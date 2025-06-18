Friday 18 June 2025

India A Men’s Hockey Team suffer 1-3 defeat against Belgium in European Tour



Captain Sanjay scored the lone goal for India 'A'







Antwerpen: The India A Men's Hockey Team suffered an unfortunate 1-3 loss in their European tour against Belgium at the Sportcentrum WilrijksePlein in Antwerpen, Belgium. Captain Sanjay led his side from the front and scored the solitary goal for the Indian team.







MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup: Reframed Indian Navy team turns the ship around



Indian Navy has comfortably qualified for the semifinals of the event with a hundred per cent win record in the group stage, validating the team’s extensive preparation ahead of the competition.



Anish Pathiyil





An Indian Navy player (centre) in action against Malaysia Junior National during the 96th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B/ THE HINDU



The 2025 edition of the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup has been a redemption arc for the Indian Navy hockey team. The side was not invited for last year’s event after losing all four of its encounters in 2023.







The EHL Men’s KO16 FIXTURE SCHEDULE has been confirmed







The EHL Men’s KO16 fixture schedule has been confirmed with the tournament set to be played at Real Club de Polo’s home in Barcelona from October 9th to 12th.







PHF Defends Itself Amid Leaked Audio Fallout: ‘Unethical to Use Private Chats’



Shahid Hashmi





Testing times for Pakistan hockey.



A storm is brewing in Pakistan hockey. National team players have threatened to rebel against the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) over non-payment of daily allowances, with captain Ammad Butt emerging as the voice of frustration in a leaked audio message now doing the rounds in the media.







New Watch.Hockey platform enjoys great start!







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and its partner Endeavor Streaming are delighted to announce that the recent launch of the reimagined Watch.Hockey service was truly successful.







PHA president denies claims of election irregularities,financial mismanagement



Sayuti Samat defends AGM procedures and blames detractors for stirring up controversy over Sultan Azlan Shah Cup



Sandru Narayanan





The president of the Perak Hockey Association has denied claims of electoral impropriety and financial mismanagement, insisting recent allegations are politically driven and unfounded. - Scoop file pic, July 17, 2025



KUALA LUMPUR – Perak Hockey Association (PHA) president Datuk Sayuti Samat has dismissed allegations of electoral irregularities and financial mismanagement, insisting the recent annual general meeting (AGM) was held in line with directives from the Sports Commissioner’s Office.



