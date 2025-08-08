Friday 8 August 2025

EuroHockey Championship 2025 Men

Mönchengladbach, Germany



All times GMT +2



Men



8 Aug 2025 17:00 ENG v POL (Pool B)

8 Aug 2025 19:30 GER v FRA (Pool B)



9 Aug 2025 11:00 BEL v AUT (Pool A)

9 Aug 2025 13:15 NED v ESP (Pool A)

9 Aug 2025 20:15 FRA v POL (Pool B)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Belgium’s Red Lions and Red Panthers eye glory at EuroHockey Championships







This weekend, Belgium’s national hockey squads will be participating in the European Championship in Mönchengladbach. Both the Red Lions and the Red Panthers are aiming to improve on their podium finishes in 2023.







Ireland coach Grundie targeting Euro semi-finals



Nigel Ringland





Gareth Grundie has set the goal of reaching the Euros semi-finals Image source, Getty Images



Head coach Gareth Grundie says Ireland are "not here just to take part" as they prepare to face elite opposition at the EuroHockey Championships in Germany.







EuroHockey 2025: How living in three different countries aided Flora Peel's sporting life



From alpine skiing in France to hockey in the Netherlands, Flora Peel absorbed lessons learned from both sports and nations in her hockey career for England and GB.



By Jo Gunston





Picture by 2024 Getty Images



Flora Peel could very well have been eyeing a place on the Team GB winter sports squad for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 right now, with six months to go until the Olympic Winter Games in Italy, starting 6 February.



Instead, EuroHockey 2025 looms, with the continental championships taking place in Mönchengladbach from 8-17 August.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team Leaves for Crucial Four-Match Series in Australia



The series is set to take place at the Perth Hockey Stadium from 15th to 21st August







Bengaluru: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team departed for Australia in the early hours of Friday from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, as they gear up for a crucial four-match series against the hosts. The series, set to take place at the Perth Hockey Stadium from 15th to 21st August, will serve as vital preparation for the upcoming Hero Asia Cup 2025, scheduled in Rajgir, Bihar later this month.







Future Black Sticks U18 named for National camp



Hockey New Zealand is proud to announce the Future Black Sticks (FBS) Men’s and Women’s squads selected to attend the 2025 FBS Super Camp, held at King’s College, Auckland from 29 September – 3 October.







2025 Perth Thundersticks Teams announced







As the 2025 Hockey One season approaches, the Perth Thundersticks are set to ignite the competition with a dynamic blend of emerging talent and seasoned experience.







Day 7 Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025







Kakinada: The seventh day of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship saw four Division ‘A’ league matches take place in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh with Chhattisgarh Hockey and Hockey Maharashtra winning their respective matches while Hockey Punjab drew their match against Hockey Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh Hockey drew with Hockey Bengal.







Jinnah XI win Independence Day Hockey Exhibition Match







LAHORE - Jinnah XI triumphed over Allama Iqbal XI with a narrow 3-2 victory in a thrilling exhibition hockey matchorganized under the patronage of the Sindh government in celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day.







BRAVE Cup off to a goal scoring start in Strathallan







Thunder got off to a winning start in the Aspiring Girls Brave Cup 2025 with a 3-1 win over Devils at Strathallan School. Thunder then picked up the bonus point with a 4-3 win in the shootout.







Wake Forest and USA Field Hockey Foundation Partner to Host ‘Pave the Way to LA’ Youth Clinic







Three-time Olympian Lauren Crandall will lead the clinic, set to take place at 9 a.m. on September 7 at Kentner Stadium.







Local teens live the dream on USA Field Hockey's U-16 National Team before going back to work in hopes to make U-18 squad



Local athletes Kendall Longenberger and Madelynn Stahl represented USA with the U-16 National Team before aiming for higher achievements in U-18 play.



Lauren Bradford



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Most athletes dream of earning the chance to represent their country, but few achieve the feat. However, one pair of local field hockey players have already made that dream come true before their sixteenth birthdays.



