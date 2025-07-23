Wednesday 23 July 2025

Hockey New Zealand has confirmed the Vantage Black Sticks Men will not participate in the 2025–26 FIH Pro League, despite qualifying by winning the 2025 Nations Cup.







FIH to offer Pro League spot to Pakistan after New Zealand exit



Hockey New Zealand withdrew from FIH citing financial issues



By Atique ur Rehman





Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File



KARACHI: New Zealand Hockey has officially withdrawn from the FIH Pro Hockey League, raising questions about the vacant spot in the tournament, according to multiple media reports.







Pan American Cup Hockey set for World Cup berths





USA women aiming high PIC: Sankalp Tripathi



USA men and women will be hoping to boost their build-up to a home Olympics in three years’ time by qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.







Follow Team Canada at the Pan American Cup



How to follow the Women’s and Men’s National Teams in Uruguay







Canada’s women’s and men’s national teams are primed for action as they head to Montevideo, Uruguay, for the 2025 Pan American Cup, running from July 24 to August 3. With continental bragging rights and automatic qualification to the 2026 FIH World Cups on the line, both teams are ready to make their mark.







T&T teams awaiting Pan Am Hockey Cup funds



by NIGEL SIMON





Coach Akim Toussaint



With three days to go before the Senior Pan American Cup in Montevideo flicks off at the Cancha Celeste in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Thursday, both the T&T senior men’s and women’s hockey teams are yet to have confirmation of their departure to the tournament.







Packed and waiting: Pan Am Cup uncertainty for Trinidad and Tobago hockey teams



Jelani Beckles





Trinidad and Tobago’s Teague Marcano controls the ball under pressure from Namibia players in a 2025 Indoor Hockey World Cup match in Croatia.



ALL the training done by the national women’s and men’s hockey teams may go down the drain as there has been no confirmation from the TT Hockey Board (TTHB) concerning flights to travel to Uruguay for the Pan American Cup.







England squads ready for European challenge







The 18-strong men’s and women’s squads with a mix of youth and experience have been announced to compete at the EuroHockey Championships in Mönchengladbach.







Euro Hockey 2025: England women aim to return to medals



By Rod Gilmour





Lily Owsley, left, set for a seventh EuroHockey Championships PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS



England women will be aiming to return to the EuroHockey medals for the first time in eight years when their 2025 campaign gets underway next month.







Karthi hopes for India call-up after key learnings with India 'A' team



Tamil Nadu's Karthi, who last played for Senior India side in 2023, was part of the recent India 'A' tour to Europe







Bengaluru: Hockey India'sendeavour to create more depth in the talent pool by giving right international exposure for the fringe players to showcase their potential with the India 'A' side has renewed hope for players like Karthi Selvam, who last played for the Senior India team at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai in 2023.







U-18 Asia Cup: Dar Academy's Abduallah Awan was Pakistan's Top Scorer



By Ijaz Chaudhry





Abduallah Awan receiving 'Man of Match' award



At the recent Under 18 Hockey Asia Cup in the Chinese City of Dazhou, Abdullah Awan, with six goals, was Pakistan’s top scorer.





Atlanta FHC and DC Dragons Crowned 2025 USFHL Adult National Club Champions







NEWARK, Del. – The 2025 United States Field Hockey League (USFHL) Adult National Club Championship (NCC) wrapped up at the University of Delaware on Sunday with Atlanta FHC and DC Dragons claiming top honors in the women’s and men’s divisions, respectively. This weekend’s tournament brought national significance and high-level competition to the adult game.







Alagendra at 96: Olympian, top cop and timeless hero



Few have served Malaysia in more ways.



Frankie D'Cruz





Evergreen icon P Alagendra made his mark in sport and law enforcement, but his greatest legacy is the love he inspired especially in his daughters (L-R): Anna Poorani, Shyamala Devi, Venkateswari, and Raja Rajesvari. (Anna Poorani pic)



KUALA LUMPUR: Ask P Alagendra how it feels to be 96, and he won’t give you a lecture on ageing or a meditation on legacy.



He’ll flash that trademark grin and say, “Feels like extra time in a good match — you never know when the whistle will blow, but you play like it never will.”



