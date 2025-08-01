Friday 1 August 2025

Pan American Cup 2025

Montevideo, Uruguay



All times GMT -3



Men



31 Jul 2025 09:30 BRA v TTO (Quarter-Final) 5 - 0 Forfeit

31 Jul 2025 18:00 URU v MEX (Quarter-Final) 1 - 4



1 Aug 2025 09:30 ARG v CAN (Semi-Final)

1 Aug 2025 18:00 USA v CHI (Semi-Final)



Pool standings



Women



31 Jul 2025 12:00 CAN v TTO (Quarter-Final) 5 - 0 Forfeit

31 Jul 2025 20:30 PAR v MEX (Quarter-Final) 1 - 4



1 Aug 2025 12:00 ARG v CHI (Semi-Final)

1 Aug 2025 20:30 URU v USA (Semi-Final)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre





Fifth-Place Bound: Mexico Doubles Up on Day of Wins







On Day 7 of the Pan American Cup both Mexican sides were victorious. Two empty-net goals in the fourth quarter added the cushion for a 4-1 win for the Mexico men’s side over hosts, Uruguay. Mexico's women's team beat Paraguay 4-1 thanks to two first-half penalty corner goals from Dayana Cuevas.







EuroHockey Championship II 2025 Men

Lousada, Portugal



All times GMT +1



31 Jul 2025 was a rest day



1 Aug 2025 10:15 POR v CRO (Pool C)

1 Aug 2025 12:30 CZE v SUI (Pool C)

1 Aug 2025 14:45 WAL v ITA (Semi-final 1)

1 Aug 2025 17:00 IRL v SCO (Semi-final 2)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







EuroHockey Championship II 2025 Women

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



31 Jul 2025 was a rest day



1 Aug 2025 10:15 CRO v LTU (Pool C)

1 Aug 2025 12:30 POL v CZE (Pool C)

1 Aug 2025 14:45 WAL v AUT (Semi-final 1)

1 Aug 2025 17:00 ITA v SUI (Semi-final 2)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





2025 Test Matches NED v FRA (M)

Den Bosch



All times GMT +2



29 Jul 2025 18:00 NED v FRA 2 - 2

31 Jul 2025 13:00 NED v FRA 0 - 1



FIH Match Centre







SA Hockey IPT 2025 – Day 4 Wrap-Up



Hartleyvale Stadium, Cape Town | 31 July 2025







It was do-or-die Thursday at Hartleyvale as the race for titles, promotion, and A Section survival reached boiling point. With semi-final berths on the line and status-defining matches underway, the penultimate day of the SA Hockey IPT brought relentless action, shootout drama, and heartbreak.







Day 4 Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025







Chennai: Day 4 of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship saw a series of commanding performances, with Hockey Mizoram, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Gujarat, and Manipur Hockey emerging victorious in their respective matches, while Raj. drew with Le Puducherry Hockey and Hockey Association of Bihar drew with Hockey Uttarakhand.



