Saturday 2 August 2025

Pan American Cup 2025

Montevideo, Uruguay



All times GMT -3



Men



31 Jul 2025 09:30 BRA v TTO (Quarter-Final) 5 - 0 Forfeit

31 Jul 2025 18:00 URU v MEX (Quarter-Final) 1 - 4



1 Aug 2025 09:30 ARG v CAN (Semi-Final) 9 - 1

1 Aug 2025 18:00 USA v CHI (Semi-Final) 1 - 1 (SO 3 - 1)



2 Aug 2025 09:30 TTO v URU (7/8th Place) 0 - 5 Forfeit

2 Aug 2025 16:00 BRA v MEX (5/6th Place)



Women



31 Jul 2025 12:00 CAN v TTO (Quarter-Final) 5 - 0 Forfeit

31 Jul 2025 20:30 PAR v MEX (Quarter-Final) 1 - 4



1 Aug 2025 12:00 ARG v CHI (Semi-Final) 2 - 0

1 Aug 2025 20:30 URU v USA (Semi-Final) 1 - 1 ( SO 2 - 4)



2 Aug 2025 12:00 TTO v PAR (7/8th Place) 0 - 5 Forfeit

2 Aug 2025 18:30 CAN v MEX (5/6th Place)



Argentina Rolls, USA Stuns to Set Up Pan Am Final Clash







Argentina beat Canada 9-1 in the opening semifinal with a four-goal game from Tomas Domene and a celebration of 100 internationals for Thomas Habif. The USA-Chile semifinal was tense and tied 1-1 in regular time and the USA stunned their opponents with a 3-1 victory in shootouts to return to the Pan American final for the first time since 2009.







USA Women Qualify for World Cup; Final to Feature Familiar Foes







Argentina and USA are headed to the women’s final of the 2025 Pan American Cup, each securing hard-fought semifinal victories. With their wins, both teams have also officially punched their tickets to the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







USA women secure FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 qualification







At the ongoing Pan American Cup 2025, following their thrilling shootout win over Uruguay in the second semi-final, USA women have secured qualification to the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026!







Pan American Cup Recap: Argentina defeats Canada in men’s semifinal



Canada opens scoring but Argentina wins and advances in Montevideo







The first five minutes went by in a flash. Canada’s Jude Nicholson got Canada on the board by finishing off a nice passing play from Robin Thind. The youngsters combined to inject Canada with a thrilling start to the match. Before blinking, Argentina had stormed back and tied the game. From there, it was all Ar







EuroHockey Championship II 2025 Men

Lousada, Portugal



All times GMT +1



31 Jul 2025 was a rest day



1 Aug 2025 10:15 POR v CRO (Pool C) 1 - 3

1 Aug 2025 12:30 CZE v SUI (Pool C) 2 - 2

1 Aug 2025 14:45 WAL v ITA (Semi-final 1) 5 - 0

1 Aug 2025 17:00 IRL v SCO (Semi-final 2) 3 - 1



2 Aug 2025 09:00 CZE v CRO (Pool C)

2 Aug 2025 11:15 SUI v POR (Pool C)

2 Aug 2025 13:45 ITA v SCO (3rd/4th Place)

2 Aug 2025 16:00 WAL v IRL (Final)



EuroHockey Championship II 2025 Women

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



31 Jul 2025 was a rest day



1 Aug 2025 10:15 CRO v LTU (Pool C) 1 - 2

1 Aug 2025 12:30 POL v CZE (Pool C) 3 - 2

1 Aug 2025 14:45 WAL v AUT (Semi-final 1) 2 - 1

1 Aug 2025 17:00 ITA v SUI (Semi-final 2) 3 - 0



2 Aug 2025 09:00 POL v LTU (Pool C) 4 - 0

2 Aug 2025 11:15 CZE v CRO (Pool C)

2 Aug 2025 13:45 AUT v SUI (3rd/4th Place)

2 Aug 2025 16:00 WAL v ITA (Final)



Ireland beat Scotland to secure promotion to Europe’s topflight and a place in the World Cup Qualifiers.







