Tuesday 29 July 2025

Pan American Cup 2025

Montevideo, Uruguay



All times GMT -3



Men



28 Jul 2025 09:30 CAN v TTO (Pool B) 5 - 0 Forfeit

28 Jul 2025 18:30 MEX v CHI (Pool B) 0 - 7



29 Jul 2025 11:30 BRA v USA (Pool A)

29 Jul 2025 20:30 ARG v URU (Pool A)



Pool standings



Women



28 Jul 2025 11:30 ARG v PAR (Pool A) 16 - 0

28 Jul 2025 20:30 URU v CAN (Pool A) 2 - 0



29 Jul 2025 09:30 USA v TTO (Pool B) 5 - 0 Forfeit

29 Jul 2025 18:30 MEX v CHI (Pool B)



Pool standings

Uruguay women book ticket to semifinals alongside Leonas and Diablos







The semifinal setting looks clearer after Day 5 of the Pan American Cup. The Argentina women toasted Paraguay 16–0 thanks to four goals from Agustina Gorzelany, while a Juan Amoroso hat trick sparked the Chilean men to a 7–0 win over Mexico. In the final game, a full stadium roared on their Cimarronas to victory as Uruguay beat Canada 2–0 to qualify for the semifinals.







Hosts prove too much for Canadian Wolf Pack on Monday night in Montevideo







It was the final and deciding match in Pool A at the Pan American Cup between the hosts, Uruguay and Canada. Both teams had defeated Paraguay, and both had taken losses to tournament top seed Argentina. Second place and a berth in the semifinals was on the line and the stands in Montevideo were absolutely jam-packed for this prime time matchup.







EuroHockey Championship II 2025 Men

Lousada, Portugal



All times GMT +1



28 Jul 2025 15:15 SUI v CRO (Pool B) 3 - 3

28 Jul 2025 17:30 SCO v WAL (Pool B) 2 - 2



29 Jul 2025 15:15 ITA v IRL (Pool A)

29 Jul 2025 17:30 CZE v POR (Pool A)



Pool standings



EuroHockey Championship II 2025 Women

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



29 Jul 2025 15:15 CZE v WAL (Pool B)

29 Jul 2025 17:30 SUI v LTU (Pool B)

29 Jul 2025 15:15 AUT v CRO (Pool A)

29 Jul 2025 17:30 POL v ITA (Pool A)



Pool standings



Wales late equaliser in Lousada denies Scotland men victory







A late equaliser saw Wales hold Scotland to a 2-2 draw at Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Lousada.







Wales men scored a goal with seconds remaining to salvage a 2-2 draw against Scotland in the second game of their EuroHockey Championship II campaign in Portugal.







EuroHockey Championship III 2025 Men

Kirklareli, Türkiye



All times GMT +3



28 Jul 2025 09:00 UKR v MLT (Pool A) 9 - 1

28 Jul 2025 11:15 HUN v BUL (Pool A) 1 - 2

28 Jul 2025 16:00 FIN v LUX (Pool B) 2 - 2

28 Jul 2025 18:15 TUR v LTU (Pool B) 8 - 0



Pool standings



EuroHockey Championship III 2025 Women

Alanya, Türkiye



29 Jul 2025 09:00 UKR v HUN (Pool A) 18 - 0

29 Jul 2025 11:15 TUR v LUX (Pool A) 11 - 0



Pool standings



SA Hockey IPT 2025 – Day 1 Wrap-Up



Hartleyvale Stadium, Cape Town







The first day of the SA Hockey Interprovincial Tournament delivered all the promise of elite hockey, goals, upsets, and teams laying down markers for the week ahead. With the newly resurfaced Belgotex Sport pitches gleaming under the Cape Town skies, both the Men’s and Women’s tournaments got underway with purpose.







Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey confident men’s team will regain form at Asia Cup



Despite it’s poor run in the FIH Pro League, Tirkey said the team will hit its stride, starting with the Asia Cup in Rajgir next month.



K. Keerthivasan





Tirkey said the board is watching the team’s performance and welcomed the team management to share information about players’ form. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu



The Indian men’s hockey team had a disappointing run in the recently concluded FIH Pro League, having finished eighth among nine teams with seven successive losses in the European leg.







Junior hockey team face rush job for World Cup



By Aftar Singh





The national youth hockey team are racing against time in their bid to be ready for the men’s Junior World Cup (JWC) in India from Nov 28-Dec 10. - PIC CREDIT: FB/Hokita



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian youth hockey team are racing against time in their bid to be ready for the men's Junior World Cup (JWC) in India from Nov 28-Dec 10.







Junior hockey team need more matches before World Cup



By Aftar Singh





National junior coach Nor Saiful Zaini. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian youth hockey team are racing against time in their bid to be ready for the men's Junior World Cup (JWC) in India from Nov 28-Dec 10.







Day 1 Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025







Chennai, 28th July 2025: The 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship kicked-off in style, as Jammu & Kashmir, Hockey Association of Bihar, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Gujarat and Chhattisgarh Hockey started their campaign with a win in their respective matches.







End of Fun Filled Weekend at US 2025 Summer Bash at the Beach







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In an enthusiastic end to the youth summer events in Virginia Beach, the 2025 Summer Bash at the Beach (SBB) concluded on Sunday after three fun-filled days.



