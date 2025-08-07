Thursday 7 August 2025

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan pulls out due to security reasons



Hockey India has now sent an invitation to Bangladesh, a Hockey India source told Sportstar.



K. Keerthivasan





The Pakistan men’s hockey team will not be taking part in the Asia Cup to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 29 to September 7, according to a Hockey India official.







No IND vs PAK at Asia Cup hockey as Pakistan makes U-turn after applying for visas: Report



The chances of a India vs Pakistan hockey match during the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, now looks extremely bleak as the Pakistan hockey team has reportedly made a U-turn after applying for the visas.





The Pakistan hockey team will not travel to India to take part in the Asia Cup, which will be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from 29 August 29 to 7 September, a media report has claimed. The winner of the Asia Cup will qualify for the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in the Netherlands and Belgium, but it seems Pakistan are not willing to take any chance after the recent border conflict between the two nations.







Pakistan withdraws from the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in India



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) communicated its withdrawal to the Asian Hockey Federation, citing its reluctance to travel under the current circumstances.





The Pakistan men’s hockey team has withdrawn from the upcoming Hockey Asia Cup 2025, which is set to take place in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7.







Hockey India official claims Pakistan's withdrawal from Asia Cup



The PHF informed the AHF of its decision in a letter sent on Wednesday, the official said





The Pakistan hockey team has officially withdrawn from the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Rajgir, India, from August 27 to September 7, according to a Hockey India official.







PHF denies reports of Pakistan pulling out of Asia Cup, awaits government decision



Bugti says Asia Cup participation depends on government's decision and federation will follow its directive



By Sohail Imran





LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Bugti on Thursday firmly rejected reports circulating in Indian media suggesting that Pakistan will not participate in the upcoming Asia Cup.







Bangladesh Hockey refutes Indian media claims of Asia Cup invitation: sources



PHF also denies reports of Pakistan pulling out of Asia Cup, awaits government decision



By Sohail Imran





LAHORE: The Bangladesh Hockey Federation has categorically denied Indian media reports claiming it was invited to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup in place of Pakistan, sources confirmed on Thursday.







Have Malaysia been doing their Asia Cup homework?



By Aftar Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers don't seem to be up to speed while their Asian rivals have been busy preparing.







Day 6 Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025







Kakinada: The sixth day of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship saw end of all Division ‘B’ matches with Manipur Hockey, Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu winning their final league match while Hockey Himachal drew with Hockey Association of Bihar.







Semi-Final Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025







Chennai: Hockey Punjab and Hockey Jharkhand registered victories today to cement their place in the Final of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025, held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.







10 countries are represented on this Maine field hockey team



by Larry Mahoney





The University of Maine’s field hockey team is a diverse bunch this season.







USA Field Hockey Mourns Passing of Former USWNT Athlete & Penn Head Coach Val Cloud



PHILADELPHIA – USA Field Hockey was saddened to learn of the passing of former national team athlete, beloved coach and college official Val Cloud on July 24.