Portugal: The Ireland Men’s Hockey Team secured a confident 3-1 win over Scotland in their EuroHockey Championship II Semi-Final. A Lee Cole dragflick set Ireland on their way before a Louis Rowe brace put daylight between the team in green and Scotland. The win sees Ireland progress to tomorrow’s EuroHockey Championship II Final against Wales, as they look to retain their 2023 title, while also guaranteeing them promotion to the EuroHockey Championships in 2027 and a place at the 2026 FIH World Cup Qualifiers.







Scotland men to play for bronze in Lousada







Scotland men will play for the bronze medal at EuroHockey Championship II in Lousada after losing 3-1 to Ireland.







Ireland secure promotion and World Cup qualifiers spot





Lee Cole opened the scoring for Ireland against Scotland. Image source, Inpho



Ireland defeated Scotland 3-1 in their EuroHockey Championship II semi-final to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.







Wales women and men reach European top flight





Wales beat Czech Republic, Switzerland and Lithuania in the pool stage in Poland. Image source, Hoci Cymru



Wales will play in the European top flight for the first time in 24 years in 2027 after beating Austria 2-1 in dramatic fashion in their Women's EuroHockey Championship II semi-final in Poland.







EuroHockey Championship III 2025 Men

Kirklareli, Türkiye



All times GMT +3



1 Aug 2025 09:00 HUN v FIN (Pool C) 2 - 3

1 Aug 2025 11:15 MLT v LUX (Pool C) 7 - 0

1 Aug 2025 13:30 UKR v LTU (Semi-final 1) 5 - 0

1 Aug 2025 15:45 TUR v BUL (Semi-final 2) 13 - 0



EuroHockey Championship III 2025 Women

Alanya, Türkiye



1 Aug 2025 09:00 UKR v LUX (Pool A) 17 - 0

1 Aug 2025 11:15 HUN v TUR (Pool A) 0 - 7



“Seeing the young faces in the crowd, hearing their cheers, and meeting them after the game is just as important as anything we do on the pitch because it reminds us why we play.”- Ireland Captain, Sarah Hawkshaw



Ireland Women beat Spain 1:0 in third and final warm-up game in Dublin’s Sport Ireland Campus ahead of European Championships







Dublin: The Ireland Senior Women’s Hockey Team completed a vital three-match series against Spain in Dublin as part of their final preparations for the upcoming EuroHockey Championships. The matches provided both a competitive test and a valuable opportunity to reconnect with supporters on home soil.







SA Hockey IPT 2025 – Day 5 Wrap-Up



Hartleyvale Stadium, Cape Town | 01 August 2025







And just like that, the curtain comes down on a thrilling week of hockey at Hartleyvale. The 2025 edition of the SA Hockey Interprovincial Tournament delivered on every level, crowd-lifting upsets, emotional farewells, and moments of brilliance etched in the memories of all who watched.







Day 5 Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025







Chennai: On Day-5 of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025, it was Chhattisgarh Hockey, Manipur Hockey, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Haryana had a fruitful outing after securing win in their respective matches, here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.







Day 1 Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025







Kakinada: Opening day of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship saw some dominating performances with Goans Hockey, Hockey Gujarat and Hockey Mizoram winning their respective Division ‘C’ matches while Manipur Hockey, Assam Hockey, Hockey Himachal & Delhi won their respective Division ‘B’ matches.







Athletes Excel at 2025 AAU Junior Olympic Games







HOUSTON, Texas – After four days on the turf at Episcopal High School in Houston, Texas, field hockey at the 2025 AAU Junior Olympic Games has concluded.







BRAVE Cup 2025 squads announced







BRAVE Cup 2025 is upon us!! The squads have been announced! Get ready for a spectacular week of hockey action culminating in the Scottish Hockey Brave Cup Finals at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on Sunday 10 August.



