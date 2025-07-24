Thursday 24 July 2025

Pan American Cup 2025

Montevideo, Uruguay



All times GMT -3



Men



24 Jul 2025 09:30 CAN v MEX (Pool B)

24 Jul 2025 18:30 CHI v TTO (Pool B)



Pool standings



Women



24 Jul 2025 11:30 CAN v PAR (Pool A)

24 Jul 2025 20:30 ARG v URU (Pool A)



Pool standings

Official Statement: Withdrawal of TTO from the Pan American Cups 2025



The Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) announces that the national team of Trinidad and Tobago has officially informed that, due to logistical reasons, it will not be participating in the Pan American Cups 2025, to be held in Montevideo, Uruguay.







Pakistan receives formal invitation to join FIH Hockey Pro League; needs to confirm participation until 12 August







After Hockey New Zealand notified the International Hockey Federation (FIH) of their decision not to participate in the next FIH Hockey Pro League Men’s season despite having won the FIH Hockey Nations Cup last month, FIH has, in accordance with the regulations, extended an invitation to the Nations Cup runners-up, namely Pakistan, to join the 2025-26 Pro League edition.







By Sohail Imran





Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH



LAUSANNE: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday, formally invited the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to send its team to participate in the Hockey Pro League.







By Sohail Imran





Pakistan hockey players celebrate after defeating Japan in the FIH Nations Cup in Kuala Lumpur on June 16, 2025. — X/@HokitaMY



LAUSANNE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has received a formal invitation from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to participate in the prestigious Hockey Pro League.







Pakistan in Race Against Time to Secure Pro League Spot



Shahid Hashmi



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) finds itself in a desperate scramble to secure funding after receiving an unexpected lifeline – a potential place in the upcoming FIH Pro League. Following New Zealand’s withdrawal due to financial constraints, Pakistan has been invited to take their place in the prestigious event – a move coach Tahir Zaman describes as a “golden opportunity to revive the country’s hockey.”







By Faizan Lakhani





Pakistan players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH



KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Wednesday, announced that its president, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah Khan, will take the final decision regarding the national team’s participation in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League.







‘FIH is failing its duty to hockey’: New Zealand turn down Pro League invite





New Zealand women won their first Nations Cup PIC: FIH/Worldsportpics



New Zealand will not participate in the next season of the FIH Pro League — despite having earned qualification through recent victories in the Nations Cup.







Clock ticking as Pakistan keep Asia Cup hockey waiting



By Aftar Singh





Pakistan Hockey Team receives the silver medal after finishing as runners-up in the FIH Nations Cup Malaysia 2025. - PIC CREDIT: IG/pakhockeyofficial



KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan are keeping everyone guessing over their participation in the Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar, India, from Aug 27 to Sept 7.







Celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first Women’s World Championship taking place on Saturday







On Saturday 26th July 2025, members of the Organising Committee and the 1975 Scottish team, plus guests will attend the Scotland v France women’s international match at Peffermill, and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the first Women’s World Championship.







Big Stage. Bold Moments. Better than Ever – Hockey One Finals hits Melbourne







Australia’s biggest domestic hockey showdown is heading to the sporting capital of Australia, with the 2025 Hockey One League Finals Series officially set for Melbourne from 29 – 30 November.







Young Goalkeeper Samiksha Saxena Aspires to Soar Under Veteran Savita and Coach Harendra Singh's Guidance



The 22-year-old earned her call-up after strong performances in the Senior Women National Championships for Assam Hockey







New Delhi: Young goalkeeper Samiksha Saxena is currently part of the 40-member core probables group for the ongoing Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru, as the Indian team prepares for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2025.







England Hockey set to take Junior hockey to the next level







Over the last 12 months, England Hockey have been working to create a unified approach for junior hockey aimed at giving every young person the opportunity to participate in hockey, in an environment that is right for them.



