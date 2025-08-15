Friday 15 August 2025

EuroHockey Championship 2025

Mönchengladbach, Germany



All times GMT +2



Men



15 Aug 2025 is a rest day



16 Aug 2025 10:30 BEL v POL (Pool C)

16 Aug 2025 12:45 ENG v AUT (Pool C)

16 Aug 2025 15:30 FRA v ESP (3rd/4th Place)

16 Aug 2025 18:00 NED v GER (Final)



Pool standings



Women



15 Aug 2025 12:30 IRL v SCO (Pool C)

15 Aug 2025 14:45 FRA v ENG (Pool C)

15 Aug 2025 17:00 NED v ESP (Semi-final 1)

15 Aug 2025 20:00 BEL v GER (Semi-final 2)



16 Aug 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



Poland and Belgium win close Pool C encounters







Poland and Belgium won close-fought games to bounce back from the disappointment of missing the semi-finals to begin the Pool C ranking battle on the front foot.







Janssen fires Netherlands through to yet another final







Jip Janssen’s pair of penalty corner goals saw the Netherlands negotiate a really tough challenge from France, keeping up their hopes of retaining the men’s EHC title.







Germany set for Dutch showdown with World Cup ticket stamped







Germany’s set-piece prowess saw them get the better of Spain to keep alive their chances of winning a first title since 2013, recording a 4-1 win.







German men qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026







At the ongoing EuroHockey Championships 2025, following their progression into the final of the competition, Germany have qualified for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026!







Dutch men overcome French resistance to reach Euro hockey final





Jip Janssen celebrates after scoring his second goal to put the Dutch through. Photo: Imago/Graeme Wilcockson via ANP



The Netherlands men’s hockey team reached their third European championship final in a row with a hard-earned 3-1 win over plucky underdogs France.







Germany to play Dutch men for gold, England beaten





Jip Janssen celebrates for the Dutch PIC: Worldsportpics



Monchengladbach — France were playing their first men’s EuroHockey semi-final for 55 years. The Netherlands ran out for their 19th in a row since the first EuroHockey in 1970.







Belgium men’s player exits team, another reprimanded





Belgium captain Arthur van Doren reacts for Belgium PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS EWOUT PAHUD DE MORTANGES



Belgium men’s EuroHockey Championship campaign worsened on Thursday after Antoine Kina was omitted from the Red Lions side ahead of the minor placing match with England.







EuroHockey swats away Dutch wasp complaint





Dutch are reportedly not happy about wasp influx in dugout PIC WORLDSPORTPICS / BART SCHEULDERMAN



Netherlands men are doing their utmost to win a EuroHockey hat-trick — as they tackle a wasp influx and too many orange colours pitchside.







‘Hockey needs to be more professional’ – Yibbi Jansen on being a brand and banned headbands



By Rod Gilmour





Yibbi Jansen is first to use forename on back of a hockey shirt PIC: THP



Monchengladbach — “I see it for myself. I had big growth after the Olympics. It’s the way you position yourself on the pitch, on social media and interviews. You can make yourself a brand and that’s what I am doing right now.”







Ireland 'have to put right' scoring woes - Mullan



Nigel Ringland





Katie Mullan in action against Germany Image source, Inpho



Goals win matches and the stark reality for Ireland at the EuroHockey championships is that they drew a blank in their three pool games.







FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026: One Year to Go!







In exactly one year from now, on 15 August 2026, the hockey world will come together to celebrate the start of the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026. The countdown has officially begun, and anticipation is building for international hockey’s premier competition that promises to be as thrilling as it is historic.







2025 Junior Pan American Games

Asuncion, Paraguay



All times GMT -3



Men



14 Aug 2025 09:30 CAN v TTO (POOL B) 6 - 1

14 Aug 2025 11:30 MEX v CHI (POOL B) 0 - 3

14 Aug 2025 17:30 BRA v USA (POOL A) 2 - 3

14 Aug 2025 19:30 ARG v PAR (POOL A) 20 - 0



15 Aug 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



Women



14 Aug 2025 was a rest day



15 Aug 2025 09:30 USA v GUY (POOL B)

15 Aug 2025 11:30 MEX v CHI (POOL B)

15 Aug 2025 17:30 URU v CAN (POOL A)

15 Aug 2025 19:30 ARG v PAR (POOL A)



Pool standings



Men’s Hockey Semifinals Set at Asunción 2025







The excitement at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Asunción reached new heights today as the semifinalists in the men’s hockey tournament were confirmed. With intense matches and impressive performances, fans were treated to a day full of action, skill, and strategy.







