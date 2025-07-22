Tuesday 22 July 2025

Will Pakistan hockey team play Asia Cup in India?



The men’s hockey Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in Rajgir, India, starting on August 27



By Sohail Imran





Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File



LAHORE: President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Tariq Bugti on Tuesday clarified that the national team's participation in the upcoming Asia Cup in India is contingent upon receiving approval from the government.







PHF’s horror show continues



Ijaz Chaudhry







The Under-18 Asia Cup hockey tournament recently concluded in the Chinese city of Dazhou. This event is not held regularly. The junior tournaments routinely organised by the Asian Hockey Federation are the Junior Asia Cup and the Junior AHF Cup. Both are under-21 competitions. The latter includes the lower-ranked teams and serves as the qualifier for the next Men’s Junior Asia Cup.







Rising star Sheraz Malik: Hockey talent from Karachi making waves abroad



From Karachi schools to stadiums in Australia and New Zealand, his journey is just beginning with more to come





Photo: Express



In Pakistan, sports have long been a source of national pride. From Olympic podiums to packed stadiums, the country once celebrated remarkable achievements in hockey, squash, wrestling, and cricket. However, today, countless athletes find themselves overlooked as mismanagement, favouritism, and a lack of merit-based opportunities dim the dreams of rising talent.







2025 US Nexus Championship Comes to an End







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 2025 Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, came to an end on a warm Sunday evening in Virginia Beach. The event concluded after 11 days with the final age division of the Junior NXC, U-21, alongside the Senior NXC. Team Atlanta took home gold at the U-21 Junior NXC while Barcelona were champions of Senior NXC.







Ireland’s Pathway U16 & 18 hockey teams rise to the challenge with hugely successful summer tours.



Both IRL U18 Girls and Boys return victorious as European II Champions.







Dublin: The IRL U16 and U18 Pathway competitions concluded this weekend as the teams completed their summer tours. The IRL U18 Girls and Boys both returned to home soil as European Champions, securing the EuroHockey U18 Championship II titles, while the U16 Girls and Boys enjoyed a very positive experience in Houten, facing off against some of Europe’s top nations.







Ex-Olympian Zahid Sharif to be honoured on Sep 6







LAHORE - Former Olympian Zahid Sharif will be honoured with a benefit match on September 6, organiser Muhammad Yaqoob announced during a press conference at SJAL Office in Lahore.



