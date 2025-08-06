Wednesday 6 August 2025

Euro Hockey 2025: Can Netherlands be denied double title glory?



By Rod Gilmour





Netherlands men aiming to rival Oranje women PIC: Worldsportpics



The top five teams in the men’s world rankings will be vying for EuroHockey glory when the tournament starts on Friday. Headed by world No.1 and Olympic champions the Netherlands, the world order not only underpins the strength of European hockey in today’s modern game but that gold is also no foregone conclusion for the title holders.







Pakistan Hockey Federation gets Pro League deadline extended, awaits govt response



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has secured an extension from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) until Aug 20 to confirm the country’s participation in the upcoming FIH Pro League, as it awaits a formal response from the government regarding the provision of required funding.







PHF proposes plan to PSB, government for Pro League participation



PHF has been given an August 12 deadline to inform FIH of its decision on Pro Hockey League



By Atique ur Rehman





Pakistan players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH



KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday made a major decision regarding participation in the Pro Hockey League, offering the government and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that not a single rupee allocated for the Pro League should be given to the PHF.







PHF chief vows to root out corruption and revive hockey



LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti has reiterated his commitment to eliminate corruption, end internal grouping, and restore the credibility of Pakistan hockey through a nationwide reform drive







Manpreet Singh reveals how a walk in park helped India break 41-year hockey Olympic jinx in Tokyo



Having gone down 2-5 to Belgium in the semi-finals, India was on the brink.



By Ritu Sejwal





Manpreet Singh (Photo credit: Hockey India)



In the summer of 2021, inside the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo emptied by the pandemic, the Indian men’s team etched a moment into history. The bronze-medal playoff against Germany was their last shot at the podium.







Follow the Junior Pan American Games







Canada’s junior women’s and junior men’s national teams are ready for action as they head to Asuncion, Paraguay, for the 2025 Junior Pan American Games. This marks a historic milestone for hockey and for Team Canada as field hockey makes its debut at the Junior Pan American Games, which run from August 10 to 19 at the National Hockey Centre in Luque. The Pan American Games are a multi-sport Games, recognized by the IOC and continental Olympic Organization.







Day 5 Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025







Kakinada, 5th August 2025: The fifth day of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship saw the final two league matches of Division 'B' take place, with Hockey Uttarakhand defeating Le Puducherry Hockey in a dominating performance, followed by Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu drawing against Delhi.







Quarter-Final Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025







Chennai, 05 August 2025: The Quarter-Finals of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Jharkhand, and Hockey Madhya Pradesh advance as the final four. Uttar Pradesh Hockey will meet Hockey Punjab, while Hockey Jharkhand takes on Hockey Madhya Pradesh in tomorrow’s semi-final clashes.







Malaysia’s First National Hockey ID Competition Sets a Global Benchmark for Inclusive Growth







In a landmark moment for inclusive hockey, Malaysia hosted its inaugural National Hockey ID Competition on 28–29 June 2025 at the prestigious Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh, Perak. The event was more than just a tournament, it marked the debut of Hockey ID at the Special Olympics Malaysia National Games, and set a new standard for how nations can build sustainable, community-driven ParaHockey programs.







Hockey ID squad unveiled for EuroHockey Championships







England Hockey has announced the Hockey ID squad that will head to Germany for the EuroHockey Championships, having previously won silver in 2023.







Hockey New Zealand announces new CEO, Michelle Hollands







Hockey New Zealand (Hockey NZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Hollands as Hockey NZ’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment has been made following an extensive search process after former CEO Anthony Crummy stepped away in March, to prioritise his health.







Time To Recognise Hockey’s Victims of Politics



Ashley Morrison



The Australian Olympic Team that competed at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, despite a US-led boycott, was recently formally recognized by the Australian Parliament for their participation 45 years after the event.







Revolutionize Your Game with Green Stick IQ







The world's first LED interactive training system for field hockey. Train smarter, react faster, and dominate the field with high-intensity drills and real-time feedback.



Watch Jeroen Hertzberger demonstrate its use here and here



