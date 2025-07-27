Sunday 27 July 2025

Pan American Cup 2025

Montevideo, Uruguay



All times GMT -3



Men



25 Jul 2025 11:30 ARG v BRA (Pool A) 13 - 0

25 Jul 2025 20:30 USA v URU (Pool A) 6 - 1



26 Jul 2025 09:30 MEX v TTO (Pool B) 5 - 0 Forfeit

26 Jul 2025 17:30 CHI v CAN (Pool B) 2 - 0



27 Jul 2025 11:30 USA v ARG (Pool A)

27 Jul 2025 19:30 BRA v URU (Pool A)



Women



25 Jul 2025 09:30 CHI v TTO (Pool B) 5 - 0 Forfeit

25 Jul 2025 18:30 USA v MEX (Pool B) 10 - 0



26 Jul 2025 11:30 CAN v ARG (Pool A) 0 - 4

26 Jul 2025 19:30 URU v PAR (Pool A) 8 - 0



27 Jul 2025 09:30 MEX v TTO (Pool B) 5 - 0 Forfeit

27 Jul 2025 17:30 CHI v USA (Pool B)



South American sides victorious on Day 3 of PanAm Cup







Day 3 of the Pan American Cup was a trio of shutout victories. In the morning, Argentina beat Canada with dominating 4-0 showcase featuring three goals from Agustina Gorzelany. A gritty battle between PanAm rivals saw a 2-0 tilt for Chile over Canada, while the hosting Uruguay Cimarronas prevailed 8-0 over Paraguay.







Pan American Cup – Day 2 Recap



Canadians drop games to Argentina women, Chile men on Day 2







Montevideo, Uruguay – The Canadian women dropped a 4-0 decision to the already-qualified Argentina women today, while the men put on a brave battle but ultimately fell 2-0 to Chile.







Dear Editor: Withdrawal of T&T hockey teams, after standoff between TTHB and SporTT, ‘risks discouraging entire generation of athletes’





“[…] My deepest concern is for the athletes. These young men and women trained for months, in some cases years, with the dream of representing Trinidad and Tobago on the international stage. Many made personal sacrifices.







Pakistan sports federations barred from committing to tournaments in India, Bangladesh on standby for Asia Cup



The notification comes days after the Pakistan Hockey Federation informed the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) that it will be ‘difficult’ for them to send a team to India for the Asia Cup next month because of ‘security concerns.’





There is a question mark on Pakistan’s presence at the Asia Cup, which is set to be held in Rajgir, Bihar in August this year. (PHOTO: Pakistan Hockey Federation via Instagram)



The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has ordered that the country’s sports federations should not ‘commit to participate in any sporting event in India’. The government-run body cited ‘security situation’ as the reason for issuing the directive on Saturday.







PSB stops federations from competing in India events



Decision made due to prevailing security concerns for national players in neighbouring country



By Sohail Imran





LAHORE: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has prohibited the country's sports federations from committing to participate in any sports event in India.







Scotland women held to draw by France at Peffermill







A late penalty stroke denied Scotland women victory at Peffermill in a contest that ended in a 1-1 draw against France.







EuroHockey Championship II 2025 Men

Lousada, Portugal



All times GMT +1



27 Jul 2025 11:15 WAL v SUI (Pool B)

27 Jul 2025 13:30 SCO v CRO (Pool B)

27 Jul 2025 15:45 IRL v CZE (Pool A)

27 Jul 2025 18:00 ITA v POR (Pool A)



EuroHockey Championship II 2025 Women

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



27 Jul 2025 11:15 CZE v LTU (Pool B)

27 Jul 2025 13:30 WAL v SUI (Pool B)

27 Jul 2025 15:45 POL v CRO (Pool A)

27 Jul 2025 18:00 ITA v AUT (Pool A)



Preview: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025, Chennai, Tamil Nadu



29 teams are set to participate across three divisions from 28th July to 8th August



New Delhi: The 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025 is set to begin on July 28, 2025, at Chennai's MRK Hockey Stadium in Tamil Nadu. The tournament will run until August 8 and will follow the newly introduced division-based format, which was first implemented earlier this year during the Senior Men and Women's National Championships and earlier this month during the Women's Sub Junior National Championship.







Late NST sports writer's son hopes to be success story



By Aftar Singh





Baljit Singh Randhawa.



KUALA LUMPUR: The father held the pen with panache; now the son wields the hockey stick with finesse.



