Hockey Announces 2025-26 Junior USMNT Performance Team Selections







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the Junior Assessment Training Camp in mid-June, the Junior U.S. Men’s National Team staff is pleased to release the selections to the Performance Teams of the U-16, U-18 and U-21 age groups.







Hockey Jharkhand crowned as the Champions of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 - Division ‘A’







Ranchi, 14th July 2025: Hockey Jharkhand crowned as the Champions of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 - Division ‘A’ after defeating Hockey Association of Odisha 1-0 in the Final, here at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Hockey Haryana secured the Bronze medal after defeating Hockey Mizoram 3-3 (SO 5-4) in the 3rd/4th position match.







MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup 2025: Indian Railways tops table after beating Maharashtra; Army edges past NCOE



For India Army and SAI-NCOE, the tie was crucial for a win would keep them in contention for the knockouts.



K. Keerthivasan





Akshay Dubey of Indian Army celebrates after scoring a penalty corner goal against SAI-NCOE during the MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu



In terms of strategy, execution and aesthetics, the two Pool-A matches of the 96th-MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Monday failed to rise above the mundane and ordinary.







A statement regarding Hockey Ireland CEO from the Board of Directors.







Hockey Ireland wishes to announce that Anne McCormack will be stepping down from her role as CEO of Hockey Ireland.



