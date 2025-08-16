Saturday 16 August 2025

EuroHockey Championship 2025

Mönchengladbach, Germany



All times GMT +2



Men



15 Aug 2025 was a rest day



16 Aug 2025 10:30 BEL v POL (Pool C)

16 Aug 2025 12:45 ENG v AUT (Pool C)

16 Aug 2025 15:30 FRA v ESP (3rd/4th Place)

16 Aug 2025 18:00 NED v GER (Final)



Pool standings



Women



15 Aug 2025 12:30 IRL v SCO (Pool C) 2 - 3

15 Aug 2025 14:45 FRA v ENG (Pool C) 1 - 5

15 Aug 2025 17:00 NED v ESP (Semi-final 1) 3-1

15 Aug 2025 20:00 BEL v GER (Semi-final 2) 1 - 1 (SO 2 - 3)



16 Aug 2025 is a rest day



17 Aug 2025 09:30 ENG v IRL (Pool C)

17 Aug 2025 11:45 FRA v SCO (Pool C)

17 Aug 2025 14:30 ESP v BEL (3rd/4th Place)

17 Aug 2025 17:00 NED v GER (Final)



Pool standings



Scotland and England win well in Pool C







Scotland and England picked up contrasting wins over Ireland and France, respectively, in Pool C to pick themselves up after the group stages.







Jansen treble keeps Dutch drive for five rolling







Yibbi Jansen’s penalty corner hat trick helped the Netherlands overcame an early setback to beat Spain and move within one win of an historic EHC five in-a-row.







Sonntag shines as Die Danas advance to women’s final







Julia Sonntag proved the German hero as Die Danas made it through to their tenth women’s EuroHockey Championship final with a shoot-out win over Belgium.







Netherlands women to play Germany in final, England win



By Rod Gilmour





Familiar sight as Yibbi Jansen celebrates another PC goal PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS



Mönchengladbach – This city has been a happy hunting ground for Spain when it comes to playing the Dutch, winning a pool game at the 2011 EuroHockey here with an early goal.







Scotland women defeat Ireland at EuroHockey Championship







Scotland women won their first game of the EuroHockey Championship in Monchengladbach, Germany, with a 3-2 victory over Ireland.







Scotland come from behind to beat Ireland in penultimate EuroHockey Championship outing.







Monchengladbach: Ireland suffered a 3-2 loss to Scotland in their penultimate EuroHockey Championship outing. After taking the lead in the third quarter thanks to a Roisin Upton penalty stroke, Scotland drew level early in quarter 4, also from the spot. Katie Mullan fired into the corner to restore Ireland’s lead, but a fortuitous goal for Scotland, followed by a finish from a penalty corner saw them secure the points.







2025 Junior Pan American Games

Asuncion, Paraguay



All times GMT -3



Men



15 Aug 2025 is a rest day



16 Aug 2025 09:30 BRA v TTO (5/8 Place)

16 Aug 2025 11:45 PAR v MEX (5/8 Place)

16 Aug 2025 17:30 ARG v CHI (Semifinal)

16 Aug 2025 19:45 USA v CAN (Semifinal)



17 Aug 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



Women



15 Aug 2025 09:30 USA v GUY (POOL B) 11 - 0

15 Aug 2025 11:30 MEX v CHI (POOL B) 2 - 4

15 Aug 2025 17:30 URU v CAN (POOL A) 3 - 0

15 Aug 2025 19:30 ARG v PAR (POOL A) 12 - 0



16 Aug 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Junior USWNT with Dominant Scoring Performance Over Guyana, Finish Top of Pool at Junior Pan American Games







ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay – To close out 2025 Junior Pan American Games (JPAG) pool play, the No. 6 Junior U.S. Women’s National Team took on No. 35 Guyana. It took a bit for the Junior Eagles to get going, but once they started, they displayed their scoring dominance by shutting out Guyana 11-0. The win earned them the top finish in their pool and a place in the semifinals.







SA and Zimbabwe youth hockey clash in Johannesburg



The first youth hockey series since 2022 will see SA and Zimbabwe compete in Johannesburg.



Desmond Mokou







The South African Schools’ Hockey Committee (Sashoc) announced the return of international youth hockey with the Allistar Fredericks Africa Challenge 2025 taking place in Johannesburg from August 12.







FAN Reflects on Inaugural National Hockey5s Chocolate Cup



Content Courtesy of FAN







The inaugural 2025 National Hockey5s Chocolate Cup took place July 22 and 23 at In the Net in Palmyra, Pa. and featured seven adult women’s teams.







Martin Shepherdson completes tenure as Scottish Hockey chair







After almost five years at the helm Martin Shepherdson’s tenure as Chair of Scottish Hockey has come to a conclusion.







Ex-national hockey player Arrifin appointed as sports commissioner





The appointment, announced by the Sports Commissioner’s Office via its official Facebook page, sees Arrifin succeeding Datuk Suhardi Alias. - Pic courtesy from Malaysia Sports Commissioner’s Office FB page



KUALA LUMPUR: Former national hockey player Arrifin Mohd Ghani has been appointed as the new Malaysian Sports Commissioner effective today, on a two-year contract.







Hockey legend Mohammad Shahid’s ancestral home to face demolition



The Varanasi road project to raze Shahid’s 1920-built house; family seeks a memorial.





The ancestral home of hockey legend Mohammad Shahid is on the verge of demolition. (Photo credit: FIH and TOI)



The ancestral home of hockey legend and Padma Shri awardee Mohammad Shahid is on the verge of demolition as part of a road widening and beautification drive in Varanasi.



