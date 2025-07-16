Wednesday 16 July 2025

Hockey at LA 2028 Olympics to start before opening ceremony



By Rod Gilmour





Carson Field will stage the hockey at Los Angeles Olympics



The hockey competition at LA 2028 will start two days before the Olympic opening ceremony, The Hockey Paper can reveal.







India A Men’s Hockey Team loses a close 2-3 match against England



Forward Maninder Singh and Uttam Singh scored goals for India 'A'







Amstelveen: The India A Men's Hockey Team suffered their second consecutive loss on their European tour, losing a close 2-3 match to England in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. Despite young Indian forwards Maninder Singh and Uttam Singh scoring for India A at Wagener Stadion, the team lost the match to world number 5 England after a close competition.







FIH Hockey Pro League’s Poligras Magic Skill Award: Deepika and Victor Wegnez take top prize!







Following the conclusion of another exciting FIH Hockey Pro League season, hockey fans the world over have elected Deepika (India) and Victor Wegnez (Belgium) as winners of the Poligras Magic Skill Awards.







Deepika scripts history, becomes first Indian to win the Poligras Magic Skill Award



Deepika earned global recognition for her breathtaking goal against World No.1 the Netherlands who India beat in a shootout after a 2-2 draw







New Delhi: Indian Women’s Hockey Team forward Deepika created history by becoming the first-ever Indian player to win the prestigious Poligras Magic Skill Award as hockey fans from across the globe voted for her sensational solo field goal against the Netherlands during the Bhubaneswar leg of the 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League season.







India plan to send second-rung team for 2026 Hockey World Cup



Sabi Hussain







New Delhi: India has planned to send its second best men's hockey team to the FIH World `cup (WC) in Aug next year.







Duncan's Goodman looks to lead Team Canada at Pan Am Cup



Pan American Cup in Montevideo, Uruguay July 24 through Aug. 3



Sarah Simpson





Sara Goodman will join Canada’s women’s national field hockey team at the Pan American Cup in Montevideo, Uruguay July 24 through Aug. 3.(Heather Goodman photo)



One of Duncan's most internationally tested field hockey players, Sara Goodman, will help to lead Canada’s women’s national field hockey team at the Pan American Cup in Montevideo, Uruguay July 24 through Aug. 3.







Professor Dawn Knight helps Wales Over-40s women’s hockey team reach historic European silver





Photo credit: Serian Ganesh Photography



Professor Dawn Knight, a leading figure in applied linguistics known for research with real-world impact, has added another achievement to her name - this time in international sport.







The EHL Men’s KO16 line-up has been confirmed







The EHL Men’s KO16 line-up has been confirmed with the tournament set to be played at Real Club de Polo’s home in Barcelona from October 9th to 12th.







IRL U18 Boys overcome hosts Türkiye to get EuroHockey U18 Championship II campaign back on track.







After a disappointing result in their opening pool game against Italy, the IRL U18 Boys got their EuroHockey U18 Championship II campaign back on track with a comprehensive win over the hosts Türkiye in Alanya. Ulster duo John Cunningham and Adam McKee starred, with the former bagging five goals and the latter also on the scoresheet as Ireland managed a crucial 6-0 win.







Scotland and Czechia win on day 3 of U18 Girls’ EuroHockey Championship II







Scotland made it two wins from two, and semi-final qualification, with a 6-2 victory over Wales in U18 EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow.







MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup 2025: Railways wallops HUTN; IOC beats Malaysian National junior team



Defending champions Indian Railways continued its unbeaten run, while Malaysia junior team is out of contention



K. Keerthivasan





Indian Railways in action against Tamil Nadu in the MCC Murugappa Cup | Photo Credit: Ravindran R



Perhaps for the first time in the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN) provided a ray of hope that it could enter the knock-outs.







Field Hockey Canada revamps the men’s performance pathway



Field Hockey Canada Launches men’s talent development system







Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the launch of the men’s component of the updated Field Hockey Canada talent development system. In alignment with international hockey trends and in response to our evolving domestic ecosystem, Field Hockey Canada’s new system has been developed to help identify and improve long-term development support for Team Canada athletes nationwide. Under this system, the revamped NextGen program aims to provide high-level development opportunities for male athletes aged 14 to 23 across Canada.







Field Hockey Canada Launches 2025-2026 Season NextGen Talent Sessions



The new season sees a revamped NextGen program to develop the next generation of Team Canada athletes







Field Hockey Canada is excited to launch the 2025-2026 season of the NextGen program. Based on feedback from previous years, Field Hockey Canada is adapting the delivery model of the NextGen program to launch in a new format. This follows feedback from athletes, members and clubs and will enable an athlete centred, system wide approach to athlete development.







Young Padayachee ready to reprise role in national hockey team #R2bP





Madibaz hockey star Sachin Padayachee will turn out for the SA U21 team when they defend their title in the SA interprovincial tournament starting in Cape Town on July 28.



Reasons to be Proud - #R2bP: Rising Gqeberha hockey star Sachin Padayachee is keen to assess his progress over the past 12 months when he reprises his role in the South African U21 squad for their defence of the IPT title.







Hockey junior with heart defect inspires hope





Emily Kent played for South Saxons under-13s PIC: Supplied



An aspiring hockey junior who was born with a cardiac condition and plays with a leaky valve continued her upward trajectory at the weekend by playing in a UK Lions tournament at Nottingham Hockey Centre.







In Memory of Jorge Carlos Querejeta: A True Builder of Hockey



Jorge Carlos Querejeta (14 August 1936 – 14 July 2025) was an enthusiastic and passionate figure in the world of hockey, whose lifelong dedication left a lasting mark on the sport across the Americas. His passing brings deep sadness to the hockey community, which mourns the loss of one of its true pioneers and advocates. As a player, coach, and visionary developer, he played a key role in shaping the future of hockey in the region. He notably served as coach of the Argentine National Team and later as a Continental Development Officer, tirelessly working to grow the game.



