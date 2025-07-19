Saturday 19 July 2025

Road to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pan American Cup Preview







Starting from 24 July, Montevideo, Uruguay will play host to the Men’s and Women’s Pan American Cups 2025 - the Americas’ premier hockey tournament running 24 July – 3 August - with the champions punching their tickets to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026.







Hockey India Announces 40-Member Core Group for Senior Women’s National Camp Ahead of Asia Cup 2025



The camp will take place from from 21st July to 23rd August 2025







Bengaluru: Hockey India on Saturday announced a 40-member core probables group for the upcoming Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, scheduled to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from 21st July to 29th August 2025.







Harmanpreet Singh says Indian hockey team ‘got punished for lack of balance’ at FIH Pro League



After conceding more goals than they scored at the FIH Pro League 2024-25, the Indian captain said the focus is now on winning the Asia Cup and qualifying for the World Cup.



By Soumitra Bose





Picture by Getty Images



The international hockey federation (FIH) offers several routes to qualify for Blue Riband tournaments like the World Cup and the Summer Olympics.







No Goals, Just Grit: Why Coach Sarjit Singh Is Playing the Long Game With Malaysia Hockey



Jaspreet Singh





AIMING HIGH: Sarjit Singh



As Malaysia’s junior squad makes its debut at the prestigious Murugappa Gold Cup in Chennai, the country’s broader hockey ambitions are quietly but steadily being rebuilt — from the ground up.







Malaysia team learn more from Murugappa Gold Cup



By Aftar Singh





The national juniors (in yellow) in action against Indian Oil Corporation in the All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup at the Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, India. - Pic credit MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior hockey team continued to gain match experience at the 96th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup in Chennai recently.







2025 Test Matches POL v IRL (M)

Poznań, Poland



All times GMT +2



19 Jul 2025 16:00 POL v IRL

20 Jul 2025 12:00 POL v IRL



Field Hockey Canada announces Junior Pan American Games Rosters



Junior Women’s and Men’s Teams named for the Mult-Sport Games in Paraguay







Field Hockey Canada is proud to announce the 16-athlete rosters for both the Junior Women’s and Junior Men’s National Teams set to compete at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Asunción, Paraguay. This marks a historic milestone for hockey and for Team Canada as field hockey makes its debut at the Junior Pan American Games, which run from August 10 to 19 at the National Hockey Centre in Luque.







Scotland and Ireland to play U18 Girls EuroHockey Championship II final in Glasgow







Scotland booked a place in the U18 Girls’ EuroHockey Championship II final in Glasgow with a solid 3-1 victory over Austria.







IRL U18 Girls & Boys Hockey Teams soar into European Finals.







Friday, July 18: The IRL U18 Girls and Boys Hockey Teams soared to victory in the EuroHockey U18 Championship II Semi-Finals. Two late goals for the IRL U18 Girls saw them beat Czechia, while the U18 Boys overcame a strong Austria side to earn a 4-1 win. The victories see both sides progress to tomorrow’s finals, while also guaranteeing promotion to the 2027 EuroHockey U18 Championships.







PHF under scrutiny as PSB seeks details of foreign visits, fund usage



The PHF fails to provide any official documentation regarding utilisation of funds disbursed last year



By Atique ur Rehman





Undated picture of Pakistan players celebrating after scoring a goal - PHF



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Saturday asked the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to provide a complete record of foreign trips undertaken by its president and secretary, along with details of all related financial expenditures.







PSB turns down travel and daily allowances request, seeks financial records from PHF



Mohammad Yaqoob



LAHORE: The financial woes of the cash-strapped Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) are likely to deepen as the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has refused to release travel and daily allowances (TA/DA) for national hockey teams and has also demanded a detailed account of the funds disbursed to the federation over the past year.



