All the news for Sunday 10 August

EuroHockey Championship 2025 Men
Mönchengladbach, Germany
All times GMT +2
Men
9 Aug 2025 11:00 BEL v AUT (Pool A) 10 -1
9 Aug 2025 13:15 NED v ESP (Pool A) 3 - 0
9 Aug 2025 20:15 FRA v POL (Pool B) 5 - 3
10 Aug 2025 15:00 ENG v GER (Pool B)
10 Aug 2025 17:15 BEL v NED (Pool A)
10 Aug 2025 19:30 ESP v AUT (Pool A)
11 Aug 2025 is a rest day
Pool standings
Women
9 Aug 2025 15:30 NED v IRL (Pool A) 2 - 0
9 Aug 2025 18:00 GER v FRA (Pool A) 4 - 1
10 Aug 2025 10:15 ENG v SCO (Pool B) 3 - 0
10 Aug 2025 12:30 BEL v ESP (Pool B)
11 Aug 2025 13:30 ESP v SCO (Pool B)
11 Aug 2025 15:45 IRL v FRA (Pool A)
11 Aug 2025 18:00 ENG v BEL (Pool B)
11 Aug 2025 20:30 GER v NED (Pool A)
Pool standings
Euro Hockey 2025 round-up: France thrill, Dutch men dominate
Jip Janssen celebrates after scoring a Dutch second PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS BART SCHEULDERMAN
France twice came back from behind to win an eight-goal thriller against Poland 5-3, keeping alive their chances of reaching the men’s semi-finals at the EuroHockey Championships.
Belgium record double-figures against Austria
Belgium overcame a first quarter deficit to run up a big 10-1 win over Austria and start their men’s EuroHockey Championship on a winning note.
Netherlands open title defence in powerful fashion
The Netherlands ran up a hugely impressive win over Spain to start their title defence in strong form, winning 3-0 with Tjep Hoedemakers to the fore.
Les Bleus win eight-goal thriller over Poland
Burg and Jansen break down tough Irish defences to earn opening win
Joosje Burg and Yibbi Jansen struck a goal each to earn the Netherlands a 2-0 win over Ireland, starting their drive for five successive women’s championships on the front foot.
Schwabe shines as Germany delight home fans
Sophia Schwabe’s double underpinned a dominant first half performance propelled Germany’s women to a 4-1 victory over France who endured a tough return to the top division after a 20-year gap.
Monchengladbach: Two Dutch goals were enough to see the World #1 and reigning champions secure the three points against Ireland in the Women’s EuroHockey Championship opener. An immense effort from the IRL Women kept the Dutch at bay, with Ireland goalkeeper Elizabeth Murphy starring between the sticks.
Ireland women keep Dutch to double
Lizzy Murphy was in fine form PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS / BART SCHEULDERMAN
Lizzy Murphy hailed an “unbelievable” 60 minutes for Ireland women despite world No.1 Netherlands opening their account with a 2-0 win in their EuroHockey Championship opener on Saturday. Yet, this was the closest an Irish team had got to the Dutch in recent years.
Ireland beaten by Dutch in EuroHockey opener
Nigel Ringland
Ireland's Katie Mullan battles for possession against the Netherlands Image source, EuroHockey
Ireland lost their opening game of the EuroHockey Championships 2-0 to reigning Olympic, world and European champions the Netherlands in Monchengladbach.
200 International Caps for Laurine Delforge as an umpire!
Laurine Delforge made history as the first European woman to reach 200 international matches!
An incredible milestone for one of the world’s top umpires —on Saturday, Laurine took charge of her 200th international match at the EuroHockey Championships! A true example of dedication, excellence, and passion for the game.
Congratulations Laurine, and here’s to many more!
Pakistan pulls out of Asia Cup hockey in India, Bangladesh invited as replacement
Pakistan pulls out of Asia Cup hockey in India, Bangladesh invited as replacement. FILE PHOTO
The upcoming Asia Cup Hockey tournament, set to be held in Rajgir and Bihar from 29 August to 7 September, has seen a significant development as Pakistan has confirmed its withdrawal.
2025 Junior Pan American Games
Asuncion, Paraguay
All times GMT -3
Men
10 Aug 2025 09:30 CAN v MEX (POOL B)
10 Aug 2025 11:30 CHI v TTO (POOL B)
10 Aug 2025 17:30 ARG v BRA (POOL A)
10 Aug 2025 19:30 USA v PAR (POOL A)
Pool standings
FIH Match Centre
Quarter-Finals Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025
Kakinada: The Quarter-Finals of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship - Division 'A' saw Hockey Haryana, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh Hockey seal their spots in the Semi-Finals on Saturday in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.
UDP pioneer Margaret Hunnaball receives EuroHockey Diploma of Merit
Margaret Hunnaball has been awarded with the EuroHockey Diploma of Merit in recognition of her incredible contribution to umpiring and umpire management.