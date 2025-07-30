Wednesday 30 July 2025

Pan American Cup 2025

Montevideo, Uruguay



All times GMT -3



Men



29 Jul 2025 11:30 BRA v USA (Pool A) 0 - 1

29 Jul 2025 20:30 ARG v URU (Pool A) 12 - 0



30 Jul 2025 is a rest day



Women



29 Jul 2025 09:30 USA v TTO (Pool B) 5 - 0 Forfeit

29 Jul 2025 18:30 MEX v CHI (Pool B) 0 - 1



30 Jul 2025 is a rest day



USA and Argentina men alongside Chile women secure semifinal spots







The opening games of the day were single goal games as the USA leaned on a Marius Leser marker to take down Brazil 1-0. Later in the afternoon Chile women took 43 minutes to break a deadlock with Mexico as Jose Maldonado brilliantly finished with only one hand on her stick to lift her side 1-0 as the team celebrated another 200th cap game, this time for Denise Rojas Losada. Argentina men put away the Uruguay side 12-0 to comfortably seal their top spot in pool play.







Tight Win Propels USMNT into PAC Semifinals







MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay – The No. 25 U.S. Men’s National Team confirmed a spot in 2025 Pan American Cups semifinals with a narrow 1-0 win over No. 31 Brazil.







EuroHockey Championship II 2025 Men

Lousada, Portugal



All times GMT +1



29 Jul 2025 15:15 ITA v IRL (Pool A) 0 - 1

29 Jul 2025 17:30 CZE v POR (Pool A) 2 - 1



30 Jul 2025 11:15 WAL v CRO (Pool B)

30 Jul 2025 13:30 SUI v SCO (Pool B)

30 Jul 2025 15:45 CZE v ITA (Pool A)

30 Jul 2025 18:00 IRL v POR (Pool A)



EuroHockey Championship II 2025 Women

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



29 Jul 2025 15:15 CZE v WAL (Pool B) 1 - 5

29 Jul 2025 17:30 SUI v LTU (Pool B) 4 - 0

29 Jul 2025 15:15 AUT v CRO (Pool A) 3 - 0

29 Jul 2025 17:30 POL v ITA (Pool A) 0 - 1



30 Jul 2025 11:15 WAL v LTU (Pool B)

30 Jul 2025 13:30 SUI v CZE (Pool B)

30 Jul 2025 15:45 ITA v CRO (Pool A)

30 Jul 2025 18:00 AUT v POL (Pool A)



Ireland Men make it two wins from two in EuroHockey Championship II.







Portugal: The Ireland Men’s Hockey team secured a 1-0 win over Italy in their second Pool A clash of the EuroHockey Championship II. Jeremy Duncan’s goal in the second minute was enough to secure the win for Ireland, seeing them go three points clear at the top of Pool A with one game remaining.







Wales hammer Czech Republic 5-1 in Poland





Wales' Izzie Howell (right) competes for possession Image source, Hoci Cymru



Wales cruised to a 5-1 win over Czech Republic at the EuroHockey Championship II in Gniezno, Poland.







EuroHockey Championship III 2025 Men

Kirklareli, Türkiye



All times GMT +3



29 Jul 2025 09:00 HUN v UKR (Pool A) 1 - 10

29 Jul 2025 11:15 MLT v BUL (Pool A) 2 - 3

29 Jul 2025 16:00 LTU v LUX (Pool B) 3 - 1

29 Jul 2025 18:15 FIN v TUR (Pool B) 0 - 5



EuroHockey Championship III 2025 Women

Alanya, Türkiye



29 Jul 2025 09:00 UKR v HUN (Pool A) 18 - 0

29 Jul 2025 11:15 TUR v LUX (Pool A) 11 - 0



We are preparing for Pakistan, don’t want to give excuses later: India head coach Fulton on Asia Cup



The players have been training in Bengaluru for the last fortnight and, although the squad for Australia has been decided, the trials for the Asia Cup are scheduled for Friday.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: Craig Fulton looks to zero in on his final 18 for the World Cup qualifying event in Rajgir. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Back to full-strength training after the disappointing Pro League tour of Europe, the Indian men’s hockey team is putting in the hard yards to ensure better results in the upcoming Australia tour with one eye on the Asia Cup back home later next month.







Vocal for Local: National Women's hockey chief coach believes investing in home grown talent is the way forward





Harendra Singh (left), India’s women’s hockey chief coach and former India goalkeeper Baljit Singh and P Shanmugam. (TOI)



BenguluruThe best coaches, it is said, are thieves who steal ideas from others to be on top of their game. Hockey India plans to do just that with its internship initiative for coaches with national teams. It aims to pool resources, borrow ideas and build teams for the future.







Bangladesh U-21 hockey team to play practice match in Pakistan





Bangladesh U-21 hockey team to play practice match in Pakistan FILE PHOTO



The Bangladesh Under-21 national hockey team are set to play practice matches in Pakistan as part of their preparations for the upcoming Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025, scheduled in India from 28 November to 10 December.







SA Hockey IPT 2025 – Day 2 Wrap-Up



Hartleyvale Stadium, Cape Town







Day 2 of the SA Hockey Interprovincial Tournament saw redemption arcs, statement wins, and semi-final places confirmed. With pressure mounting in the pools and every goal carrying weight, teams stepped up across the board, none more so than the SA U21 sides who responded in emphatic fashion.







Day 2 Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025







Chennai, 29th July 2025: Day 2 of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship saw a series of commanding performances, with Jammu & Kashmir, Hockey Association of Bihar, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Gujarat, and Kerala Hockey emerging victorious in their respective matches.







1975 Scotland Squad at the IFWHA Conference and Tournament







It was a daunting but exciting experience to captain the Scottish Squad in the first ever IFWHA World Tournament in 1975. The previous selection process, very much outdated, was changed mainly due to the monumental efforts of Marie Weir, the Scottish Women’s coach. The squad comprised seven senior players, and the remaining eight players with an average of four caps each, had little or no experience of international hockey. So much had to be addressed.







Acknowledging the 1980 Olympic Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams - An open letter from Hockey Australia CEO David Pryles



I write with deep respect and a strong sense of historical responsibility to formally acknowledge and share the story of the Australian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams that were selected to represent our nation at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, but who were ultimately denied the opportunity to compete, the men through enforced withdrawal, and the women through a deeply difficult choice shaped by the political circumstances of that time.







Ballito Teen Proves That Helping Others Doesn’t Need a Big Budget… Just a Big Heart



What do you do when you see someone else has less? If you’re Matthew Sanders, you rally an entire community to change that… one hockey stick at a time.



by Brent Lindeque





Matthew is pictured here with friends Tina Sarafidis (left) and Anna-Maria Angelopoulous (right) | Photo Credit: Rogan Ward | Supplied



KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa – Sometimes it’s the smallest things… a single ball, a battered stick, a barely-used hockey bag, that can create the biggest shift. And sometimes, it’s the smallest people in the biggest game who remind us why kindness still matters.



