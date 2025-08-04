Monday 4 August 2025

Pan American Cup 2025

Montevideo, Uruguay



All times GMT -3



Men



3 Aug 2025 10:00 CAN v CHI (Bronze Medal) 2 - 1

3 Aug 2025 15:00 ARG v USA (Gold Medal) 10 - 0



Pool standings



Women



3 Aug 2025 12:30 CHI v URU (Bronze Medal) 0 - 2

3 Aug 2025 17:30 ARG v USA (Gold Medal) 3 - 0



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Argentina men secure FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 qualification







The men’s Pan American Cup 2025 came to an end today with Argentina defeating USA in the men’s final to win the gold medal and secure qualification to the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026!







Argentina secure Pan America Hockey double golds







Argentina thumped USA 10-0 to win the men’s Pan American Cup final, while Las Leonas beat the same opposition in a tighter women’s final.







Argentina Dominate to Win Fourth-Straight Pan American Cup Title



MEN (GOLD): Argentina (10) – United States (0)







Argentina blanked the United States 10-0 in a dominant gold-medal match performance to lift the Pan American Cup and book their place at the 2026 FIH Men’s World Cup. The win also marked a special milestone for Tomas Domene, who celebrated his 100th international cap with a goal and a standout showing.







Seventh Heaven: Argentina Tops USA to Extend Pan Am Reign



WOMEN (GOLD): Argentina (3) – United States (0)







The Leonas came out with flair and confidence, pinning the United States deep in their own half right from the opening pushback. American goalkeeper Kelsey Bing was called into action early, standing tall under pressure. However, despite her sharp reflexes, the USA couldn’t hold off a well-executed Argentine penalty corner. A clever slip pass behind the back from Valentina Raposo set up Agustina Gorzelany with all the time and space she needed to smash the ball into the backboard, giving Argentina a 1-0 lead.







USWNT Finish with Silver at Pan American Cup







MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay – It was a close 2025 Pan American Cup final between the No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Team and highly ranked No. 3 Argentina. Despite their best defensive efforts, the United Eagles could not withstand the Argentina attack, falling 3-0 and heading home with a silver finish. Both Argentina and USA have already secured their spots at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







USMNT Earns Pan American Cup Silver







MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay – In the 2025 Pan American Cup final, the No. 25 U.S. Men’s National Team knew they were in for a tough match against No. 7 Argentina. USA couldn’t match Los Leones’ offensive prowess as they were defeated 10-0 to claim silver.







From Firsts to Familiar: Uruguay Makes History, Canada Holds Strong







Canada and Uruguay battled to bronze at the 2025 Pan American Cups, each earning hard-fought wins over Chile in front of passionate crowds. While Canada repeated their podium finish in a gritty 2-1 win, Uruguay made history with their first-ever medal at the continental tournament.







Men’s National Team defeats Chile, claims Bronze at Pan Am Cup



Team Canada gets pool play retribution and secures Bronze Medal in Montevideo







In pool play, seven days ago, Chile was the team that broke through with a goal in the 7th minute and controlled the play with the lead. Today, it was Canada’s turn. A nice bit of ball handling by Robin Thind yielded an open net for Sean Davis, who corralled the ball and smashed it dead centre. Canada took the lead in the 8th minute and immediately the game felt different.







Wales men and women return to Euro Hockey top flight







Wales men beat Ireland in a shoot-out to capture EuroHockey Championship II honours in Portugal and cap a memorable weekend for the nation across genders.







Will Pakistan hockey team participate in Pro League?



Sources says final call on Pakistan’s Pro League participation likely this week



By Sohail Imran





Pakistan players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH



LAHORE: The Pakistan hockey team is likely to participate in the upcoming FIH Pro League, sources revealed on Sunday.







‘They all said yes’: How England women won the 2015 Euro Hockey title





England hosted the 2015 EuroHockey Championships in London



Before the sultry, dizzying evening at Rio 2016, the date of 30 August 2015 sprung to attention for English hockey.







Marc Bakerman Named LA28 Sport Manager for Hockey



By Jawwad Qamar





Marc Bakerman



Marc Bakerman has been appointed the Sport Manager for Hockey for the LA28 Olympic Games, effective August 4, 2025. This appointment highlights Bakerman’s exceptional leadership and transformative contributions to field hockey, particularly during his four-year tenure as USA Field Hockey’s National Boys Engagement Manager & LA28 Manager.







HC Melbourne Welcomes Four Star Signings Ahead of 2025 Season







HC Melbourne has had a blockbuster week of signings in the lead up to the release of our 2025 squads. We’re excited to announce the addition of four international standouts: Hockeyroos midfielder Beck Greiner, Kookaburras goalkeeper Jed Snowden, Kookaburras striker Ky Willott, and English midfielder Rosie Hope.







Day 3 Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025







Kakinada, 3rd August 2025: The third day of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship saw two close encounters in Division ‘B’ matches. In the first match Hockey Uttarakhand drew with Assam Hockey while in the second match Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu drew with Hockey Association of Bihar.







Day 7 Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025







03 August 2025, Chennai: Day Seven of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025 saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Jharkhand, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey register victories in Division ‘A’ at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.



