Thursday 31 July 2025

Pan American Cup 2025
Montevideo, Uruguay
All times GMT -3
Men
30 Jul 2025 was a rest day
31 Jul 2025 09:30 BRA v TTO (Quarter-Final) 5 - 0 Forfeit
31 Jul 2025 18:00 URU v MEX (Quarter-Final)
Women
30 Jul 2025 was a rest day
31 Jul 2025 12:00 CAN v TTO (Quarter-Final) 5 - 0 Forfeit
31 Jul 2025 20:30 PAR v MEX (Quarter-Final)
EuroHockey Championship II 2025 Men
Lousada, Portugal
All times GMT +1
30 Jul 2025 11:15 WAL v CRO (Pool B) 14 - 0
30 Jul 2025 13:30 SUI v SCO (Pool B) 3 - 4
30 Jul 2025 15:45 CZE v ITA (Pool A) 1 - 3
30 Jul 2025 18:00 IRL v POR (Pool A) 9 - 0
31 Jul 2025 is a rest day
EuroHockey Championship II 2025 Women
Gniezno, Poland
All times GMT +2
30 Jul 2025 11:15 WAL v LTU (Pool B) 2 - 0
30 Jul 2025 13:30 SUI v CZE (Pool B) 1 - 1
30 Jul 2025 15:45 ITA v CRO (Pool A) 7 - 0
30 Jul 2025 18:00 AUT v POL (Pool A) 1 - 0
31 Jul 2025 is a rest day
Clinical Ireland overcome Portugal to progress to EuroHockey Championship II Semi-Final
Wednesday, July 30 – Portugal: Ireland showed their quality in front of goal to get their third win from three in the EuroHockey Championship II Pool stage. Mark McNellis and Fergus Gibson both got on the scoresheets to open their senior international accounts, with Louis Rowe bagging a brace, and Ben Nelson, Jonny Lynch, Lee Cole, Sean Murray, and Jeremy Duncan also finding the net in Ireland’s 9-0 victory. The win secures top spot in Pool A, setting up a semi-final against Scotland on Friday, August 1 at 17:00 Irish Time.
More goals in Lousada as Scotland men beat Switzerland
A seven-goal-thriller went the way of Scotland with a 4-3 victory over Switzerland in Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Lousada, and book a place in Friday’s semi-final.
World Cup qualifiers await Wales after EuroHockey Championship II win
Millie Holme and Caitlin Witham of WalesImage source, Hoci Cymru
Wales' women have secured a place in the World Cup qualifiers for just the second time in their history, after progressing from the group stage of EuroHockey Championship II.
EuroHockey Championship III 2025 Men
Kirklareli, Türkiye
All times GMT +3
30 Jul 2025 09:15 MLT v HUN (Pool A, Pool C) 5 - 2
30 Jul 2025 11:15 UKR v BUL (Pool A) 15 - 0
30 Jul 2025 16:00 LTU v FIN (Pool B) 2 - 0
30 Jul 2025 18:15 TUR v LUX (Pool B) 5 - 0
EuroHockey Championship III 2025 Women
Alanya, Türkiye
30 Jul 2025 09:00 HUN v LUX (Pool A) 1 - 2
30 Jul 2025 11:15 TUR v UKR (Pool A) 3 - 1
Road to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: EuroHockey Championship Preview
Starting from 8 August, Mönchengladbach, Germany will play host to the Men’s and Women’s EuroHockey Championship 2025 - Europe’s premier hockey tournament running 8-17 August - with the champions punching their tickets to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026.
EuroHockey Championships: Facts, stats and history
The Dutch celebrate another women's title success PICS: Worldsportpics
Back in time: Germany’s treble
Germany broke Dutch hearts in 1999 for the third time in succession thanks to an 8-7 win on penalty stokes in Padua, Italy. Four years previously, the Germans had also won on strokes. The Spanish fared little better in 2003 as, for the third time, the stout Germans also lifted the trophy on penalty strokes.
2025 Test Matches NED v FRA (M)
Den Bosch
All times GMT +2
29 Jul 2025 18:00 NED v FRA 2 - 2
31 Jul 2025 13:00 NED v FRA
Pakistan's uncertain rise in hockey's elite
By Daniel Soriano
New Zealand's exit from the next FIH Pro League opened the door for the Asians, as runners-up in the recent Nations Cup, to reclaim their place. If the Green Shirts accept the invitation, it would herald the nation's comeback to the sport's top flight—with archrivals India waiting in the wings.
'No growth without tough opponents,' head coach calls for Pro League participation
Tahir dismisses concerns over high financial costs associated with participation in Hockey Pro League
By Sohail Imran
Pakistan team (left) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Asian Champions Trophy match against China on September 12, 2024. Meanwhile, Pakistan hockey team head coach Tahir Zaman speaks to the media in Lahore on July 29, 2025. — Asian Hockey Federation/Reporter
LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team head coach Tahir Zaman on Wednesday emphasised the importance of participating in the FIH Pro League, calling it essential for securing a place in the top 10 of the world rankings.
SA Hockey IPT 2025 – Day 3 Wrap-Up
Hartleyvale Stadium, Cape Town | 30 July 2025
Day 3 delivered the drama we all anticipated—with semi-final spots on the line, the intensity dialled up across the board. The defending champions clawed back from the brink, the SA U21s continued to light up the tournament, and the hosts remained perfect in front of their home crowd. With the group stages wrapped up in both the A Sections and the B Section finalists confirmed, all eyes now turn to the knockouts.
Canadian 2025 U18 Nationals Recap: A Week of Passion, Grit, and Unforgettable Hockey
Image credit: Yan Huckendubler
After months of dedicated preparation, the 2025 U18 Nationals kicked off with high energy and anticipation. Athletes from across the country gathered in Brampton, Ontario, ready to compete and showcase their provincial pride.
Day 3 Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025
Chennai: Day 3 of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship saw dominating performances by Hockey Bengal and Telangana Hockey with the teams defeating Goans Hockey and Hockey Himachal in their respective Division ‘B’ matches.
Preview: 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh
30 teams are set to participate across three divisions from 1st August to 12th August
New Delhi: The 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025 is set to begin on August 1, 2025, in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. The tournament will run until August 12 and will follow the newly introduced division-based format, which has been implemented earlier this year for the Senior and Sub Junior Men and Women's National Championships.
St Mary’s DSG Crowned Champions of Spar KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge
Alicia Pillay
St Mary's DSG solidified their champion status when they claimed their seventh title at the Grand Finals of the Spar KZN Schoolgirls' Hockey Challenge on Sunday, 27 July 2025. All Photos: Supplied
St Mary’s DSG solidified their champion status when they claimed their seventh title at the Grand Finals of the Spar KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge on Sunday, 27 July 2025.
Using Video Evidence, Is It Fair to All?
Ashley Morrison
Is sport trying to be too clever for its own good?
There has certainly been a shift in the type of people who become involved in sport. While the top end of most sports are sloshing around with money the reality is that this would make up less than 5% of the sport. Yet all of the decisions are being made within the various sports with a focus on this small percentage of people.