Sunday 3 August 2025

Pan American Cup 2025

Montevideo, Uruguay



All times GMT -3



Men



2 Aug 2025 09:30 TTO v URU (7/8th Place) 0 - 5 Forfeit

2 Aug 2025 16:00 BRA v MEX (5/6th Place) 2 - 2 (SO 0 - 3)



3 Aug 2025 10:00 CAN v CHI (Bronze Medal)

3 Aug 2025 15:00 ARG v USA (Gold Medal)



Pool standings



Women



2 Aug 2025 12:00 TTO v PAR (7/8th Place) 0 - 5 Forfeit

2 Aug 2025 18:30 CAN v MEX (5/6th Place) 2 - 0



3 Aug 2025 12:30 CHI v URU (Bronze Medal)

3 Aug 2025 17:30 ARG v USA (Gold Medal)



Pool standings

Shootout Glory and Shutout Grit: Mexico men and Canada Women Finish Strong







Mexico and Canada both ended their Pan American Cup campaigns with statement wins, as Mexico’s men edged Brazil in a 3-2 shootout thriller to take seventh place, while Canada’s women shut out Mexico 2-0 to secure fifth. Strong finishes from both sides capped off challenging tournaments with positive momentum.







Women’s National Team secure fifth place at the Pan American Cup



Canada defeats Mexico for fifth in Montevideo







It was the evening matchup to close out the August 2 slate of games as Canada and Mexico battled for fifth place in Montevideo. Canada controlled the game and grabbed two second half goals to win fifth place at the Pan American Cup.









EuroHockey Championship II 2025 Men

Lousada, Portugal



All times GMT +1



2 Aug 2025 09:00 CZE v CRO (Pool C) 3 - 0

2 Aug 2025 11:15 SUI v POR (Pool C) 6 - 5

2 Aug 2025 13:45 ITA v SCO (3rd/4th Place) 2 - 5

2 Aug 2025 16:00 WAL v IRL (Final) 1 - 1 ( SO 3 - 1)



Pool standings



EuroHockey Championship II 2025 Women

Gniezno, Poland



All times GMT +2



2 Aug 2025 09:00 POL v LTU (Pool C) 4 - 0

2 Aug 2025 11:15 CZE v CRO (Pool C) 5 - 1

2 Aug 2025 13:45 AUT v SUI (3rd/4th Place) 1 - 1 (2 - 0)

2 Aug 2025 16:00 WAL v ITA (Final) 1 - 2



Pool standings



Ireland Men lose out to Wales in EuroHockey Championship II Final in Portugal.



IRELAND 1 [1-3] 1 WALES







Portugal: The Ireland Men’s Hockey Team were beaten by the narrowest of margins in their EuroHockey Championship II Final encounter with Wales. Having led early thanks to a smart Jeremy Duncan finish, Wales managed to draw level and keep Ireland on level terms to force a penalty shootout. Welsh keeper Toby Reynolds-Cotterill proved the hero, denying Ireland on three occasions to help Wales to a 3-1 shootout win. Despite the result, Ireland still secure promotion to the EuroHockey Championship in 2027 and book their place at the 2026 FIH World Cup Qualifiers.







Wales men beat Ireland in EuroHockey II final shootout



Wales men won a shootout in their EuroHockey Championship II final against Ireland in Portugal.







Scotland men win bronze in Lousada







Scotland came back from two goals down to win the bronze medal at Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Lousada with a 5-2 victory over Italy.







EuroHockey Championship III 2025 Men

Kirklareli, Türkiye



2 Aug 2025 08:30 MLT v FIN (Pool C) 0 - 1

2 Aug 2025 10:45 LUX v HUN (Pool C) 1 - 2

2 Aug 2025 13:00 LTU v BUL (3rd/4th Place) 3 - 1

2 Aug 2025 15:15 UKR v TUR (Final) 9 - 5



EuroHockey Championship III 2025 Women

Alanya, Türkiye



2 Aug 2025 09:00 LUX v HUN (3rd/4th Place) 1 - 2

2 Aug 2025 11:15 TUR v UKR (Final) 1 - 10



Euro Hockey 2025: Match schedule, pools and fixtures





Germany women claimed EuroHockey 2023 bronze PIC: Worldsportpics



The EuroHockey Championships 2025 will take place from Aug 8 to 17 at the SparkassenPark in Mönchengladbach.







Day 2 Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025







Kakinada: The second day of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship once again saw few dominating performances in Division ‘C’ matches with Goans Hockey, Hockey Mizoram and Raj. winning their respective matches in the first half of the day.







Day 6 Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025







Chennai: The sixth day of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025 witnessed the conclusion of Division ‘B’ matches, with Hockey Arunachal, Hockey Bengal, Kerala Hockey, and Hockey Himachal registering victories at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Chhattisgarh Hockey and Manipur Hockey, having finished as the top two teams in Division ‘B’, will secure promotion to Division ‘A’. In the top division, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Jharkhand won their respective fixtures.



