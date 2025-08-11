Monday 11 August 2025

EuroHockey Championship 2025

Mönchengladbach, Germany



All times GMT +2



Men



10 Aug 2025 15:00 ENG v GER (Pool B) 1 - 1

10 Aug 2025 17:15 BEL v NED (Pool A) 2 - 4

10 Aug 2025 19:30 ESP v AUT (Pool A) 10 - 0



11 Aug 2025 is a rest day



12 Aug 2025 12:30 FRA v ENG (Pool B)

12 Aug 2025 14:45 ESP v BEL (Pool A)

12 Aug 2025 17:00 NED v AUT (Pool A)

12 Aug 2025 19:30 GER v POL (Pool B)



Pool standings



Women



10 Aug 2025 10:15 ENG v SCO (Pool B) 3 - 0

10 Aug 2025 12:30 BEL v ESP (Pool B) 2 - 2



11 Aug 2025 13:30 ESP v SCO (Pool B)

11 Aug 2025 15:45 IRL v FRA (Pool A)

11 Aug 2025 18:00 ENG v BEL (Pool B)

11 Aug 2025 20:30 GER v NED (Pool A)



12 Aug 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



Delforge and Makar honoured with golden whistles for major umpiring milestones







Laurine Delforge and Ivona Makar have been honoured with special awards as they reached significant umpiring milestones.







Razor-sharp England keep Scotland at bay







England’s sharpness in the two circles saw them record a confident 3-0 win over Scotland to start their women’s EuroHockey Championship in confident form.







Vanden Borre’s double earns Red Panthers a draw with Spain







Stephanie Vanden Borre’s double saw Belgium twice come back from a goal down to earn a 2-2 draw with Spain to leave both with one point after their first match of the competition.







England and Germany’s men play out lively draw







Germany and England played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw to both move onto four points as Gonzalo Peillat’s drag-flick cancelled out James Gall’s stunning opening goal.







Pieters and Janssen fire the Netherlands to big 4-2 win over Belgium







Two goals each from Terrance Pieters and Jip Janssen saw the Netherlands record a big win over Belgium which put them within touching distance of the semi-finals.







Spain sweep aside Austria to set up showdown with Belgium







Spain ran up a huge 10-0 win over Austria to put them right back in the frame for a semi-final spot, setting up a showdown with Belgium on Tuesday.







England women open with Scotland win





Fiona Crackles celebrated scoring England's opener PIC WORLDSPORTPICS EWOUT PAHUD DE MORTANGES



England women recorded a sixth straight victory at a EuroHockey Championships against old rivals Scotland to kickstart their 2025 campaign.







Dutch men’s hockey team beat Belgium to clinch semi-final spot





Terrance Pieters (l) celebrates after opening the scoring in Mönchengladbach. Photo: ANP/Sem van der Wal



The Netherlands men’s hockey team has qualified for the semi-finals of the European championships with a 4-2 win over Belgium in their crucial group stage clash.







2025 Junior Pan American Games

Asuncion, Paraguay



All times GMT -3



Men



10 Aug 2025 09:30 CAN v MEX (POOL B) 3 - 4

10 Aug 2025 11:30 CHI v TTO (POOL B) 4 - 1

10 Aug 2025 17:30 ARG v BRA (POOL A) 11 - 0

10 Aug 2025 19:30 USA v PAR (POOL A) 6 - 1



11 Aug 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



Women



11 Aug 2025 09:30 USA v MEX (POOL B)

11 Aug 2025 11:30 CHI v GUY (POOL B)

11 Aug 2025 17:30 ARG v URU (POOL A)

11 Aug 2025 19:30 CAN v PAR (POOL A)



Pool standings



Thrilling Start to Men’s Field Hockey at Asunción 2025







The opening day of the men’s field hockey tournament at the Junior Pan American Games Asunción 2025 delivered excitement, goals, and a few surprises as teams set the tone for the week ahead. With passionate fans filling the stands at Pitch 1, all four matches showcased the energy and intensity expected from the continent’s top young talents.







Junior USMNT Defeats Hosts for Opening Junior Pan American Games Win







ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay – In their opening pool game of the 2025 Junior Pan American Games (JPAG) in Asunción, Paraguay, the No. 25 Junior U.S. Men’s National Team took on hosts Paraguay. Although the match started slow, the Junior Wolves put on the pressure and converted when necessary for the 6-1 win.







India-Pakistan tensions threaten Asia Cup hockey tournament in Bihar



By Aftar Singh





Pakistan players celebrate scoring against France during the Nations Cup at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil, on June 15. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Political tension between India and Pakistan has thrown the Asia Cup hockey tournament — set to start on Aug 29 in Bihar — into doubt.







Bihar created a sporting history — has a solid blueprint for success



K. ARUMUGAM







The Government of India’s flagship sports development program — the Khelo India Youth Games – received a fillip when it allotted this year’s edition to Bihar. The mega sports congregation was not only staged with precision but ushered in a revolution of sort for the sport-longing state.







Semi-Final Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025







Kakinada: Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand emerged victorious at the Semi-Finals of 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025 in Kakinada, setting up a thrilling clash for the final. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Hockey will face Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the clash for third place.







Preview: 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025, Jalandhar, Punjab



30 teams are set to compete in the new division-based format from 12th to 23rd August



New Delhi: The 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025 is set to kick off on 12th August, 2025, in Jalandhar, Punjab. The tournament will run until 23rd August and will follow the new division-based format, which has already been introduced and implemented in the Senior and Sub Junior Men’s and Women’s and the Junior Women's National Championships earlier this year.







Hockey Australia and The Pass join forces to amp game-day experience







Game day just got a serious upgrade for hockey players in all corners of Australia, thanks to a brand-new partnership between Hockey Australia and The Pass, one of the country’s fastest growing Hospitality loyalty programs.



