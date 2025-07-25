Friday 25 July 2025

Pan American Cup 2025

Montevideo, Uruguay



All times GMT -3



Men



24 Jul 2025 09:30 CAN v MEX (Pool B) 8 - 1

24 Jul 2025 18:30 CHI v TTO (Pool B) 5 - 0 Forfeit



25 Jul 2025 11:30 ARG v BRA (Pool A)

25 Jul 2025 20:30 USA v URU (Pool A)



Pool standings



Women



24 Jul 2025 11:30 CAN v PAR (Pool A) 7 - 0

24 Jul 2025 20:30 ARG v URU (Pool A) 3 - 0



25 Jul 2025 09:30 CHI v TTO (Pool B) 5 - 0 Forfeit

25 Jul 2025 18:30 USA v MEX (Pool B)



Pool standings

Pan American Cup – Day 1 Recap



Young goal-scorers shine on day one in Montevideo







Robin Thind and Nicole Poulakis both scored hat tricks in their senior international debuts as Canada goes on to kick off the Pan American Cup with a pair of wins.







Lack of Govt $$ forces Hockey teams out Pan Am Cup



by NIGEL SIMON



T&T Hockey Board President Willard Harris has apologised to the senior men’s and women’s teams, who were on Wednesday forced to withdraw from the seventh edition of the Senior Pan American Cup at the Cancha Celeste in Montevideo, Uruguay, due to a lack of funding.







Ministry blames Hockey Board for Pan Am Cup withdrawal



The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs (MSYA) says the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board's (TTHB) failure to adhere to funding policies led to the delays which ultimately forced a withdrawal of the men's and women's teams from the Pan American Cup tournament in Uruguay.







TTHB faces possible fines, suspension for Pan Am Cup no-show



by NIGEL SIMON



Already contending with the embarrassment of having to withdraw from the seventh edition of the Senior Pan American Cup—which flicked-off on Thursday at the Cancha Celeste in Montevideo, Uruguay—due to a lack of funding, Trinidad and Tobago’s Hockey Board (TTHB) could also face a series reprimands, as a result of missing the quadrennial international field hockey championship for the Americas.







Historic hockey encounter as England over 80s prevail in Belgium



By Adrian Stephenson





Belgium 075s take on England in Brussels PIC: Supplied



Belgium took a decisive step towards joining those countries with an Over 80s team when they entertained England at Wolu Sports Park in Brussels this week.







Pakistan unsure of participation in FIH Pro League 2025-26 due to cash crunch



The Pakistan men’s hockey team, which has won the World Cup four times, has been invited to compete in the FIH Pro League 2025-26 after New Zealand, which had earned direct qualification by winning the 2024-25 Nations Cup, decided not to participate in the upcoming season.





FILE PHOTO - Pakistan men’s hockey team, which has won the World Cup four times. | Photo Credit: AFP



The Pakistan hockey team’s participation in the 2025-26 FIH Pro League lies in jeopardy because of financial crunch, derailing the three-time Olympic champions’ much-anticipated comeback at the international stage.







PSB seeks PM’s involvement after FIH invites Pakistan for Pro League



Kashif Abbasi | Mohammad Yaqoob





Photo via X/@FIH_Hockey



ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Wednesday decided that a letter highlighting the rationale and objective of the national team’s participation in the 2025-26 FIH Pro League will be sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final decision after the International Hockey Federation invited the country for the event.







Unable to secure funding of $2.5 million, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to take call on hockey team’s Pro League participation



The state-run board has informed the PHF that it doesn’t have the funds to ensure Pakistan’s participation in the Pro League





A cash-strapped Pakistan Hockey Federation estimated that it would cost them 700 million Pakistani Rupees, approximately $2.5 million, for the entire campaign. (X)



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday invited Pakistan to join the top-tier Pro League after New Zealand, who had originally qualified, chose not to field a team. However, the invite has triggered a series of crises in Pakistan hockey with calls now for the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene.







Thrilling Men’s Clashes from FIH Hockey Pro League 2024‑25







As the sixth edition of the Men’s FIH Hockey Pro League unfolded between 30 November 2024 and 29 June 2025, hockey fans were treated to a season packed with razor-thin margins and late‑game drama aplenty. Relive some of the standout matches that had spectators on the edge of their seats and watch the complete highlights on Watch.Hockey!







Indian Men’s Hockey Team set to tour Australia for four-match series



The series will serve as a crucial juncture in India’s preparations for Men’s Asia Cup 2025







New Delhi, 25 July 2025: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team is set to tour Australia in August for a four-match series, set to be held at the Perth Hockey Stadium from 15 to 21 August. The series promises to be a highly competitive contest, featuring eighth-ranked India taking on sixth-ranked Australia. The matches will be played on 15, 16, 19, and 21 August.







2025 Test Matches POL v SUI (W)

Gniezno



24 Jul 2025 18:00 POL v SUI 1 - 1 (1 - 2 SO)



FIH Match Centre







Ireland Women’s Squad Announced ahead of EuroHockey Championships in Monchengladbach.







Dublin: The Ireland Women’s Hockey Team Head Coach Gareth Grundie has officially announced his 18-player squad to travel to Monchengladbach, Germany for August’s EuroHockey Championships.







Katie Robertson retires from international hockey







After ten years in a Scotland shirt, including two Commonwealth Games appearances, Tartan Hearts vice-captain Katie Robertson has announced her retirement from international hockey.







Pathway to Brisbane 2032: Hockey Australia Announces Under-18 Futures Squads







Australia’s next generation of hockey stars has been unveiled, with Hockey Australia naming two strong Under-18 National Futures Squads for 2025/2026, in what is a key step in the sport’s high performance pathway.







Maeve Kyle OBE: Irish Hockey and Athletics legend passes.







Hockey Ireland is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Maeve Kyle OBE, one of Ireland’s most remarkable and pioneering sportswomen, who died on July 23rd, 2025, at the age of 96.



