Wednesday 13 August 2025

EuroHockey Championship 2025

Mönchengladbach, Germany



All times GMT +2



Men



12 Aug 2025 12:30 FRA v ENG (Pool B) 3 - 2

12 Aug 2025 14:45 ESP v BEL (Pool A) 2 - 1

12 Aug 2025 17:00 NED v AUT (Pool A) 5 - 0

12 Aug 2025 19:30 GER v POL (Pool B) 10 - 0



13 Aug 2025 is a rest day



14 Aug 2025 12:30 AUT v POL (Pool C)

14 Aug 2025 14:45 BEL v ENG (Pool C)

14 Aug 2025 17:00 NED v FRA (Semi-final 1)

14 Aug 2025 20:00 GER v ESP (Semi-final 2)



Pool standings



Women



12 Aug 2025 was a rest day



13 Aug 2025 10:00 ESP v ENG (Pool B)

13 Aug 2025 12:15 BEL v SCO (Pool B)

13 Aug 2025 17:30 NED v FRA (Pool A)

13 Aug 2025 20:00 IRL v GER (Pool A)



14 Aug 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre





Clément sends France into semi-final for first time in 55 years







Timothée Clément’s last second winner saw France beat England 3-2, earning them a first semi-final spot for 55 years in the EuroHockey Championship.







Alonso and Basterra fire Spain into men’s EHC semi-finals







Alejandro Alonso and Jose Basterra’s first half goals propelled Spain through to the men’s semi-finals as they out-did Belgium 2-1, sending the Red Lions into Pool C.







Bijen’s hat trick sees Dutch ease to Pool A top spot







Koen Bijen’s hat trick saw the Netherlands ease to a 5-0 win over Austria which confirmed top spot in Pool A of the men’s EHC competition.







Albery misses next Euro match due to concussion







James Albery has been ruled out of the men’s next match against France at the EuroHockey Championships due to concussion.







2025 Junior Pan American Games

Asuncion, Paraguay



All times GMT -3



Men



12 Aug 2025 09:30 MEX v TTO (POOL B) 1 - 2

12 Aug 2025 11:30 CHI v CAN (POOL B) 0 - 2

12 Aug 2025 17:30 USA v ARG (POOL A) 0 - 8

12 Aug 2025 19:30 BRA v PAR (POOL A) 1 - 1



13 Aug 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



Women



12 Aug 2025 was a rest day



13 Aug 2025 09:30 MEX v GUY (POOL B)

13 Aug 2025 11:30 CHI v USA (POOL B)

13 Aug 2025 17:30 CAN v ARG (POOL A)

13 Aug 2025 19:30 URU v PAR (POOL A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





Junior USMNT Unable to Withstand Argentina Attack in Second JPAG Match







ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay – For their second pool play match of the 2025 Junior Pan American Games (JPAG) in Asunción, Paraguay, the No. 25 Junior U.S. Men’s National Team faced No. 3 Argentina. An offensive outpouring from a strong Argentina side saw the Junior Wolves fall, 8-0.







Pakistan pull out of Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





Pakistan players celebrate scoring against France during the Nations Cup at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil, on June 15. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Political tension between Pakistan and India is said to have led to the Green Shirts pulling out of the Asia Cup in Bihar from Aug 29-Sept 7.







Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 to be Broadcast LIVE on Sony Pictures Networks India



The tournament will be held from 29th August to 7th September at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium







New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the TV and digital broadcast rights for the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, ensuring fans across the country can witness the continent’s top hockey nations compete for continental supremacy.







SA Men’s Hockey Team Named for African Cup of Nations in Egypt







The South African Men’s Hockey team has been confirmed for the 11th African Cup of Nations, set to take place from 11–18 October 2025 in Ismailia, Egypt. The tournament winner will earn Africa’s only qualification spot for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.







SA Women’s Hockey Team Announced for African Cup of Nations in Egypt







The South African Women’s Hockey team has been named for the 9th African Cup of Nations, taking place from 11–18 October 2025 in Ismailia, Egypt. The winner of the tournament will secure Africa’s sole qualification spot for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.







PHF directed to discuss Pro League funding with finance ministry



Kashif Abbasi



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has been directed by a government committee to engage with the federal ministry of finance to discuss the feasibility of the national side’s participation in the FIH Pro League.







Hockey Jharkhand crowned as champions of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025







Kakinada, August 12 2025:Hockey Jharkhand was crowned as the champions of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025 in Kakinada, after they won the final of Division 'A', defeating Hockey Haryana 2-1.







Day 1 Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025







Jalandhar:The the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship kickstarted with four Division ‘C’ and three Division 'B' league matches in Jalandhar, Punjab. Kerala Hockey, Chhattisgarh Hockey and Hockey Raj won their respective matches in Division 'C' while Hockey Arunachal, Hockey Bengal and Delhiwon in Division 'B'.







Hockey One League secures international support as Project Innovations return for 2025 Finals Series







The Hockey One League Finals Series will once again be powered by Project Innovations in 2025, as the League proudly announces the extension of its partnership for a second consecutive year.







Which school will be the last team standing?



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Musingu Boys' Alex Owino (left) and Adrian Simiyu of St Anthony Kitale Boys during Brookside national term one games at Shanzu Teachers training college. Sunday April 13, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Kenyan hockey teams will leave nothing to chance as they seek to defend the titles at this year’s Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) games that begin tomorrow in Kakamega.







The life and tragic killing of hockey legend Prithipal Singh



In Gunned Down, journalist Sundeep Misra chronicles the rise of India’s penalty corner ace and the murky campus politics that led to his 1983 assassination at Punjab Agricultural University.



by Nitin Sharma





President of Hockey India Dilip Turkey, Author Sundeep Mishra, Olympian, Padam Shri Pargat Singh along with Padam Shri Olympion Harbinder Singh during the book launch function of "GUNNED DOWN" on Triple Olympics medallist Prithipal Singh, at Chandigarh on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)



Before delving into the life of Prithipal Singh, India’s legendary penalty corner specialist and member of the 1960 Olympic silver medal, 1964 gold medal and 1968 bronze medal-winning hockey teams, author and journalist Sundeep Misra wants to explain how his fascination with the mercurial defender began.



