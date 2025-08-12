Tuesday 12 August 2025

EuroHockey Championship 2025

Mönchengladbach, Germany



All times GMT +2



Men



11 Aug 2025 was a rest day



12 Aug 2025 12:30 FRA v ENG (Pool B)

12 Aug 2025 14:45 ESP v BEL (Pool A)

12 Aug 2025 17:00 NED v AUT (Pool A)

12 Aug 2025 19:30 GER v POL (Pool B)



13 Aug 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



Women



11 Aug 2025 13:30 ESP v SCO (Pool B) 1 - 1

11 Aug 2025 15:45 IRL v FRA (Pool A) 0 - 1

11 Aug 2025 18:00 ENG v BEL (Pool B) 0 - 2

11 Aug 2025 20:30 GER v NED (Pool A) 1 - 5



12 Aug 2025 is a rest day



13 Aug 2025 10:00 ESP v ENG (Pool B)

13 Aug 2025 12:15 BEL v SCO (Pool B)

13 Aug 2025 17:30 NED v FRA (Pool A)

13 Aug 2025 20:00 IRL v GER (Pool A)



Pool standings



Live scores



McEwan snatches late draw for Scotland against Spain







Jessica Buchanan produced a remarkable performance as Scotland snatched a 1-1 draw with Spain, keeping women’s Pool B wide open.







Duffrene ends France’s 22-year wait for women’s EHC win







Mathilde Duffrene’s Q4 drag flick earned France an historic 1-0 win over Ireland to earn their first EHC victory since September 2003.







Dewaet and Moors put Panthers in pole position in Pool B







Louise Dewaet and Lisa Moors got the all important goals as the Red Panthers were too strong for England, recording a 2-0 win to put them in pole position for a semi-final spot from women’s Pool B.







Sanders stars in special 150th game in orange







Pien Sanders crowned her 150th cap in special style as her two goals helped the Netherlands sweep aside Germany 5-1 and move to the brink of the semi-finals.







Scotland women still in mix after superb Spain point





Heather McEwan was on hand to squeeze home late on PIC: Worldsportpics



Scotland women put in another valiant 60-minute shift against higher-ranked opposition to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for a first EuroHockey Championship semi-final after a 1-1 draw with world No.7 Spain.







Ireland women hopes left in tatters after France defeat





Lucie Ehrmann had fine display for France PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS EWOUT PAHUD DE MORTANGES



Ireland’s aims of reaching the European Hockey Championship semi-finals for the first time were left in disarray on Monday night after losing 1-0 to France.







Ireland’s EuroHockey hopes dashed by loss to France



Nigel Ringland





Ireland are reliant on the Netherlands beating Germany on Monday night to keep their hopes of progression alive.Image source, Inpho



Ireland’s hopes of reaching the EuroHockey semi-finals for the first time are in tatters after a shocking 1-0 defeat by France in Monchengladbach.







Belgium women coast to England victory





Belgium were good value for their win over England PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS EWOUT PAHUD DE MORTANGES



Belgium women were good value for their 2-0 win over England to go atop their EuroHockey Championship pool standings heading into the final round of games.

2025 Junior Pan American Games

Asuncion, Paraguay



All times GMT -3



Men



11 Aug 2025 was a rest day



12 Aug 2025 09:30 MEX v TTO (POOL B)

12 Aug 2025 11:30 CHI v CAN (POOL B)

12 Aug 2025 17:30 USA v ARG (POOL A)

12 Aug 2025 19:30 BRA v PAR (POOL A)



Pool standings



Women



11 Aug 2025 09:30 USA v MEX (POOL B) 8 - 0

11 Aug 2025 11:30 CHI v GUY (POOL B) 12 - 1

11 Aug 2025 17:30 ARG v URU (POOL A) 3 - 0

11 Aug 2025 19:30 CAN v PAR (POOL A) 2 - 0



12 Aug 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



Women’s hockey debut brings goals, and standout performances







The second day of competition at the Junior Pan American Games Asunción 2025 marked the long-awaited start of the women’s hockey tournament. With the Estadio Mundialista as the stage, four matches kicked off the group phase in a day full of decisive wins, historic rivalries, and a tense finale.







Junior USWNT Tops Mexico to Start Junior Pan American Games







ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay – The No. 6 Junior U.S. Women's National Team opened up pool play at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games (JPAG) in Asunción, Paraguay, against No. 33 Mexico. It was a solid 8-0 victory for the Junior Eagles, with goals from six different athletes.







Hockey India Announces HP Lubricants as the High-Performance Partner for Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025



The tournament will be held from 29th August to 7th September at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium







New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, where some of the best teams from the continent will battle it out for top honours; Hockey India is delighted to announce that HP Lubricants has joined as the High-Performance Partner.







Key is to let to team shine first, says Hockey team vice captain Hardik Singh



Ahead of the team’s Australia tour, Indian men’s hockey team vice captain Hardik Singh reflects on his personal growth, the wins and losses, and aspirations for the 2026 World Cup



Mahima Nagaraju





Hardik Singh. Credit:Adimazes Pvt Ltd



I think we are back to how we were ahead of the Paris Olympics last year,” says star midfielder Hardik Singh during a quick chat after what has been an unusual day for the Indian hockey team – they’ve just finished playing a casual game of Kabaddi with the Gujarat Giants at the Sports Authority of India grounds – a day before they board flights to Australia to compete in a four-match series. He adds, “Everyone has been focusing on their diet and physical form. We’ve had to keep in mind that Australia plays very physical matches and their mindset is really strong – we need to match that.”



