Saturday 26 July 2025

Pan American Cup 2025

Montevideo, Uruguay



All times GMT -3



Men



25 Jul 2025 11:30 ARG v BRA (Pool A) 13 - 0

25 Jul 2025 20:30 USA v URU (Pool A) 6 - 1



26 Jul 2025 09:30 MEX v TTO (Pool B) 5 - 0 Forfeit

26 Jul 2025 17:30 CHI v CAN (Pool B)

Pool standings



Women



25 Jul 2025 09:30 CHI v TTO (Pool B) 5 - 0 Forfeit

25 Jul 2025 18:30 USA v MEX (Pool B) 10 - 0



26 Jul 2025 11:30 CAN v ARG (Pool A)

26 Jul 2025 19:30 URU v PAR (Pool A)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre





USMNT Top Hosts at Pan American Cup







MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay – In their first pool game of the 2025 Pan American Cups in Montevideo, Uruguay, the No. 25 U.S. Men’s National Team played hosts No. 43 Uruguay under the lights. The Wolves scored early, and in each of the quarters, to win 6-1. Wyatt Katz tallied his first senior international goal, while Emil Collins played in his first cap.







USWNT Shutout Mexico in High Scoring Contest to Open Pan American Cup







MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay – The No. 14 U.S. Women’s National Team opened play at the 2025 Pan American Cups in Montevideo, Uruguay with a high-scoring, shutout win over No. 29 Mexico. Six different athletes contributed to the 10-0 scoreline, with Beth Yeager recording a hat-trick.







2025 Test Matches GER v KOR (W)

Wiesbaden, Germany



All times GMT +2



25 Jul 2025 17:00 GER v KOR 4 - 1

27 Jul 2025 13:00 GER v KOR



FIH Match Centre







Pakistan hockey team likely to miss playing in top league because of funding; hockey federation sends SOS to Prime Minister



The state-run board has informed the PHF that it doesn’t have the funds to ensure Pakistan’s participation in the Pro League





A cash-strapped Pakistan Hockey Federation estimated that it would cost them 700 million Pakistani Rupees, approximately $2.5 million, for the entire campaign. (X)



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday invited Pakistan to join the top-tier Pro League after New Zealand, who had originally qualified, chose not to field a team. However, Pakistan nay not be able to make it themselves. The invite from FIH has triggered a crisis in Pakistan hockey with calls now for the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene.







Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to make final call as hockey team faces financial hurdles to participate in Pro League



Pakistan hockey team needs approximately $2.5 million to compete in the FIH Pro League 2025-26 but they are struggling to raise funds and the federation is now dependent on PM Shehbaz Sharif.





Pakistan hockey team has been invited to take part in FIH Pro League, but need to raise required funds first. Image: Imran butt on X



Pakistan hockey team’s participation in the upcoming FIH Pro League 2025-26 now depends on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision, as the Pakistan Hockey Federation struggles to arrange the required $2.5 million to take part in the tournament. The FIH Pro League is a top-tier hockey contest in which the world’s best teams play against each other over two legs.







USA Field Hockey Offering Online, 3-Week Starter & Local Level Umpire Clinic in August 2025







USA Field Hockey is offering an online Starter and Local Level Umpire Clinic that will start Tuesday, August 26 and have three sessions.



