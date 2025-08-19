Tuesday 19 August 2025

German men, Dutch women crowned champions of Europe







The EuroHockey Championship 2025 came to an end yesterday at Mönchengladbach, Germany with Germany men and Netherlands women clinching the titles. The Honamas defeated previous champions Netherlands in the men's final as the Olympic champions settled for silver, while the Dutch women reversed the outcome in the women’s final, getting past the German women’s side who won silver. Meanwhile it was double delight for the Red Sticks as both the Spanish men’s and women’s sides clinched bronze medals at the competition.







Euro Hockey 2027 finals could be played at rugby ground



By Rod Gilmour





Hockey has been played at Harlequins' Stoop ground PIC: Worldsportpics



The EuroHockey Championships could be played with every home nation across both genders when the 2027 tournament is hosted in London, with a rejigged form







Bangladesh likely to replace Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 hockey tournament



The organisers have approached Bangladesh to fill Pakistan’s place in the eight-team tournament, but Hockey India said the exact scenario will be clear in the next 48 hours.





FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup—a qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup—was uncertain after the military confrontation with India following the Pahalgam terror attack. | Photo Credit: AFP



Bangladesh is likely to replace Pakistan in the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament to be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29, if the latter fails to confirm participation in the next couple of days, a top Hockey India official told PTI on Monday.







Bangladesh replace Pakistan in hockey Asia Cup, BHF confirms participation



The Hockey Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Jharkhand, India from August 27 to September 7





A Bangladesh and an Indian hockey player tussle for the ball during the Asian Games 2023 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou on October 2, 2023. — Hangzhou2022



DHAKA: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has officially invited Bangladesh to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup, Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) confirmed on Monday.







Pakistan withdraws from Hockey Asia Cup citing security concerns:India had granted visas but Pak refused, Oman also withdraws; tournament to begin from Aug 29





Pakistan has won 3 titles in Hockey Asia Cup. The team won the first 2 titles. The team last became Asian champion in 1999. (File Photo)



Pakistan has officially withdrawn from the Asia Cup hockey tournament starting August 29. Not only that, Oman has also withdrawn its name. As a result, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan have been given the opportunity.







Malaysia eye Super Four stage in Bihar



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia, coached by Sarjit Singh, will open their campaign against Bangladesh on Aug 29 followed by matches against South Korea on Aug 30 and Taiwan on Sept 1. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Following the withdrawal of Pakistan and Oman from hockey's Asia Cup from Aug 29-Sept 7 in Bihar, India, Malaysia have a bright chance of qualifying for the Super Four stage.







Vantage Black Sticks Men 2025 Oceania Cup named







Hockey New Zealand is thrilled to announce the Vantage Black Sticks Men’s squad, selected for the eagerly awaited 2025 Men’s Oceania Cup in Darwin, Australia, running from 4–7 September at the MWT Hockey Centre.







2025 Junior Pan American Games

Asuncion, Paraguay



All times GMT -3



Men



18 Aug 2025 09:30 TTO v PAR (7/8 Place) 4 - 1

18 Aug 2025 11:45 BRA v MEX (5/6 Place) 0 - 4

18 Aug 2025 17:30 CHI v USA (Bronze medal) 4 - 2

18 Aug 2025 19:45 ARG v CAN (Final) 4 - 2



Pool standings



Women



18 Aug 2025 was a rest day



19 Aug 2025 09:30 GUY v PAR (7/8 Place)

19 Aug 2025 11:45 CAN v MEX (5/6Place)

19 Aug 2025 17:30 CHI v URU (Bronce Medal)

19 Aug 2025 19:45 ARG v USA (Final)



Pool standings



Junior USMNT's Comeback Falls Short in JPAG Bronze Medal Match to Chile







ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay – Another battle had an unfortunate end for the No. 25 Junior U.S. Men’s National Team as they dropped the 2025 Junior Pan American Games (JPAG) bronze match to No. 18 Chile, 4-2.







Day 7 Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025







Jalandhar: With the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship well underway in Jalandhar, Punjab, Day 7 featured four entertaining Division 'A' matches. Hockey Association of Odisha, Manipur Hockey and Hockey Jharkhand won their matches of the day while Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu played out a draw to end the pool stage.







Tickets now on sale for EHL Men KO16







Tickets are now on sale for the ABN AMRO EHL Men KO16 at Real Club de Polo from October 9 to 12, 2025 with adult passes going for €23.55 and children’s tickets €13.55.







Kate Richardson Walsh inspires equality and excellence in Pro Hockey







In professional hockey, Kate Richardson Walsh stands out as a pioneering figure whose achievements and advocacy have reshaped the landscape for women in the sport.



