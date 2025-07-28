Monday 28 July 2025

Pan American Cup 2025

Montevideo, Uruguay



All times GMT -3



Men



27 Jul 2025 11:30 USA v ARG (Pool A) 0 - 3

27 Jul 2025 19:30 BRA v URU (Pool A) 2 - 1



28 Jul 2025 09:30 CAN v TTO (Pool B) 5 - 0 Forfeit

28 Jul 2025 18:30 MEX v CHI (Pool B)



Pool standings



Women



27 Jul 2025 09:30 MEX v TTO (Pool B) 5 - 0 Forfeit

27 Jul 2025 17:30 CHI v USA (Pool B) 2 - 5



28 Jul 2025 11:30 ARG v PAR (Pool A)

28 Jul 2025 20:30 URU v CAN (Pool A)



Pool standings

Argentina men, USA women put on classy performance for Day 4 victories







Day 4 of the Pan American Cup painted a clearer picture of the semifinal paths on both sides of the competition. The day’s opener saw a clinical Argentina men’s side drop the United States 3-0. The USA women then put on a wonderful performance to beat Chile 5-2, scoring three-of-six penalty corner chances on the night. Brazil edged Uruguay 2-1 to close out the evening in a physical and energetic match up under the lights.







USWNT Secures Spot in PAC Semifinals with Big Win Over Chile







MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - On a cold evening in Montevideo, Uruguay, the No. 14 U.S. Women’s National Team met higher ranked No. 12 Chile in their second pool game of the 2025 Pan American Cups. USA had the momentum early, but Chile fought to bring it back within one. The United Eagles capitalized when necessary for the 5-2 win to secure a spot in the semifinals.







USMNT Drops Second Match of PAC to Higher Ranked Argentina







MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay – It was a defensive test for the No. 25 U.S. Men’s National Team when they took on higher ranked No. 7 Argentina in their second pool game of the 2025 Pan American Cups in Montevideo, Uruguay. Los Leones converted three penalty corner goals to take a 3-0 win.







EuroHockey Championship II 2025 Men

Lousada, Portugal



All times GMT +1



27 Jul 2025 11:15 WAL v SUI (Pool B) 3 - 1

27 Jul 2025 13:30 SCO v CRO (Pool B) 8 - 3

27 Jul 2025 15:45 IRL v CZE (Pool A) 5- 3

27 Jul 2025 18:00 ITA v POR (Pool A) 2 - 1



28 Jul 2025 15:15 SUI v CRO (Pool B)

28 Jul 2025 17:30 SCO v WAL (Pool B)



Pool standings



EuroHockey Championship II 2025 Women

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



27 Jul 2025 11:15 CZE v LTU (Pool B) 4 - 1

27 Jul 2025 13:30 WAL v SUI (Pool B) 1 - 0

27 Jul 2025 15:45 POL v CRO (Pool A) 5 - 0

27 Jul 2025 18:00 ITA v AUT (Pool A) 3 - 3



28 Jul 2025 15:15 CZE v WAL (Pool B)

28 Jul 2025 17:30 SUI v LTU (Pool B)



Pool standings



Ireland Men come from behind to get EuroHockey Championship II campaign off to winning start.







Portugal: The Ireland Men’s Hockey team came back from 3-1 down against Czechia to secure a 5-3 win in their opening Pool stage match of the EuroHockey Championship II in Lousada, Portugal. Having trailed 3-1, an impressive third quarter display saw Ireland take control of the game, with Johnny McKee, Matthew Nelson and a Lee Cole brace giving Ireland a lead that they saw out to secure the win.







Goals galore in Lousada as Scotland men start with victory







Scotland men got off to a winning start at EuroHockey Championship II in Lousada with a 8-3 victory over Croatia.







Wales begin EuroHockey campaign with Switzerland win



Wales men began their EuroHockey Championship II campaign with a 3-1 win over Switzerland in Lousada, Portugal.







Thrilling Women’s Clashes from FIH Hockey Pro League 2024‑25







From 30 November 2024 to 29 June 2025, the Women’s FIH Pro League unfolded with intense, tightly contested matches and nail‑biting finishes. Taking centre stage were rising teams and established world beaters, who ensured that suspense reigned throughout the season.







Cash strapped Pakistan may be forced to skip FIH Pro League despite invitation





Pakistan Hockey (Agency image)



Pakistan’s return to top-level international hockey hangs in the balance, as financial constraints threaten the team’s participation in the 2025–26 FIH Pro League.







Scotland women lose to France in Edinburgh despite comeback







Scotland women battled back from three goals down but still lost 4-3 to France at Peffermill.







Doncaster mark club servant’s 60 years







Doncaster Hockey Club saw a fine turnout for an intra-club tournament that also marked as a celebration for a club stalwart.



Barbara Bellerby, 80, has spent 60-odd years with the Yorkshire club.







More glory for St Mary’s after hard-fought KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge final



Rowan Callaghan





St Mary’s DSG's Bella Roberts’ attempt at goal is thwarted by St Anne’s goalkeeper Kgabiso Marafo during the decider of the Grand Finals of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge on Sunday. St Mary’s claimed their seventh title in the Challenge with a 1-0 victory. Image: Rogan Ward



Host team St Mary’s DSG maintained their dominance in the Grand Finals of the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over St Anne's Diocesan College on a bitterly cold Sunday afternoon in Kloof that secured a seventh title.







Hockey India Hosts 15th Congress, Announces Nationwide Festival and Major Financial Grants to Celebrate 100 Years of Indian Hockey







Mahabalipuram, 27 July 2025: Hockey India successfully conducted its 15th Hockey India Congress today in the historic town of Mahabalipuram. Marking a century of Indian hockey's glorious journey, the session witnessed a series of landmark announcements, including a Nationwide Festival of Hockey Celebration on 7th November 2025 and substantial financial support for state and national-level hockey development.



