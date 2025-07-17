Thursday 17 July 2025

The Pan American Cups is an international field hockey competition for men and women organized by the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF). The tournament started in the year 2000 for the men's competition and one year later for the women's.







Banbridge Draw Dutch Giants HC Bloemendaal in Euro Hockey League KO16







Following their EY Champions Trophy triumph, Banbridge have been handed a tough test in the 2025/26 Euro Hockey League KO16 – drawn against Dutch powerhouse and six-time EHL winners HC Bloemendaal.







FIH Pro League was a good wake-up call ahead of next year’s Asian Games and World Cup: Sreejesh on Indian hockey team’s struggles



India struggled in the European leg of the Pro League and finished eighth out of nine teams to avoid relegation by a whisker.



Former India captain and goalkeeping stalwart PR Sreejesh believes the just-concluded FIH Pro League was a good wake-up call for the men’s national hockey team ahead of next year’s Asian Games and the World Cup.







Asia Cup: Sports should overcome negative voices



K ARUMUGAM







Voices are heard from Pak that their team for both Asia Cup (Aug) and Jr WC (Nov) should not go to India, They opine there will be hostile atmosphere for their players due to recent developments. Both nations have played despite not-so-good atmosphere many times in the past, and no untoward / serious incidents ever occurred. Those who advocate negatively may know India played in Lahore (1990 WC) despite hostile crowd in the stadium. Pakistan team came to India for the2010 WC despite strained relations between the two nations.







India’s sports minister says ‘no problem’ playing against Pakistan ahead of Asia Cups



India to host major sporting events including men’s hockey Asia Cup and ACC Men's Asia Cup in coming months





This collage of pictures shows Pakistan men's cricket (left) in action during a T20I match against Bangladesh and Pakistan Hockey team during FIH Nations Cup. — AFP/FIH



India’s Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed that the federal government will not hinder Pakistan’s participation in the international events hosted by the country despite their strained political relations that worsened in May.







Pakistan hockey players express anger over unpaid dues, slam PHF for silence



The players claim that PHF has consistently misled them and withheld information



By Sohail Imran





Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File



LAHORE: The patience of Pakistan’s national hockey players has worn thin due to the non-payment of their dues, with players expressing serious dissatisfaction with the conduct of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).







Pakistan hockey team unhappy with management; Captain Amad Butt voices concerns



As the patron-in-chief of Pakistan hockey, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is being urged to intervene. Many in the sporting community believe that immediate and meaningful action is necessary to save the national game from total ruin



ISLAMABAD – Serious cracks have emerged within the Pakistan national hockey team setup as players express growing dissatisfaction with the team management and the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). Sources within the team reveal that the players, including senior members, are unhappy with the unfulfilled promises, inadequate support, and poor financial treatment being meted out to them.







MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup 2025: Indian Army nears playoffs berth with 2-1 win over Maharashtra



Army will make it to the playoffs provided SAI-NCOE (Bhopal) loses or draws with defending champion and table topper Indian Railways on Thursday.



K. Keerthivasan





Niraj Kumar Singh (L) scored the winner for Indian Army against Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: Ravindran_R



Certainly, this is not the best Indian Army team that one has witnessed in the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup invitation hockey tournament.







Malaysia hockey legend Balasingam, son of Netaji’s loyal soldier, reconnects with Madras at Murugappa Gold Cup



The Egmore Hockey Stadium is not Balasingam’s only connection with the erstwhile state of Madras. His father, who hailed from Thanjavur, travelled to Penang at the age of 16 to join Subhash Chandra Bose’s INA.



Anish Pathiyil





K. Balasingam, a member of Malaysia’s golden hockey generation. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



The Malaysian junior team, taking part in the ongoing MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, had some unexpected home support ahead of its Pool B encounter on Tuesday.







Sultan Nazrin Indoor Hockey Cup to return in 2026



Organisers defer 2025 edition after Sultan raises concerns over shared sponsors with Azlan Shah Cup; planning begins for 2026 return



Sandru Narayanan





Namibia, despite being unseeded, won the 2023 title by beating South Africa 3–2 on penalties after a 2–2 draw in regular time. - Perak official portal pic, July 16, 2025



KUALA LUMPUR – The Sultan Nazrin Shah Men’s International Indoor Hockey Tournament will not take place this year and is expected to return in 2026.







Semi-final places confirmed for U18 Girls’ EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow







Scotland confirmed its place in the semi-final against Austria with a 4-1 victory over Switzerland at U18 EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow.







IRL U18 Boys & Girls march into European Semi-Finals with wins in final pool games.







The IRL U18 Boys & Girls both picked up wins in their final matches of the pool games to secure their places Friday’s EuroHockey Championship II Semi-Finals. Elsewhere in Houten, the IRL U16 Boys & Girls suffered defeat to Germany, despite positive performances from both sides.







2025 US Junior Nexus Championship Continues, Paris Claims U-16 Victory







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 2025 Junior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, continued this week with the U-16 age division at the Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. Hundreds of athletes selected from regions all across the country practiced and competed over three days, with team Paris claiming the first place title.







FIH launches ‘Women Who Thrive’ campaign celebrating women’s legacy in hockey







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) today announced the launch of ‘Women Who Thrive’, a new series celebrating the historical and ongoing impact of women in the sport of hockey. It features engaging video profiles and stories spotlighting influential women from hockey’s past and present. The series is part of the Women in Hockey Empowerment Project that FIH launched at its Congress last year. Episodes are available on FIH’s streaming platform Watch.Hockey (direct links: Luciana Aymar; Rani Rampal)







‘PE kit is a public health issue – it’s a barrier that can be lifted’







Top researchers have united with sports inclusivity trailblazer Tess Howard on a mission to help teenage girls feel more comfortable in their school PE uniforms – and own bodies – in a bid to boost self-confidence and sports participation.



