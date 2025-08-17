Sunday 17 August 2025

EuroHockey Championship 2025

Mönchengladbach, Germany



All times GMT +2



Men



16 Aug 2025 10:30 BEL v POL (Pool C) 7 - 1

16 Aug 2025 12:45 ENG v AUT (Pool C) 7 - 0

16 Aug 2025 15:30 FRA v ESP (3rd/4th Place) 0 - 2

16 Aug 2025 18:00 NED v GER (Final) 1 - 1 (SO 1 - 4)



Pool standings



Women



16 Aug 2025 was a rest day



17 Aug 2025 09:30 ENG v IRL (Pool C)

17 Aug 2025 11:45 FRA v SCO (Pool C)

17 Aug 2025 14:30 ESP v BEL (3rd/4th Place)

17 Aug 2025 17:00 NED v GER (Final)



Pool standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre







Danneberg and Germany’s shoot-out perfection secures men’s EHC 2025 gold







Germany produced a near perfect shoot-out to win their ninth men’s EuroHockey Championship, ending the Netherlands’ reign after a rousing final performance at a full SparkassenPark.







Spain deny France a maiden medal with super bronze display







Stylish goals from Marc Recasens and Nicolas Alvarez saw Spain win their sixth men’s EuroHockey Championship medal, denying France their first with an impressive performance in front of a packed and loud SparkassenPark.







Belgium and England run up big wins to end men’s Pool C







Belgium and England ran up big scores against Poland and Austria, respectively, to finish in fifth and sixth place overall in the men’s EHC.







Germany men steal Dutch dream in thriller



By Rod Gilmour





Thies Prinz scored the winning shoot-out to seal title PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS



Mönchengladbach — Jean-Paul Danneberg had refused to speak to journalists after Germany had secured their final berth against the Netherlands. The reason? Before the Paris Olympic finale the goalkeeper had told a radio station that the Dutch were too afraid of Germany — a prediction which came back to haunt him.







Defending champion Germany books spot for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Full list of qualified teams so far



Germany is the sixth team to qualify for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026. Ten spots are still up for grabs.





Germany won its third World Cup after beating Belgium in a shootout in the final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu



Three-time champion Germany will have the chance to defend its title at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026, set to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands, after successfully qualifying for the tournament.







Dutch men’s hockey team denied European treble by hosts Germany





Tijmen Reyenga (left) celebrates after opening the scoring for the Dutch. Photo:ANP/Robin van Lonkhuijsen



The Netherlands men’s hockey team failed in their bid to win a record third straight European title as they were edged out in a shoot-out battle by host nation Germany.







Netherlands fall to Germany in European hockey final after shootout



The Dutch men’s hockey team failed to retain their title in the final of the European Championships on Sunday, the Netherlands lost to hosts Germany after a shootout. In a repeat of the Olympic final, the score was tied 1-1 at the end of regular time.







2025 Junior Pan American Games

Asuncion, Paraguay



All times GMT -3



Men



16 Aug 2025 09:30 BRA v TTO (5/8 Place) 5 - 4

16 Aug 2025 11:45 PAR v MEX (5/8 Place) 0 - 5

16 Aug 2025 17:30 ARG v CHI (Semifinal) 5 - 0

16 Aug 2025 19:45 USA v CAN (Semifinal) 0 - 1



17 Aug 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



Women



16 Aug 2025 is a rest day



17 Aug 2025 09:30 CAN v GUY (5/8 Place)

17 Aug 2025 11:45 PAR v MEX (5/8 Place)

17 Aug 2025 17:30 ARG v CHI (Semifinal)

17 Aug 2025 19:45 URU v USA (Semifinal)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Junior USMNT Drops Heartbreaker in Final Minutes to Canada in Junior Pan American Games Semifinals







ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay – It was a 60-minute, tense match between No. 25 Junior U.S. Men’s National Team and No. 14 Canada in the 2025 Junior Pan American Games (JPAG) semifinals. The lone goal and game winner came in the 57th minute when Canada converted on a penalty corner as USA dropped a heartbreaker.







Day 5 Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025







Jalandhar: On Day 5 of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship, three Division 'B' and four Division 'A' matches took place with Hockey Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi winning their respective Division ‘B’ fixture matches while Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Punjab won their respective Division ‘A’ matches.







Two St Andrew’s pupils earn national hockey honours



Two talented St Andrew’s learners are set to represent South Africa in national hockey teams following standout showings at recent provincial competitions.



Stephan Lehman





St Andrew’s School for Girls learners and hockey players, Ronewa Tshikhudo and Azania Petersen were recently selected for national squads. The duo were selected following their impressive performances during the recent interprovincial tournaments.



St Andrew’s School for Girls learners Azania Petersen and Ronewa Tshikhudo have been selected for national hockey squads following standout performances at recent interprovincial tournaments.



