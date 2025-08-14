Thursday 14 August 2025

EuroHockey Championship 2025

Mönchengladbach, Germany



All times GMT +2



Men



13 Aug 2025 was a rest day



14 Aug 2025 12:30 AUT v POL (Pool C)

14 Aug 2025 14:45 BEL v ENG (Pool C)

14 Aug 2025 17:00 NED v FRA (Semi-final 1)

14 Aug 2025 20:00 GER v ESP (Semi-final 2)



15 Aug 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



Women



13 Aug 2025 10:00 ESP v ENG (Pool B) 2 - 1

13 Aug 2025 12:15 BEL v SCO (Pool B) 5 - 0

13 Aug 2025 17:30 NED v FRA (Pool A) 6 - 0

13 Aug 2025 20:00 IRL v GER (Pool A) 0 - 0



14 Aug 2025 is a rest day



15 Aug 2025 12:30 IRL v SCO (Pool C)

15 Aug 2025 14:45 FRA v ENG (Pool C)

15 Aug 2025 17:00 NED v ESP (Semi-final 1)

15 Aug 2025 20:00 BEL v GER (Semi-final 2)



Pool standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre







Spanish women seal FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 qualification







At the ongoing EuroHockey Championships 2025, following their progression into the semi-final of the competition, Spain have qualified for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026!







Jimenez turns up the heat for Red Sticks as Spain advance







Lucia Jimenez’s Q3 goal sent Spain through to the semi-finals of the women’s EHC as they defeated England 2-1, ensuring they will be one of the two sides to advance from Pool B.







Five star Red Panthers advance to final four







Belgium got the result they needed to top women’s Pool B as they beat Scotland 5-0, advancing to the semi-finals while the Scots go into Pool C for their final ranking.







Jansen and Matla ease Oranje into Pool A top spot







Two first half penalty strokes from Frédérique Matla saw the Netherlands confirm their place at the top of women’s Pool A and a semi-final date with Spain.







Germany do enough to reach semis with Irish draw







Germany and Ireland drew 0-0, a result which was enough to see the hosts advance to the women’s semi-finals, dropping their opponents into Pool C.







Ireland hold hosts Germany to a draw in final European Championship pool game.







Monchengladbach: Ireland put together arguably their best performance of the tournament in their final pool stage match against hosts and World #6 Germany. An intense press allowed Ireland to rattle Germany and dominate the tie, but they were unable to find the two-goal win needed to progress to the semi-finals. Ireland will instead play Scotland and England in two final Crossover matches in Monchengladbach to close out their EuroHockey Championship 2025 campaign.







Ireland fail to make Euro semis with Germany draw



Nigel Ringland





Ireland’s Katie Mullan battles for possession against Germany. Image source, Inpho



Ireland produced their best performance of EuroHockey 2025, but a 0-0 draw against Germany was not nearly enough to claim a semi-final place.







Scotland battled all the way but it’s a win for Belgium in Women’s EuroHockey Championship







Scotland women were defeated 5-0 by Belgium at Women’s EuroHockey Championship in Monchengladbach.







2025 Junior Pan American Games

Asuncion, Paraguay



All times GMT -3



Men



14 Aug 2025 09:30 CAN v TTO (POOL B)

14 Aug 2025 11:30 MEX v CHI (POOL B)

14 Aug 2025 17:30 BRA v USA (POOL A)

14 Aug 2025 19:30 ARG v PAR (POOL A)



15 Aug 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



Women



13 Aug 2025 09:30 MEX v GUY (POOL B) 9 - 1

13 Aug 2025 11:30 CHI v USA (POOL B) 0 - 4

13 Aug 2025 17:30 CAN v ARG (POOL A) 0 - 6

13 Aug 2025 19:30 URU v PAR (POOL A) 2 - 0



14 Aug 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre





Junior USWNT Upends Chile in Second JPAG Win







ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay – The No. 6 Junior U.S. Women's National Team faced No. 14 Chile in their second pool play match of the 2025 Junior Pan American Games (JPAG). Behind a hat trick from Alaina McVeigh and solid performance from goalkeeper Alyssa Klebasko, the Junior Eagles took a crucial 4-0 victory.







Both the SA men’s and women’s teams set their sights on African glory and World Cup qualification in Egypt this October.



Karabo Peter





Photo Credit: South African Hockey Association



South Africa’s hockey stars are gearing up for another shot at continental glory, as both the women’s and men’s national teams have been named for the African Cup of Nations, taking place from 11–18 October 2025 in Ismailia, Egypt. This is Africa’s only qualification spot for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.







Kurt Lovett Returns as NSW Pride Squads Announced







The NSW Pride have confirmed their final Men’s and Women’s squads for the 2025 Hockey One season, which starts in two months on 10 October.







2025 National Club Championship All-Star List







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - USA Field Hockey is proud to announce the All-Star Team for the 2025 National Club Championship (NCC), presented by Team IP.







Day 2 Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025







Jalandhar: Day 2 of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship saw Kerala Hockey, Le Puducherry Hockey, Chhattisgarh Hockey and Goans Hockey win in Division ‘C’ while Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Uttarakhand and Delhi emerge victorious in their Division 'B' leaguematches in Jalandhar, Punjab.







Dutch hockey clubs to offer career and education support for players





Yibbi Jansen scores once again for the Dutch PIC: Worldsportpics



All top Dutch hockey clubs will have access to professional guidance aimed at helping players balance elite sport with education or work.







77th Anniversary of London Olympic Gold: Unsung heroes



K ARUMUGAM







“Indeed to my mind if a special souvenir was to be awarded to any one player, who contributed most to Indian’s victory, I would unhesitatingly give the palm to our squat, smiling-faced Leo. His display in the semifinal against Holland should forever niche for Pinto a plaque to himself in the hockey hall of fame”.







Hockey India mourns the passing of Olympic Bronze Medalist Dr Vece Paes



He was part of the 1972 Munich Olympics Hockey Team







New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday mourned the sad demise of Dr Vece Paes, the charismatic midfielder from the golden era of Indian Hockey. He was part of the Olympic Bronze medal winning team in 1972 Munich Olympics.







Olympics hockey medallist and father of tennis player Leander Paes, Dr Vece Paes, dies at 80



The 1972 Munich Olympics bronze medallist and pioneer in sports medicine had been battling Parkinson’s disease for years.



by Tanusree Bose







Former Indian hockey player Dr Vece Paes, father of tennis star Leander Paes, passed away at the age of 80 at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday.



