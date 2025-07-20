Sunday 20 July 2025

2025 Test Matches POL v IRL (M)

Poznań, Poland



All times GMT +2



19 Jul 2025 16:00 POL v IRL 1 - 4

20 Jul 2025 12:00 POL v IRL



MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup 2025: Railways, Navy set up summit clash



Defending champion Indian Railways dished out a sparkling display to outclass arch-rival Indian Oil Corporation in a one-sided semifinal while Indian Navy defeated Indian Army.



K. Keerthivasan





Indian Navy’s Ashish Topno (extreme left, white jersey No. 11) scored his side’s first goal during its semifinal win over Indian Army in the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R Ravindran/The Hindu



An exuberant Indian Navy proved its performance in the pool matches was no aberration by putting it across an experienced Indian Army 2-0 to reach its maiden final at the 96th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.







Brothers off the turf, enemies on it — Sayyad, Aakib face each other for MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup title



Cousins Sayyad Niyaz Rahim and Aakib Rahim Arif will captain their respective sides, RSPB and the Navy, in the summit clash of one of India’s oldest hockey tournaments.



Anish Pathiyil





This isn’t the first instance of the two brothers going head to head on the grand stage. Aaqib (right) and his Navy side triumphed over Sayyad (left) in the Nehru Cup semifinal in 2022, before the elder brother settled the scores in the same tournament last year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



When the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) takes on the Indian Navy Hockey team in the final of the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup in Chennai on Sunday, there will be a mini-battle ensuing in the Rahim household.







Hockey team's rebel against PHF 'not final', says captain Ammad Butt



Butt reveals PHF is considering taking action against him, reiterates he stands by his comments



By Sohail Imran





Pakistan captain Ammad Butt in action during their FIH Nations Cup match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 16, 2025. — FIH



LAHORE: Pakistan men’s hockey team’s captain Ammad Shakeel Butt on Saturday, shared that the senior players are yet to make a final decision on rebelling against the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) over the unpaid dues.







Senior squads named for European Championships







Hoci Cymru are delighted to announce Wales’ senior squads for the upcoming Euro Hockey Championship II, from Thursday 27th July until Sunday 3rd August.







Ireland win U18 Girls’ EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow, Scotland take silver







Ireland won U18 Girls’ EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow with a 3-1 victory over Scotland.







European double for Ireland as U18 Girls and Boys Hockey Teams taste victory in Glasgow and Alanya.







The IRL U18 Girls and Boys both secured the EuroHockey U18 Championship II titles today, with wins in the final over Scotland and Italy, respectively. A penalty stroke from Rebekah Lennon and a brace from Hollai Quinn was enough for U18 Girls to secure their 3-1 win over the hosts. The IRL U18 boys put five past Italy in their final, John Cunningham scoring a hattrick, and Adam McKee and Noa Mulvey also scoring in an emphatic win.







Vancouver On Top at 2025 US U-18 Junior Nexus Championship







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Another three days in Virginia Beach provided another stellar portion of the 2025 Junior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey. The U-18 Junior NXC featured high-level competition by athletes from all across the country, with team Vancouver taking home the gold.







Wolverines and Wazalendo Pearls win as KHU league resumes



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Lakers Ann Isabwa (right) and Wolverines Juliet Otieno (left) fight for the ball during a match between Lakers and DFG Wolverines at Kisumu Day HIgh school in Kisumu. [Michael Mute/Standard]



DFG Wolverines and NCBA Wazalendo Pearls on Saturday won their respective Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women’s Super League matches as the 2025 season resumed at several venues.







Hockey’s 3G pitch plight: The clubs affected in the UK



The Hockey Paper's 3G investigation



By Rod Gilmour







Since we launched our coverage of 3G pitches, we have been inundated with correspondence across the UK and tales of clubs battling to retain hockey provision.



