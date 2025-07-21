Monday 21 July 2025

2025 Test Matches POL v IRL (M)

Poznań, Poland



All times GMT +2



19 Jul 2025 16:00 POL v IRL 1 - 4

20 Jul 2025 12:00 POL v IRL 0 - 5



India A Men's Hockey Team ends Euro Tour campaign with 2-8 loss against Netherlands



Midfielder Rajinder Singh and forward Selvam Karthi scored for India A







Eindhoven: The India A Men's Hockey Team ended their Euro Tour campaign with a 2-8 loss against the Netherlands team on Sunday, July 20th with young Indian midfielder Rajinder Singh and forward Selvam Karthi scoring the two goals for India A in the final match. India A had lost their previous match against the Netherlands on July 18th with 0-3 scoreline.







Pan American Cup 2025: Argentina among favourites as Montevideo prepares to host



As both men’s and women’s competitions begin in Uruguay, can Argentina retain both titles?



Christopher Martin







The 2025 Hockey Pan American Cup is set to begin on July 24, with Uruguay hosting the biennial tournament for the first time. Both the men’s and women’s competitions will be held in parallel at Montevideo’s Cancha Celeste stadium, with matches running until August 3.







Pakistan hockey body tells FIH it is not willing to send team to India for Asia Cup



Tariq Bugti, who heads the PHF, said they had written to the FIH and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), expressing their reservations over sending the team to India.





FILE PHOTO: Pakistan is unwilling to travel to India for the upcoming Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has informed the sport’s global governing body FIH that it will be “difficult” for them to send a team to India for the Asia Cup next month because of “security concerns”.







Pakistan Hockey Federation reluctant to send team to India for Asia Cup



Federation cites player concerns and safety risks; seeks security guarantees from FIH and AHF before confirming participation.





Pakistan hockey team (Photo credit: NDTV sports)



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has officially notified the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that it may not be able to send its national team to India for the upcoming Asia Cup, citing serious security concerns.







MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup: Railways downs Navy to clinch third straight title



After a sedate start in the group stage, Railways peaked when it mattered most: in the knockouts.



K. Keerthivasan





The Railway Sports Promotion Board team celebrates with trophy after winning the 96th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B



Defending champion Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) completed a hat-trick of titles with a commanding 3-1 win over a spirited Indian Navy side in the final of the 96th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.







MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup: Hat-trick of titles big achievement for Railways, says coach Sunil



RSPB’s success in the tournament – a fifth final in seven editions and a sixth title since 1996 – can be credited to the side’s meticulous preparation in the off-season.



Anish Pathiyil





Coach Sunil Kumar Singh heaped praise on the facilities at the season-opening tournament, especially the availability of referrals. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu



It was a nervous last few minutes in the fourth quarter for the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) against the Indian Navy hockey team. The team was a man short on the field after Darshan Gawkar’s yellow card for a counter-attack-stopping trip on Rajat Sharma.







EuroHockey U18: Germany men and Netherlands women win titles





Germany prevailed in a shoot-out PIC: Worldsportpics/EuroHockey



Germany edged France in a shoot-out to win gold at the EuroHockey U18 Boys Championship.







Grace O’Malley-Kumar Cup staged in Nottingham





The Grace O'Malley-Kumar Cup was staged in Nottingham PIC: GRAEME WILCOCKSON



The brother of Grace O’Malley-Kumar, a victim of the Nottingham knife attack, won the hockey tournament played in her memory at the weekend.