Junior USMNT Cap Off JPAG Pool Play with Win Over Brazil







ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay – The No. 25 Junior U.S. Men’s National Team rounded out pool play at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games (JPAG) with a match against No. 31 Brazil. Mimicking their previous meeting in 2024, Mehtab Grewal scored the gamewinner in a 3-2 victory for USA.







Day 3 Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025







Jalandhar: Day 3 of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship featured Division 'B' matches where Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Uttarakhand won their fixtures while Hockey Himachal and Jammu & Kashmir settled for a draw in Jalandhar, Punjab.







How a brotherly figure inspired Karthi Selvam to pursue hockey and charted his comeback to the national team



The forward from Ariyalur embraced the sport after watching local hero Ranjith’s stick-work; now his hero has become his fan.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Karthi Selvam India Hockey(From left) Karthi in action for India A; Karthi (R) with his brother-figure Ranjith Kumar (Hockey India and Special arrangement)



When Karthi Selvam last donned the India colours, it was a circle-comes-full moment in his career. Well, almost. Having started his hockey journey in Ariyalur, watching someone work a stick in a ground nearby his home – a certain Ranjith Kumar – Karthi worked through the Tamil Nadu sports hostel system, through his school and college days, moving to Chennai and then back to Trichy, then to Kovilpatti, and eventually all the way to the national squad. As international hockey returned to Chennai after a decade and a half in 2023, Karthi was the flavour of the town. Tamil Nadu, a nursery of the past, had one of their own to cheer on after a long period of drought. But he hasn’t played for the national team since that memorable week in August 2023.







An Olympian’s eye, father’s advice: How Bichu Devi went from a reluctant goalkeeper to Savita Punia’s successor



A twist of fate and father’s advice turned a football-mad teenager into India’s next hope in hockey.



Rajdeep Saha





Toughest test yet: With Savita Punia likely to miss the upcoming Asia Cup in China due to an ankle injury, Bichu Devi will take on the mantle of guarding the goal. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



Bichu Devi was in sharp form during a training session at the SAI centre in Bengaluru.







USA Field Hockey Releases Updated National Club Rankings Following 2025 Club







COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the updated National Club Rankings following the conclusion of the 2025 club season. These rankings reflect club performances at officially sanctioned USA Field Hockey events, including Regional Club Championships (RCC), National Club Championship (NCC), Sunshine Showcase, and National Hockey Festival.







SSTMI Thunderbolts strike again to reclaim MJHL Division One crown



By Aftar Singh





The SSTMI Thunderbolts pose after their 3-1 win over MBPJ to win the MJHL Division One title at the Education Ministry Turf on Thursday. PIC FROM SSTMI THUNDERBOLTS



KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts reclaimed the Malaysia Junior Hockey League (MJHL) Division One title with a 3-1 victory over Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) at the Education Ministry Turf on Thursday.







FEASSSA Games: Tigoi Girls run riot as Ng'iya Girls hold defending champs JOGA



By Washington Onyango





Mary Adhiambo of St Joseph's Girls Kitale (left) in action against Ng'iya Girls on August 14,2025 at Mukumu Boys. [Washington Onyango, Standard]



National hockey girls’ champions Tigoi Girls from Western ran over Bweranyangi from Uganda 9-0 to begin the East Africa school games on a high note at Musingu High School hockey grounds on Thursday in Kakamega.







Dr. Vece Paes: The quiet titan of Indian sports



An Olympian and sports medicine pioneer, Dr. Paes was patriarch of a sporting dynasty.



By Rahul Kargal





As a physician, Dr. Paes (right) worked closely with the Indian Olympic Association. (Photo credit: X/ @virenrasquinha)



Dr. Vece Paes, who passed away on the morning of 14 August 2025 at the age of 80, leaves behind a legacy that is both wide-ranging and quietly monumental.







Untold story! Vice Paes borrowed Olympic medal from Shan Chand's son after losing his; but his final wish went unfulfilled



Jyotirmoy Halder





Vece Paes (R), with his son Leander Paes, won the bronze medal 1975 Munich Olympics.



NEW DELHI: In the twilight of his life, as Parkinson’s turned his once-fluid stride into a careful shuffle and dulled the precision that had danced through his every move, Dr Vece Paes carried a quiet longing.



