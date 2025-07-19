Saturday 19 July 2025

Road to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pan American Cup Preview
Starting from 24 July, Montevideo, Uruguay will play host to the Men’s and Women’s Pan American Cups 2025 - the Americas’ premier hockey tournament running 24 July – 3 August - with the champions punching their tickets to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026.
Hockey India Announces 40-Member Core Group for Senior Women’s National Camp Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
The camp will take place from from 21st July to 23rd August 2025
Bengaluru: Hockey India on Saturday announced a 40-member core probables group for the upcoming Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, scheduled to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from 21st July to 29th August 2025.
Harmanpreet Singh says Indian hockey team ‘got punished for lack of balance’ at FIH Pro League
After conceding more goals than they scored at the FIH Pro League 2024-25, the Indian captain said the focus is now on winning the Asia Cup and qualifying for the World Cup.
By Soumitra Bose
Picture by Getty Images
The international hockey federation (FIH) offers several routes to qualify for Blue Riband tournaments like the World Cup and the Summer Olympics.
No Goals, Just Grit: Why Coach Sarjit Singh Is Playing the Long Game With Malaysia Hockey
Jaspreet Singh
AIMING HIGH: Sarjit Singh
As Malaysia’s junior squad makes its debut at the prestigious Murugappa Gold Cup in Chennai, the country’s broader hockey ambitions are quietly but steadily being rebuilt — from the ground up.
Malaysia team learn more from Murugappa Gold Cup
By Aftar Singh
The national juniors (in yellow) in action against Indian Oil Corporation in the All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup at the Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, India. - Pic credit MHC
KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior hockey team continued to gain match experience at the 96th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup in Chennai recently.
2025 Test Matches POL v IRL (M)
Poznań, Poland
All times GMT +2
19 Jul 2025 16:00 POL v IRL
20 Jul 2025 12:00 POL v IRL
Field Hockey Canada announces Junior Pan American Games Rosters
Junior Women’s and Men’s Teams named for the Mult-Sport Games in Paraguay
Field Hockey Canada is proud to announce the 16-athlete rosters for both the Junior Women’s and Junior Men’s National Teams set to compete at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Asunción, Paraguay. This marks a historic milestone for hockey and for Team Canada as field hockey makes its debut at the Junior Pan American Games, which run from August 10 to 19 at the National Hockey Centre in Luque.
Scotland and Ireland to play U18 Girls EuroHockey Championship II final in Glasgow
Scotland booked a place in the U18 Girls’ EuroHockey Championship II final in Glasgow with a solid 3-1 victory over Austria.
IRL U18 Girls & Boys Hockey Teams soar into European Finals.
Friday, July 18: The IRL U18 Girls and Boys Hockey Teams soared to victory in the EuroHockey U18 Championship II Semi-Finals. Two late goals for the IRL U18 Girls saw them beat Czechia, while the U18 Boys overcame a strong Austria side to earn a 4-1 win. The victories see both sides progress to tomorrow’s finals, while also guaranteeing promotion to the 2027 EuroHockey U18 Championships.
PHF under scrutiny as PSB seeks details of foreign visits, fund usage
The PHF fails to provide any official documentation regarding utilisation of funds disbursed last year
By Atique ur Rehman
Undated picture of Pakistan players celebrating after scoring a goal - PHF
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Saturday asked the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to provide a complete record of foreign trips undertaken by its president and secretary, along with details of all related financial expenditures.
PSB turns down travel and daily allowances request, seeks financial records from PHF
Mohammad Yaqoob
LAHORE: The financial woes of the cash-strapped Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) are likely to deepen as the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has refused to release travel and daily allowances (TA/DA) for national hockey teams and has also demanded a detailed account of the funds disbursed to the federation over the past year.