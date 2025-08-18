Monday 18 August 2025

EuroHockey Championship 2025

Mönchengladbach, Germany



All times GMT +2



Women



16 Aug 2025 was a rest day



17 Aug 2025 09:30 ENG v IRL (Pool C) 2 - 1

17 Aug 2025 11:45 FRA v SCO (Pool C) 0 - 2

17 Aug 2025 14:30 ESP v BEL (3rd/4th Place) 0 - 0 (SO 2 - 1)

17 Aug 2025 17:00 NED v GER (Final) 2 - 1

Pool standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre







Netherlands complete unmatched five women’s EHC titles in a row







The Netherlands won an unparalleled five in-a-row as first half goals form Pien Dicke and Luna Fokke set them up for a famous 2-1 win over Germany at a packed SparkassenPark.







Perez saves Spain’s way to women’s EHC bronze







Clara Perez produced a remarkable series of shoot-out saves as Spain won their fourth women’s EHC medal, taking bronze ahead of Belgium.







England and Scotland end women’s EHC on a high







England and Scotland finished their women’s EuroHockey Championship campaigns on a high to end in fifth and sixth respectively.







Dutch women hold their nerve to win European hockey final





Pien Dicke (l), scorer of the first goal, celebrates with her team-mates at the end of the match. Photo: ANP/Sem van der Wal



The Netherlands claimed a fifth successive women’s European hockey title with a 2-1 win over host nation Germany in Mönchengladbach.







Netherlands women create more records as Germany run close



By Rod Gilmour





The Dutch held on to win a tight and absorbing final PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS EWOUT PAHUD DE MORTANGES



Monchengladbach — Is world hockey getting closer to stopping the Dutch women, in finals at least? First China at Paris 2024 and now Germany, who gave it their all and thoroughly deserved an equaliser in this women’s EuroHockey final.







Scotland women defeat France to finish sixth at EuroHockey Championship







A 2-0 victory saw Scotland women finish the EuroHockey Championship with a win over France to claim sixth spot at the tournament.







Ireland end EuroHockey Championship campaign with narrow loss to England.







Monchengladbach: It was defeat in Ireland’s final outing in Monchengladbach against England. Having gone a goal down thanks to a fortuitous Tess Howard goal, Ireland drew level soon after through a smart Katie Mullan finish. England however, scored the decisive goal early in the second half to run out as 2-1 victors.







EuroHockey Championships 2025







Following completion of the 2025 EuroHockey Championships (Men and Women), the final ranking positions are confirmed as follows:







2025 Junior Pan American Games

Asuncion, Paraguay



All times GMT -3



Men



17 Aug 2025 was a rest day



18 Aug 2025 09:30 TTO v PAR (7/8 Place)

18 Aug 2025 11:45 BRA v MEX (5/6 Place)

18 Aug 2025 17:30 CHI v USA (Bronze medal)

18 Aug 2025 19:45 ARG v CAN (Final)



Pool standings



Women



17 Aug 2025 09:30 CAN v GUY (5/8 Place) 4 - 0

17 Aug 2025 11:45 PAR v MEX (5/8 Place) 1 - 4

17 Aug 2025 17:30 ARG v CHI (Semifinal) 4 - 1

17 Aug 2025 19:45 URU v USA (Semifinal) 1 - 2



18 Aug 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Junior USWNT Advances to JPAG Final With Win Over Uruguay







ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay – A thrilling semifinal between the No. 6 Junior U.S. Women’s National Team and No. 22 Uruguay highlighted today's matches at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games (JPAG) in Asunción, Paraguay. A 2-1 victory for the Junior Eagles secured them a spot in the championship.







BHF confirms verbal commitment for Asia Cup 2025 participation



The federation is now awaiting the formal written invitation



By Sohail Imran







LAHORE: The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) has confirmed its readiness to participate in the upcoming Hockey Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Rajgir, India, from August 27 to September 7.







Asia Hockey Cup 2025 unveils mascot ‘Chaand’ as tribute to Indian legend Major Dhyanchand



Named after the Hindi word for moon, ‘Chaand’ alludes to Dhyanchand’s dedication, practicing under moonlight. Inspired by the majestic tigers of Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve, the mascot embodies strength, agility, and pride.





Men’s Asia Hockey Cup 2025 mascot ‘Chaand’ is tribute to Indian legend Major Dhyanchand. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



The upcoming Men’s Asia Hockey Cup 2025, which will take place from August 29 to September 7 in Rajgir, Bihar, has unveiled its official mascot, Chaand. A powerful tiger symbolising the spirit of Indian hockey. His name pays homage to legendary Indian player Major Dhyanchand, who is known as the “Wizard of Hockey.”







Day 6 Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025







Jalandhar, 17th August 2025: Day 6 of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship featured two Division 'B' and four Division 'A' matches. Hockey Association of Bihar and Hockey Bengal won their respective matches as Division ‘B’ came to a conclusion. Hockey Chandigarh and Delhi have won Pool A and Pool B respectively and are promoted to Division 'A' for the next year while Hockey Himachal and Assam Hockey have been relegated to Division 'C'. Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Punjab won their Division A matches of the day in Jalandhar, Punjab.







Rising Stars White triumphs in Independence Day hockey match



The event carried special charm as it featured diplomats, young players, and female athletes on the same field





PHOTO: APP



Rising Stars Hockey Club White sealed a 3–1 victory over Rising Stars Green in the Independence Day Exhibition Match at Shehnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi. Organised by the Rising Stars Hockey Club, the exhibition match marked Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a spirited display of sportsmanship and international friendship.







PCB chairman makes major announcement for hockey team ahead of Pro League



Naqvi announces PKR one million reward per player and assures prompt resolution of visa issues



By Sohail Imran





Pakistan hockey team captain Ammad Shakeel Butt (left) meets and speaks with Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi regarding Pakistan hockey and Pro Hockey League participation in Lahore on August 18, 2025. — Reporter



LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday assured Pakistan hockey team captain Ammad Butt of his full support to ensure the national team’s participation in the upcoming Pro Hockey League.







How Pakistan hockey team coming to India is part of 2036 Olympics hosting dream.



When India suspended all visa services for Pakistan after the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the message was loud and clear that it wouldn't tolerate any terrorist activity. Along with halting diplomatic ties and trade, India also banned travel between the two nations. But as things calmed down, one question began to arise in the sports fraternity: Will Pakistani athletes be allowed to play in India for multinational tournaments? With airspace closed and no clarity on visa policies, it seemed unlikely that any Pakistani team would be seen on Indian soil anytime soon.







Sourav Ganguly, Dilip Tirkey join mourners as Dr. Vece Paes is laid to rest



The former India captain and Hockey India president were among a number of figures who gathered to honour Dr. Paes, an Olympic bronze medallist and iconic figure in Indian sports.





Hockey Bengal paid its respects to Dr. Vece Paes on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI



Dr. Vece Paes, an Olympic bronze medallist and pioneering sports medicine expert, was laid to rest on Sunday as former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey joined scores of mourners in his funeral procession.



