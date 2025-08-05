Tuesday 5 August 2025

PHF seeks extension from FIH to confirm Pro League participation



PHF requested FIH to extend deadline until August 20, says president Bugti



By Sohail Imran





LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Tariq Bugti on Monday revealed that the federation has requested an extension in the deadline set by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to confirm its national team’s participation in the Pro League.







Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly ready to bail out national hockey team, but at a significant cost



If the report turns out to be true, the Pakistan Cricket Board will sponsor the national hockey team’s participation in the FIH Pro League, but the hockey federation will have no say in the matter. The PCB will control every financial decision.





Pakistan hockey team’s participation in the upcoming season of the FIH Pro League could be made possible with the help of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a media report has claimed. The Pakistan hockey team has been invited by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to take part in the next edition of the FIH Pro League alongside India after New Zealand pulled out last month.







Pakistan Cricket Board to fund national hockey team: Here's why



The cricket board will take control of PHF's finances



By Parth Dhall







The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly willing to sponsor the national hockey team's participation in the impending FIH Pro League. However, if this report is confirmed, it would mean that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will have no say in this decision-making process. The PCB will take control of all financial decisions related to the event.



Here are further details.







Pakistan hockey players frustrated over unpaid international allowances



The squad has not received allowances over six weeks after FIH Nations Cup



By Sohail Imran





LAHORE: The Pakistan national hockey team players on Tuesday voiced their frustration over receiving only domestic daily allowances, saying they are still waiting for international allowances that are essential for managing household expenses.







‘National players have started receiving unpaid dues,’ claims PHF president Bugti



Bugti says PHF highlighted their constraints with national players, which they acknowledged



By Sohail Imran





LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Tariq Bugti on Monday, claimed that the national players have started receiving their unpaid dues in phases.







Hockey India names 24-member Indian Men's Hockey Team for Tour of Australia



Ace dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the team as Captain







New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday named the 24-member Indian Men's Hockey Team for the four-match Tour of Australia from 15th August to 21st August in Perth. This will be an exposure tour ahead of the all-important Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar from 29th August which is a World Cup Qualifier.







Selvam Karthi named in India’s squad for Australia tour



The Australia tour will be an exposure trip ahead of the all-important Asia Cup in Rajgir from 29th August which is a World Cup Qualifier.





Hockey India on Monday named the 24-member Indian men’s hockey team for the four-match Tour of Australia from 15th August to 21st August in Perth. This will be an exposure tour ahead of the all-important Asia Cup in Rajgir from 29th August which is a World Cup Qualifier.







SA Indoor Hockey Men Name High Performance Squad Following Historic World Cup Medal







Fresh off a groundbreaking bronze medal finish at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia earlier this year, the South African Indoor Hockey Men’s team has announced their High Performance Squad, setting the tone for the next Indoor World Cup cycle and beyond.







SPAR South Africa Women’s Indoor Hockey Team Announce High Performance Squad







The SPAR South Africa Women’s Indoor Hockey Team has today confirmed their High Performance Squad for the upcoming season, ushering in a new era under newly appointed head coach Calvin Price.







Wales Women and Men shine on European stage to secure promotion







Welsh senior Women and Men shone in EuroHockey Championships II action recently, both securing promotion to the top flight of European competition for 2027.







NZA Men conclude a valuable campaign







New Zealand A Men concluded their campaign at the 2025 Hulunbuir Moqi Invitational Trophy in Inner Mongolia with a fourth-place finish after eight matches against a competitive international field of teams.







Day 4 Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025







Kakinada: The fourth day of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Gujarat and Hockey Mizoram won their respective matches in Division ‘C’ while Manipur Hockey, Assam Hockey, Hockey Himachal and Hockey Association of Bihar won their respective matches in Division ‘B’.







Dan Kyriakides presented with GB international cap by Sheila Morrow







Wales and ex-Great Britain international defender Dan Kyriakides has been presented with his GB international cap by former GB Hockey President, Sheila Morrow.







Boehringer Spends Summer with U21 German National Team







DURHAM, N.C.—Duke field hockey sophomore Julia Boehringer had a thrilling summer of action with the German U21 National Team. The native of Munich, Germany most recently competed with the team in a four nations tournament and in another international friendly.



