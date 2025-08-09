Saturday 9 August 2025

8 Aug 2025 17:00 ENG v POL (Pool B) 5 - 0

8 Aug 2025 19:30 GER v FRA (Pool B) 3 - 2



9 Aug 2025 11:00 BEL v AUT (Pool A)

9 Aug 2025 13:15 NED v ESP (Pool A)

9 Aug 2025 20:15 FRA v POL (Pool B)



Pool standings



Women



9 Aug 2025 15:30 NED v IRL (Pool A)

9 Aug 2025 18:00 GER v FRA (Pool A)



10 Aug 2025 10:15 ENG v SCO (Pool B)

10 Aug 2025 12:30 BEL v ESP (Pool B)



Pool standings



England breakdown Polish defences for opening victory







England found the going tough at times but eventually got the goals they wanted for a comfortable 5-0 win over Poland to open the men’s EuroHockey Championship in Mönchengladbach.







Weigand snatches crazy comeback win for Germany over France







A remarkable three-goal volley from Germany in the last 10 minutes saw the men’s EuroHockey Championship hosts storm back from 2-0 down to defeat France.







Euro Hockey 2025: England men hit five past Poland, Germany rally





England hit five past Poland in their EuroHockey opener PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS Ewout Pahud de Mortanges



England men opened their EuroHockey Championship campaign with a comfortable victory over plucky Poland.







England beat Poland at EuroHockey Championships



Steve Sutcliffe





England players celebrate after scoring Image source, England Hockey/World Sport Pics



England's men claimed a comfortable 5-0 win over Poland as they get their Pool B campaign under way at the EuroHockey Championships in Monchengladbach.

Dutch hockey teams open European title defence in Germany





Dutch women in action earlier this summer. Photo: Ben Haeck ANP



The Netherlands’ men’s and women’s hockey teams both begin their European title defence campaigns in Mönchengladbach on Saturday and both are aiming for gold again.







India declared 'out of bounds' by Pakistan authorities after May military standoff



Shahid Hashmi





Pakistan Out, Bangladesh In: Political Tensions Hit Asia Cup Hockey



The Pakistan hockey team has been withdrawn from the upcoming Asia Cup hockey tournament in India after the country’s interior ministry reportedly denied travel clearance, citing security threats and political tensions.







Bangladesh Hockey Federation: ‘No Asia Cup Invite from AHF Yet’



Jaspreet Singh



The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) has explicitly denied claims that it has been invited to replace Pakistan at the Men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar.







Government actively supporting hockey revival: IPC Minister



However, despite this generous financial support, the PHF has come under scrutiny for not submitting auditable vouchers and receipts related to the expenditure of these funds. “The PHF has so far failed to submit any verifiable documentation to substantiate the utilization of government-provided funds,” said the IPC Minister



Ansar M Bhatti



ISLAMABAD, AUG 8 /DNA/ – Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Rana Sanaullah has stated that the Government of Pakistan remains committed to the revival and promotion of hockey in the country, and continues to extend significant financial and administrative support to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). However, concerns have been raised over financial mismanagement and lack of transparency within the PHF.







Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh says Australia tour is ‘exactly’ what India need ahead of Asia Cup



The Indian team departed in the early hours for Australia, where they will play a crucial four-match series against the hosts at Perth Hockey Stadium from August 15 to 21.





Hockey India League guideApart from four matches in Ranchi, men's HIL will take place in Rourkela at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. (Credit: Hockey India)



Captain Harmanpreet Singh on Friday said that facing the formidable Australian team on their home turf will help the Indian men’s hockey team identify key areas for improvement ahead of this month’s Asia Cup, which also serves as a World Cup qualifier. The Indian team departed in the early hours for Australia, where they will play a crucial four-match series against the hosts at Perth Hockey Stadium from August 15 to 21.







Arjuna Awardee Jarmanpreet Singh: India’s Defensive Pillar Gears Up for Australia Tour and Asia Cup 2025



Jarmanpreet Singh remains a key defender for India’s men’s hockey team, gearing up for crucial 2025 tournaments to secure World Cup qualification and Olympic ambitions.







Jarmanpreet Singh continues to be a key defender for the Indian men’s hockey team as they prepare for critical tournaments in 2025. Following a bronze medal finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Singh is part of a 24-member squad gearing up for a vital four-match Australia tour starting August 15, 2025, and the Asia Cup in Rajgir from August 29 to September 7.







SA Hockey Names U21 Women’s Training Squad Ahead of Junior World Cup Selection Camp







South African Hockey has announced the SA U21 Women’s Training Squad, a group of the brightest young stars in the country who have been invited to the final selection camp scheduled for early September. From this group, the final squad for the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup will be named.







Hockey Punjab crowned as the champions of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025







Chennai: Hockey Punjab was crowed as the champions of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025 as they won the final of Division ‘A’ defeating Hockey Jharkhand 4-3 in the Final.







Thunder and Lightning on the pitch on BRAVE Cup day two







Thunder and Lightning drew 1-1 in the Aspiring Boys’ BRAVE Cup 2025 before Thunder took the bonus point in a 3-2 shootout win.



